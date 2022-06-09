Total reported incidents: 35
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 22
Warnings: 19
May 29 at 12:29 a.m., there was a miscommunication between guests at Tälta Lodge on Mountain Road.
May 29 at 12:56 a.m., police mediated a dispute between a guest and staff at the Commodores Inn on South Main Street.
May 29 at 3:24 a.m., a South Main Street resident was concerned someone may have vandalized their vehicle.
May 29 at 11:44 a.m., vehicle parts found on South Mayo Road were determined to be from a winter collision.
May 29 at 1:10 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue with assisting an injured hiker on Pinnacle Meadow Road.
May 29 at 6:54 p.m., lost property was found by its owner on Cape Cod Road.
May 29 at 9:32 p.m., gunshots were reported on Mountain Road but nothing suspicious was found by police.
May 29 at 11:46 p.m., a lost dog was found and returned to its owners on Nebraska Valley Road.
May 30 at 10:00 a.m., police assisted an area hospital on South Main Street.
May 30 at 10:58 a.m., police came to the rescue of a broken-down truck on Mountain Road.
May 30 at 11:07 a.m., a complaint was lodged about a Stowe Recreation Path leash law violation.
May 30 at 12:23 p.m., trash was left on North Hollow Road.
May 30 at 2:16 p.m., an excavator left a little dirt on Pucker Street.
May 30 at 4:45 p.m., a minor collision with a bear occurred on Mountain Road.
May 30 at 5:36 p.m., police checked on a vehicle parked in a field along Mountain Road.
May 31 at 5:28 a.m., a dead deer was left in the roadway on Pucker Street.
May 31 at 9:55 a.m., a parking lot collision was reported on Maple Street.
May 31 at 4:12 p.m., lost property was recovered on Pucker Street.
May 31 at 5:24 p.m., a neighbor directed negative comments toward a fellow building tenant on Maple Street.
May 31 at 6:49 p.m., police assisted a driver on Moss Glen Falls Road.
June 1 at 6:48 a.m., a driver was spotted going too fast on Pucker Street.
Jun 1 at 11:51 a.m., police checked in with someone with a court appointment from the police station on South Main Street.
June 1 at 8:38 p.m., police mediated a dispute between two parties on Nebraska Valley Road.
June 1 at 8:54 p.m., a welfare check on Luce Hill Road found everything fine.
June 1 at 9:52 p.m., a woman was reportedly in crisis on Nebraska Valley Road.
June 2 at 4:49 a.m., a vehicle hit some guardrails on Mountain Road resulting in minor damage.
June 2 at 12:29 p.m., a landlord and their tenant on South Main Street were bickering over some allegedly removed property, but it turned out the property had never been removed and the issue was resolved.
June 2 at 1:30 p.m., police assisted Homeland Security with a background check at the police station.
June 2 at 4:58 p.m., suspicious people were reported in a parking lot on Pond Street.
June 2 at 6:24 p.m., a suspicious walker was reported on Mercier Pond Lane, but police never located anyone.
June 3 at 8:14 p.m., a backpack was found on Weeks Hill Road and returned to its owner.
June 3 at 9:38 p.m., someone was threatening an employee at a shop on Main Street.
June 4 at 9:25 a.m., life-alert equipment was tested on Stagecoach Road.
June 4 at 6:05 p.m., an erratically moving vehicle was reported on Birch Hill Road.
June 4 at 10:24 p.m., an unknown person possibly using drugs in their vehicle was reported on Mountain Road but never located by police.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
