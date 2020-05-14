Total incidents: 55
Tickets: 6; warnings: 7
Medical calls: 1
Alarms: 6
Arrests: 4
May 3 at 11:35 a.m., speeding vehicle reported on Sinclair Road.
May 3 at 6:32 p.m., after a traffic stop on Pucker Street, police charged Joseph B. Moodie, 39, of Craftsbury, with driving after criminal license suspension and violating his conditions of release. In July, Moodie pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
May 3 at 11:25 p.m., after a traffic stop on Waterbury Road near Sky Acres Drive, police charged Michelle F. Hall, 26, of Stowe with driving under the influence. Hall had a blood-alcohol level of 0.105 percent, police said.
May 4 at 1:51 a.m., alarm on Cross Road.
May 4 at 7:37 a.m., complaint of a truck parked on the sidewalk on Maple Street.
May 4 at 8:01 a.m., police received a call about a man who had gone out on a walk on Luce Hill Road and not returned; he returned shortly after police arrived.
May 4 at 2:02 p.m., no injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. One driver received a warning for following too closely.
May 4 at 5:02 p.m., alarm on Churchill Lane.
May 4 at 5:08 p.m., road signs had blown into the middle of South Main Street.
May 5 at 1:09 a.m., medical call on Moulton Lane.
May 5 at 2:05 a.m., police closed an open door at a business on Mountain Road.
May 5 at 10:09 a.m., alarm on Waterbury Road.
May 5 at 10:49 a.m., complaints that drivers were not stopping at the intersection of Main Street and Mountain Road.
May 5 at 12:18 p.m., police received a complaint about an internet scam related to the online sale of a dog. Friendly reminder: There are plenty of dogs available for adoption at your local animal shelter.
May 5 at 1:29 p.m., three teenagers were playing soccer at the closed athletic fields at Stowe High School.
May 5 at 2:11 p.m., a purse was stolen from a vehicle parked on Mountain Road, and then credit cards in the purse were used. Police are investigating.
May 5 at 4:57 p.m., no injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Moscow Road.
May 6 at 9:36 a.m., police checked on a complaint that a landscaping crew was blowing rocks and debris onto Mountain Road.
May 6 at 11:36 a.m., a Scribner Road resident told police that he could see on camera that people were on his property. The person was a roofer who had been hired to be on the property to do some work.
May 6 at 12:14 p.m., a Thomas Lane resident might be the victim of a scam. The resident received checks in the mail, which he then cashed. But, it turns out the checks were no good.
May 6 at 5:44 p.m., gunshots reported on Upper Baird Road.
May 6 at 6:33 p.m., after a traffic stop on Maple Street, police charged Michael Sylvester, 31, of Morrisville with driving after criminal license suspension.
May 7 at 8:25 a.m., grenades were found in a room at Copley Woodlands. All was well. (See story, Page 2.)
May 7 at 9:43 a.m., a couple was reported banging on the doors of a Mountain Road business that is not allowing customers inside. The couple was gone when police arrived.
May 7 at 11:27 a.m., alarm on Winterbird Ridge Road.
May 7 at 3:43 p.m., driver’s license found on South Main Street.
May 7 at 4:12 a.m., a person reported trash being dumped on Old County Road. No trash located.
May 8 at 12:16 a.m., a vehicle was reported racing up and down Mountain Road.
May 8 at 8:56 a.m., no injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Mountain Road.
May 8 at 9:30 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
May 8 at 2:26 p.m., report of gunshots on River Road.
May 8 at 4:19 p.m., two men were arguing about whether the events field was open for athletic use.
May 8 at 6:19 p.m., dirt bike reported speeding along Cape Cod Road.
May 9 at 7:28 a.m., a dispute between a landlord and a former tenant was civil, not criminal.
May 9 at 11:02 a.m., report of vehicles speeding on Moscow and Barrows roads.
May 9 at 11:21 a.m., alarm on Stowe Club Lane.
May 9 at 11:53 a.m., an employee of a business on South Main Street fell victim to a telephone scam by providing personal banking information to someone claiming to be from the corporate office.
May 9 at 12:22 p.m., after a traffic stop on South Main Street, police charged Chad Foss, 42, of Stowe with driving after criminal license suspension.
May 9 at 11:58 p.m., police closed an open door at a Mountain Road business.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by prosecutors and can be amended or dropped. This includes reports from the two Vermont State Police troopers assigned to Waterbury, as well as other local incidents.