Total reported incidents: 38
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 67
Warnings: 61
May 2 at 6:58 a.m., prescription medication of an unknown kind was discovered on the Stowe Recreation Path and promptly disposed of.
May 2 at 9:44 a.m., a dispute between landlord and tenant was mediated by police on Mountain Road.
May 2 at 11:31 a.m., a large group harassing a bear on Maple Street required response from police and the Fish and Wildlife Department, but the bear fled before the authorities arrived.
May 2 at 3:15 p.m., a vehicle was reported speeding and passing in a no-passing zone on Stagecoach Road.
May 2 at 4:04 p.m., police performed a welfare check on a person on Stowe Hollow Road. They said they were fine.
May 3 at 11:28 a.m., graffiti was reported at the bridge on Moulton Lane.
May 3 at 4:13 p.m., a residence on Worcester Loop reported missing jewelry.
May 3 at 4:48 p.m., vehicle identification numbers were verified on Luce Hill Road.
May 3 at 5:49 p.m., information about a vehicle swerving all over South Main Street was passed on to a neighboring police department.
May 4 at 8:17 a.m., a package missing from a residence on Holt Lane in Stowe was found in Morrisville.
May 4 at 12:43 a.m., a suspicious person was reportedly parked at Stowe Elementary School.
May 4 at 8:48 p.m., a 28-year-old man was cited for violating conditions of parole and an abuse prevention order on Holmes Lane.
May 5 at 12:48 a.m., police assisted the fire department with a gas leak on South Main Street.
May 5 at 8:48 a.m., a wildy moving vehicle was spotted on Stagecoach Road.
May 5 at 9:31 a.m., a bag of cash was misplaced along Maple Street.
May 5 at 10:15 a.m., two men got into a verbal altercation on the Stowe Recreation Path, but it didn’t escalate into criminal charges.
May 5 at 12:40 p.m., Dylan R. Peake, 26, of Johnson, turned himself in to police on a Department of Corrections arrest warrant and lodged in Northeast Regional Correctional Facility.
May 5 at 2:54 p.m., potential fraud involving a renter who reversed charges after making a payment is under investigation.
May 5 at 3:00 p.m., erratic driving was witnessed on Stagecoach Road.
May 5 at 3:32 p.m., someone reported they would be in the area completing a survey for the Department of Health and Human Services.
May 5 at 4:44 p.m., a situation involving someone harassing store clerks at the Mobil gas station on South Main Street resolved itself.
May 5 at 5:20 p.m., a resident on Stagecoach Road reported someone had filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in their name.
May 6 at 9:18 a.m., a complaint was made about shots being fired in the area of Baird Road on a regular basis.
May 6 at 10:18 a.m. a resident on Arctic Lane reported a fraudulent unemployment claim made in their name.
May 6 at 10:32 a.m., a single-car crash on Weeks Hill Road resulting in injuries is under investigation.
May 6 at 12:18 p.m., a dog was reunited with its owner on Waterbury Road.
May 6 at 1:55 p.m., a dog was reportedly off its leash on the Stowe Recreation Path and its presumed owner, a man, was verbally aggressive to the caller, a woman.
May 6 at 2:47 p.m., a drug recognition evaluation was completed for the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department.
May 6 at 4:30 p.m., a Bolton Valley Mountain Card was found on Commonwealth Avenue.
May 6 at 5:30 p.m., bears were reported in the yard of a residence on Horizons Lane.
May 6 at 6:50 p.m., reportedly suspicious activity was found not suspicious after all on Fox Hill Road.
May 6 at 7:31 p.m., a cow reportedly in the road on Route 100 was gone upon police arrival.
May 7 at 10:56 a.m., someone requested a copy of a police video.
May 7 at 7:09 p.m., a driver moving recklessly on Route 100 was stopped and warned.
May 7 at 7:34 p.m., a driver who ran out of gas on Route 100 was assisted.
May 8 at 11:49 a.m., a wallet was found and returned to its owner on South Main Street.
May 8 at 2:49 p.m., a credit card was found on South Main Street.
May 8 at 11:38 p.m., a driver got into a minor collision with a bear at the corner of Barrows Road and Luce Hill Road. The bear fled the scene.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
