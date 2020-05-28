Total incidents: 92
Tickets: 11; warnings: 31
Medical calls: 2
Alarms: 8
Arrests: 3
May 17 at 8:40 a.m., speeding vehicles reported on Mountain Road.
May 17 at 9 a.m., foot patrol around the village.
May 17 at 5:04 p.m., suspicious person reported on Deer Run Lane, but nothing suspicious going on.
May 17 at 5:12 p.m., police called a tow truck for a disabled vehicle on Mountain Road.
May 18 at 11:38 a.m., police found a piece of a trailer hitch on Thomas Lane.
May 18 at 3:18 p.m., performed a background check on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security.
May 18 at 3:38 p.m., a vehicle left the scene of a parking-lot crash on Weeks Hill Road.
May 18 at 4:11 p.m., alarm on Sterling Lane.
May 19 at 11:35 a.m., a 911 hang-up call from a Mountain Road location was just some kid playing with a phone.
May 19 at 12:02 p.m., checked on a Holmes Lane resident; all was well.
May 19 at 2:26 p.m., apparently, some cool guy keeps racing his Corvette up and down Weeks Hill Road at the same time every day. Police are keeping an eye out for him.
May 19 at 2:29 p.m., and speaking of speeding, police received a report of truck traveling too fast on Moscow Road.
May 19 at 3:25 p.m., the highway department repaired a hole on Weeks Hill Road.
May 19 at 7:40 p.m., police checked on an open window at a business on Main Street.
May 19 at 9:34 p.m., on Partridge Hill Road, police arrested Brenda Kazanes, 39, of Stowe on a charge of domestic assault.
May 20 at 1:31 a.m., gunshots reported on Mountain Road.
May 20 at 6:57 a.m., another 911 hang-up, this time from Topnotch Drive. All was well.
May 20 at 10:25 a.m., lost dog reported on Waterbury Road.
May 20 at 3:57 p.m., a Craigslist ad for a home rental was fraudulent.
May 20 at 6:52 p.m., lost cellphone reported on Mountain Road.
May 20 at 7:41 p.m., medical call on Maple Street.
May 21 at 10:13 a.m., alarm on Inspiration Lane.
May 21 at 11:48 a.m., provided a resident with information about public gatherings as they relate to COVID-19.
May 21 at 2:47 p.m., mountain bike stolen on Maple Street.
May 21 at 2:59 p.m., a driver left the scene of a parking-lot crash on South Main Street.
May 21 at 4:32 p.m., alarm on Lapelle Lane.
May 21 at 4:39 p.m., police checked on a possible parking problem on Mountain Road at Barnes Camp Visitors Center, but all was well.
May 21 at 4:44 p.m., loose cows on Ayers Farm Road.
May 21 at 7:34 p.m., helped someone change a flat tire on Pucker Street.
May 21 at 8:59 p.m., no injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Waterbury and Moscow roads, but one driver did receive a ticket for failing to observe a stop sign.
May 22 at 8:09 a.m., police are investigating a report of animal abuse on Maple Street.
May 22 at 8:49 a.m., police found a debit card on Main Street near Mountain Road and returned it to its owner.
May 22 at 9:04 a.m., eggs and toilet paper were used to vandalize a car on Sylvan Woods Lane.
May 22 at 10:01 a.m., after a traffic stop on Mountain Road, police charged Thomas O’Halloran, 43, of Burlington with driving after criminal license suspension. He also received a warning for not having a valid inspection.
May 22 at 12:25 p.m., in another act of vandalism, a window was broken in a vehicle parked on Sylvan Park Road.
May 22 at 12:34 p.m., yet another vehicle was vandalized with eggs and toilet paper, this time on Stagecoach Road.
May 22 at 3:13 p.m., in an hour, two alarm calls from the same residence on Lower Moulton Lane.
May 22 at 4:09 p.m., another alarm, on Billings Hill Road.
May 22 at 4:12 p.m., a cellphone found on South Main Street was brought to the police station.
May 22 at 4:37 p.m., a police officer on the receiving end of a rude gesture from someone made note of the incident.
May 22 at 10:56 p.m., five people drinking alcohol at Emily’s Bridge received tickets for the offense.
May 23 at 2:54 a.m., alarm at Mansfield Base.
May 23 at 8:03 a.m., more vandalism, as someone broke glass and damaged a sign on the recreation path.
May 23 at 10:03 a.m., a resident expressed concerns about parking at Maple Street and Cemetery Road.
May 23 at 11 a.m., medical call on Pinnacle Road.
May 23 at 12:23 p.m., a person left his bag unattended on South Main Street and when he returned the bag was gone.
May 23 at 1:59 p.m., complaint about lack of social distancing at Moss Glen Falls.
May 23 at 4:21 p.m., after a traffic stop on Pucker Street, police charged Kurt Heinchon, 34, of Morrisville with driving after criminal license suspension. He also received warnings for not having insurance or a valid inspection.
May 23 at 6:25 p.m., report of a suspicious person dragging a kayak through a yard on Mountain Road.
May 23 at 9:10 p.m., alarm on Luce Hill Road.
May 23 at 10:50 p.m., loose cows reported on Weeks Hill Road.
May 23 at 11:33 p.m., police called a tow truck for a disabled vehicle on Waterbury Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by prosecutors and can be amended or dropped. This includes reports from the two Vermont State Police troopers assigned to Waterbury, as well as other local incidents.