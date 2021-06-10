Total reported incidents: 38
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 38
Warnings: 30
May 30 at 1:40 a.m., a man was taken to jail to sober up.
May 30 at 11:17 a.m., someone threw an absolute fit at the Dunkin’ on South Main Street over a wrong order.
May 30 at 11:56 a.m., an intoxicated driver was reported on Mountain Road, but police never made contact.
May 30 at 12:41 p.m., parking problems were reported along Mountain Road, but again the perpetrator got away.
May 30 at 2:39 p.m., a burn pile call-in on West Hill Road was ruled non-suspicious.
May 30 at 8:37 p.m., a welfare check was performed on Mountain Road and the subject was doing just fine.
May 31 at 12:03 p.m., a needle was found on Mountain Road.
May 31 at 4:46 p.m., a children’s bookseller taking their wares door to door on Upper Pinnacle Road was reportedly asking some odd questions.
June 1 at 8:32 a.m., Jeffersonville resident Peter Morel, 34, was arrested on a warrant for credit card fraud.
June 1 at 9:03 a.m., someone sleeping in their car in a private driveway on Upper Pinnacle Road was found to be sound in mind and body but also asked to leave.
June1 at 11:13 a.m., Stowe Police assisted another agency in looking for someone who was no longer in the area.
June 1 at 12:48 p.m., a minor parking lot incident occurred at the Valero gas station on Mountain Road.
June 1 at 12:49 p.m., Michael Vallely, 33, of Stowe, was cited on the Toll Road for driving while intoxicated.
June 1 at 3:57 p.m., a dog was left inside an RV in the summer heat on Mayo Farm Road.
June 1 at 9:28 p.m., possibly intoxicated, a man was reportedly acting strangely on a blue motor bike on South Main Street.
June 1 at 11:55 p.m., a temporary restraining order was served on Mountain Road.
June 2 at 1:22 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Vermont State Police with serving a citation on Stowe Forks Lane.
June 2 at 6:53 p.m., a dog found on Taber Hill Road was returned to its owner.
June 2 at 7:13 p.m., Gabriel Williams, 21, of Stowe, was cited into court for driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.
June 3 at 9:51 a.m., police were called to mediate between hotel staff and a guest at Golden Eagle Resort.
June 3 at 9:58 a.m., a temporary restraining order was served on Trapp Hill Road.
June 3 at 11:44 a.m., a minor two-car crash on Park Street resulted in only damage to the vehicles.
June 3 at 2:58 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Vermont State Police in removing a tractor trailer stuck in Smugglers Notch.
June 3 at 5:30 p.m., a suspicious homeowner on Horizons Lane requested extra patrol after seeing unknown vehicles in the area.
June 4 at 4:52 p.m., dogs running off their leash were reported on the Stowe bike path.
June 4 at 8:14 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Horizons Lane.
June 4 at 8:37 p.m., Stowe resident Theodore Farnham, 50 of Stowe, was cited for driving under the influence of drugs after refusing to be tested, as well as driving with a criminally suspended license.
June 5 at 7:47 a.m., additional patrols were requested on Mayo Farm Road to monitor vehicles running the stop sign.
June 5 at 10:28 a.m., a fight over tree cutting on West Hill Road got heated enough to warrant police involvement.
June 5 at 1:31 p.m., someone thought to be breaking into an apartment on Mountain Road was simply checking on its occupant.
June 5 at 1:33 p.m., theft at the Irving Oil gas station and Dunkin’ on South Main Street is currently under investigation.
June 5 at 2:09 p.m., a motorcycle reported for erratic driving on River Road was not located by police.
June 5 at 3:55 p.m., a late reported accident on Main Street had resulted in only minor property damage.
June 5 at 5:08 p.m., an incident of fraud reported on South Main Street is currently under investigation.
June 5 at 10:44 p.m., police cited a driver in a black sedan for minor violations after they failed to yield on Waterbury Road.
June 5 at 10:52 p.m., a dispute over an aggressive dog occurred on Barrows Road.
June 5 at 11:05 p.m., a cell phone was found on South Main Street and returned to its owner.
June 5 at 11:23 p.m., police had to help clear out some patrons who refused to leave Rimrock’s Mountain Tavern at closing time.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
