Total reported incidents: 36
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 29
Warnings: 22
May 22 at 10:13 a.m., police returned a wallet to its owner at the police station on South Main Street.
May 22 at 2:09 p.m., a car was towed from Carey Farm Road.
May 22 at 2:36 p.m., police provided services to an intoxicated man during a mental health episode on Mountain Road.
May 22 at 3:46 p.m., police returned a purse and phone to their owner on Mountain Road.
May 22 at 11:04 p.m., Stephanie Satenberg, 27, of Colchester was arrested for driving under the influence, her first instance, after refusing a sobriety test on South Main Street.
May 23 at 1:43 a.m., a dog was barking at something on South Road, but police never found the subject of the dog’s ire.
May 23 at 3:49 a.m., police assisted Morristown Police after a fight broke out on Winter Street.
May 23 at 7:42 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Weeks Hill Road.
May 23 at 11:47 a.m., a phone scam was reported on Pinnacle Road.
May 23 at 1:51 p.m., a parking lot collision was reported at Trapp Family Lodge.
May 23 at 3:20 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on South Main Street.
May 23 at 3:49 p.m., a scam asking for money was reported.
May 23 at 4:49 p.m., a minor parking lot collision was reported on Mountain Road.
May 23 at 5:13 p.m., motorcyclists were reported driving dangerously on West Hill Road. Police caught up with them spoke with them about their concerns.
May 24 at 4:38 a.m., police provided someone a courtesy ride on Mountain Road.
May 24 at 7:31 a.m., police searched for a suspicious person walking behind houses on Gulch Road, but no one was located.
May 24 at 8:13 a.m., police checked on a vehicle operating with a spare tire on Pucker Street.
May 24 at 10:19 a.m., check fraud was investigated.
May 24 at 2:35 p.m., police investigated possible digital fraud on Park Street.
May 24 at 7:25 p.m., police investigated stolen coats at Spruce Peak.
May 25 at 3:43 a.m., police assisted Morristown police with a driving under the influence arrest on Laporte Road.
May 25 at 9:09 a.m., there was a miscommunication about payment at the transfer station on Dump Road.
May 25 at 11:02 a.m., a court mandated check-in was conducted at the police station.
May 25 at 11:30 a.m., a stop sign was returned to the Stowe Highway Department.
May 25 at 11:40 a.m., Stowe Police attempted to assist Barre Town Police with a runaway, but no one was found.
May 25 at 12:38 p.m., students were helped safely across Park Street.
May 25 at 9:06 p.m., a minor vehicle collision resulted in no injuries on Main Street.
May 26 at 5:19 a.m., police assisted multiple law enforcement agencies execute a search warrant on Route 15.
May 26 at 9:10 a.m., a minor collision was reported in a parking lot on Maple Street.
May 26 at 9:21 a.m., another miscommunication about transfer station payment on Dump Road occurred.
May 26 at 10:35 a.m., someone attempted to defraud cashiers on Taber Hill Road.
May 26 at 12:44 p.m., Aiden Sol Chmura, 22, of Stowe was cited for retail theft after an incident at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
May 26 at 2:31 p.m., a driver reported seeing someone almost strike a cyclist on Pucker Street. After a vague description was provided, police checked the area but did not locate the offending vehicle.
May 27 at 12:01 p.m., concern about suspicious messages and activity related to a Front Porch Forum yard sale post was reported on Brush Hill Road.
May 27 at 2:20 p.m., an unknown person serviced an Old Farm Road resident’s hot tub without the owner’s permission.
May 27 at 3:29 p.m., police performed a courtesy check on a vacant River Road property.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
