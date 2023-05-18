Total reported incidents: 72
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 26
Warnings: 19
May 7 at 1:28 p.m., David Olcott, 61, from Stowe, was involved in an altercation on Weeks Hill Road in which he fired a gun several times, but not directly at anyone. On May 11, he was arrested for reckless endangerment.
May 7 at 9:53 a.m., a speeding vehicle reported on Pucker Street was not located by police.
May 7 at 1:31 p.m., police assisted with rescue of an injured cyclist on Birch Hill Road.
May 7 at 5:50 p.m., police checked on a van parked on Moss Glen Falls Road with its door left open and found that everything was fine and no assistance was needed.
May 7 at 6:38 p.m., police discovered that a noise complaint made regarding a Park Place resident was unfounded.
May 8 at 8:53 a.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department in responding to a fire alarm on Upper Springs Road.
May 8 at 1:15 p.m., a theft from the Jolley convenience store on South Main Street is still under investigation.
May 8 at 5:19 p.m., candy was stolen from the Maplefields on South Main Street, but no suspects have been identified.
May 9 at 8:29 a.m., a welfare check on Moscow Road found its subject to be fine.
May 9 at 5:40 p.m., a dog was running at large on Cliff Street.
May 10 at 4:16 a.m., internet identity theft fraud was reported on Pucker Street.
May 10 at 8:11 a.m., police assisted with a medical call on Hourglass Drive.
May 10 at 11:45 a.m., police received an alert regarding a vehicle crash on Mountain Road, but nothing was found.
May 10 at 1:26 p.m., police conducted a welfare check at a Mountain Road residence, but found the subject of the check didn’t reside at the residence they were checking.
May 10 at 2:24 p.m., the Stowe Fire Department located a lost cat in Thompson’s Park.
May 10 at 4:55 p.m., property found on the Stowe Recreation Path was returned to its owner.
May 10 at 5:46 p.m., someone was asking suspicious questions about cameras at a South Main Street store.
May 10 at 8:51 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly doing some damage to a field on Mayo Farm Road.
May 11 at 9:49 a.m., police assisted the highway department as it repainted lines on crosswalks.
May 12 at 1:45 a.m., police mediated a family dispute on Waterbury Road.
May 12 at 10:45 a.m., police offered a ride-along to someone interested in law enforcement.
May 12 at 3:05 p.m., a complaint was lodged concerning a bus pulling out into the intersection of Waterbury and Stowe Road with traffic approaching.
May 13 at 3:36 p.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department with a structure fire on Taber Hill Road.
May 13 at 4:52 p.m., a dog was reportedly in distress on Mountain Road, but police found no problems upon arriving at the residence in question.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
