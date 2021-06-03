Total reported incidents: 45
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 40
May 23 at 2:44 p.m., a scofflaw moved a radar and traffic signs.
May 23 at 4:02 p.m., a lost dog on Sky Acres Drive was later returned to its owner.
May 23 at 4:30 p.m., a conflict between family members on Maple Run Lane resulted in a call to Lamoille County Mental Health.
May 23 at 5:37 p.m., a welfare check on High Farms Road found the person in question to be perfectly alright.
May 23 at 6:46 p.m., a report of a vehicle parked on Mayo Farm Road with someone sleeping inside. The vehicle was not located.
May 24 at 11:06 a.m., cows were reported to be loose and running on Upper Hollow Road and their owner was notified.
May 24 at 11:46 a.m., a family member said the subject of a welfare check was fine on South Marshall Road.
May 24 at 12:32 p.m., a dump truck collided with a telephone pole during construction work on Birch Hill Road.
May 24 at 1:47 p.m., a juvenile matter was looked into on Barrows Road.
May 24 at 5:17 p.m., speeding vehicles were complained about on Moscow Road.
May 24 at 10:12 p.m., police provided assistance with a mental health matter on Dunham Lane.
May 25 at 12:01 p.m., the person who broke into Mountain View Snack Bar on Pucker Street didn’t even take a tasty treat for the road.
May 25 at 12:52 p.m., police were called to mediate an exchange of harsh words on South Main Street.
May 25 at 1:15 p.m., an escaped canine on Stowe Quiet Path was eventually returned to its owner.
May 25 at 1:29 p.m., a parking lot collision at Trapp Family Lodge was reported after the fact.
May 25 at 6:42 p.m., police investigated a shattered ceramic flower pot on Waterbury Road, which they are considering a potential act of vandalism.
May 26 at 7:36 a.m., the radar and traffic sign mover struck again.
May 26 at 11:16 a.m., concern about someone being “loud and boisterous” in the parking lot of BunyaBunya women’s boutique on Mountain Road was asked to move.
May 26 at 11:39 a.m., Stowe police assisted with an arrest concerning probation and parole on Mountain Road.
May 26 at 1:13 p.m., a collision at Mac’s Market on South Main Street was reported after the event.
May 26 at 3:36 p.m., a temporary restraining order was served on South Main Street.
May 26 at 8:29 p.m., police discovered a drunk person on Hillcrest Road and Stowe EMS gave them a ride to the Copley Hospital for evaluation.
May 26 at 8:30 p.m., the untimely death of Clifton Kesterson, 64, of South Marshall Road, was ruled not suspicious.
May 27 at 8:42 p.m., the loaner of a borrowed car was looking to get it back on South Main Street.
May 27 at 2:28 p.m., someone suffering from a possible overdose at Golden Eagle Resort was taken to the Copley Hospital by Stowe EMS.
May 27 at 8:12 p.m., police checked on someone’s welfare on Dunham Lane.
May 27 at 10:23 p.m., though a caller thought two vehicles on Weeks Hill Road looked suspicious, police determined nothing was out of place.
May 28 at 11:05 a.m., police investigated a report of a speeding motorcyclist on Mountain Road but he had sped away before their arrival.
May 28 at 2:34 p.m., a court order pertaining to a temporary restraining order was served on South Main Street.
May 28 at 5:08 p.m., a driver got locked in by a gate that refused to open on Toll Road.
May 29 at 12:25 a.m., a “no trespass” notice was issued on South Main Street.
May 29 at 9:31 a.m., two dogs disregarded the titular rules of the Stowe Quiet Path and got into a fight anyway. There were no injuries, but one dog’s owner could not be located.
May 29 at 10:25 a.m., speeding vehicles were reported on Weeks Hill Road.
May 29 at 12:49 p.m., a dog was reportedly left in a vehicle on Cottage Club Road, but its owner had driven off before police arrival.
May 29 at 3:32 p.m.,the family on Maple Run Lane got into yet another altercation, after which police alerted Lamoille County Mental Health.
May 29 at 5:32 p.m., the suspicious person reported on Kimball Avenue was not located.
May 29 at 7:16 p.m., Conner Dow, 22, of Waterbury was arrested on his first offense of driving under the influence. Police did not supply his blood alcohol concentration.
May 29 at 7:31 p.m., the suspicious person reported on South Main Street wasn’t found either.
May 29 at 9:33 p.m., a verbal row at a residence on Hillcrest Road ended with one person leaving for the night.
May 29 at 10:09 p.m., a surveyor notified police ahead of time that he would be in town doing his job.
May 29 at 10:57 p.m., noisemakers at Emily’s bridge were asked to disperse.
May 29 at 11:32 p.m., police conducted a drug investigation on Route 100.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
