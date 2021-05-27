Total reported incidents: 56
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 67
Warnings: 61
May 16 at 6:25 a.m., a caller reported someone smoking an “unknown substance” on South Main Street.
May 16 at 1:25 p.m., police mediated a dispute on Stagecoach Road.
May 16 at 1:49 p.m., police erected a barricade on Mountainside Drive.
May 16 at 4:50 p.m., a guest refused to leave by check-out time at Stowe Inn on Mountain Road, but was gone by the time police arrived.
May 16 at 7:11 p.m., a guest at the Commodores Inn on South Main Street left without incident after being reported for trespassing.
May 17 at 9:24 a.m., police assisted a member of the public at Sylvan Woods.
May 17 at 12:07 p.m., someone who hung up after calling 911 told police he wanted a woman to leave his residence on South Main Street.
May 17 at 12:18 p.m., someone barked about a barking dog on Ayers Farm Road.
May 17 at 1:23 p.m., gravel dumped on Mountain Road was later removed.
May 17 at 3:40 p.m., someone complained about a dog left in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Shaw’s on Maple Street.
May 17 at 4:31 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Berlin Police with drug impairment evaluation.
May 17 at 5:20 p.m., police assisted a youth lacrosse team in measuring the speed of their shots on goal with radar guns on Mayo Farm Road.
May 17 at 7:59 p.m., police responded to a custody dispute on Partridge Hill Road.
May 18 at 8:42 a.m., assisted a driver with a broken-down vehicle on Mountain Road.
May 18 at 9:17 a.m., a driver moving erratically on Maple Street was stopped and warned by police.
May 18 at 11:29 a.m., a resident on Putnam Forest Road was given advice concerning a civil matter.
May 18 at 11:53 a.m., Thomas Badillo, 19, of Stowe, was cited for aggravated assault and aggravated disorderly conduct at Golden Eagle Resort.
May 18 at 1:30 p.m., a card reportedly blocking a driveway on Mansfield View Road was moved.
May 18 at 2:11 p.m., a vehicle reportedly passed a school bus on Barrows Road.
May 18 at 3:23 p.m., a suspicious person reported on Mountain Road left without incident.
May 18 at 3:53 p.m., a third party reported a threatening incident on South Main Street.
May 18 at 4:19 p.m., someone complained about an electric bike on the bike path.
May 18 at 5:21 p.m., an employee at a shop on South Main Street witnessed a retail theft and called police to ask what they should do if it happened again in the future.
May 19 at 3:42 a.m., police assisted Morrisville Police with a traffic stop.
May 19 at 11:56 a.m., Mark Spyrzynski, 41, of Stowe, was cited for driving while intoxicated, second offense, and negligent operation on Stagecoach Road.
May 19 at 12:36 p.m., theft of medication was reported on Elmore Mountain Road.
May 19 at 4:34 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Morrisville Police as they arrested Henry Lovell, 22, of Morristown after he struggled and injured an officer attempting to accost him for taking an ax to a pedestrian bridge on Portland Street.
May 19 at 4:44 p.m., a biking helmet and gloves were found on Cady Hill Road.
May 19 at 5:16 p.m., there were requests for extra patrols in the area of Edson Hill Road and Pucker Street.
May 19 at 5:45 p.m., a dog running loose on Barrows Road resulted in its owner ticketed.
May 19 at 11:46 p.m., police responded to a family dispute on Mountain Road.
May 20 at 8:28 a.m., a lost dog on Gold Brook Circle was later found.
May 20 at 8:49 a.m., police assisted the Fish and Wildlife Department with an injured deer on Lang Farm Road.
May 20 at 11:01 a.m., police assisted Morristown Police with an interview on South Main Street.
May 20 at 11:03 a.m., police checked on a report of a camping site at Sunset Rock.
May 20 at 12:15 p.m., one car left the scene after a minor two-car collision on Pucker Street. Police are currently investigating.
May 20 at 4:10 p.m., a woman considered to have mental health issues reported a suspicious person on Sterling Valley Road, but the report was later deemed false.
May 20 at 4:49 p.m., an online scam was reported on South Main Street.
May 20 at 5:08 p.m., police mediated a dispute on Hill Crest Road.
May 20 at 6:42 p.m., police returned found property to its owner on South Main Street.
May 20 at 6:54 p.m., a minor vehicle crash on South Main Street resulted in no injuries.
May 20 at 7:57 p.m., police found that everything was fine after a suspicious man was reported on South Main Street.
May 20 at 8:22 p.m., loud music was reported on Mountain Road.
May 20 at 10:00 p.m., an erratic driver reported on Route 100 was not located.
May 22 at 6:16 a.m., a street sweeper caught fire and was extinguished by the Stowe Fire Department.
May 22 at 11:31 a.m., police performed a welfare check on a woman on South Main Street.
May 22 at 11:58 a.m., debris on Weeks Hill Road was causing a traffic hazard.
May 22 at 12:12 p.m., police stood by to keep the peace while someone was obtaining their property on North Hollow Road.
May 22 at 2:13 p.m., police assisted Berlin Police in contacting someone on Edson Hill Road.
May 22 at 2:29 p.m., police assisted someone in getting out of a locked space on Main Street.
May 22 at 2:38 p.m., extra patrol was requested on Edson Hill Road.
May 22 at 3:17 p.m., police had another hangout with the youth lacrosse team where ball-throwing speed was measured with radar guns on Mayo Farm Road.
May 22 at 4:54 p.m., another dispute on Hill Crest Road, this time involving threats of suicide, that ended with one party leaving the residence to reduce the threat of conflict.
May 22 at 8:22 p.m., Joshua Simpson, 31, of Wolcott, was cited for having an outstanding warrant.
May 22 at 11:20 p.m., a single vehicle crash on Route 100 resulted in no injuries.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
