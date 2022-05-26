Total reported incidents: 33
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 24
Warnings: 19
May 16 at 1:16 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance on Mountain Road.
May 16 at 7:40 a.m., a disabled vehicle on West Hill Road was moved into a parking lot.
May 16 at 10:42 a.m., a hit and run collision was reported on Maple Street.
May 16 at 10:59 a.m., a neighbor was being verbally aggressive to a resident on Wood Road.
May 16 at 1:25 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter at the police station.
May 17 at 12:56 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Mountain Road.
May 17 at 2:18 p.m., a driver complained that utility workers were in the road, despite traffic control on-site.
May 17 at 4:34 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Waterbury Road.
May 17 at 7:23 p.m., a complaint concerning a vehicle traveling down Pucker Street was called in from Morristown, but the vehicle was not located.
May 17 at 7:27 p.m., a vehicle parked on Thomas Pasture Lane was checked on.
May 17 at 10:20 p.m., police assisted a driver whose car broke down on Waterbury Road.
May 17 at 10:48 p.m., a welfare check on Upper Judson Road found the person to be fine.
May 18 at 8:31 a.m., police participated in an exercise at Stowe Elementary School.
May 18 at 8:55 a.m., police performed a court-ordered check on an individual at the police station.
May 18 at 12:12 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road.
May 18 at 12:15 p.m., two vehicles were parked in the middle of Nebraska Valley Road.
May 18 at 1:32 p.m., Stowe assisted Morristown Police with a drug case.
May 18 at 7:20 p.m., lost items were reported but later found by the caller.
May 19 at 9:44 a.m., police investigated a broken window in a vacant building on Mountain Road.
May 19 at 12:09 p.m., police assisted a Maple Street resident with an internet provider issue.
May 19 at 2:03 p.m., police responded to a civil dispute on Moscow Road.
May 19 at 3:19 p.m., speeding construction vehicles were reported on Mountain Road.
May 19 at 4:19 p.m., a mental health matter was addressed at the police station.
May 20 at 7:20 a.m., a vehicle was abandoned on Houston Farm Road.
May 20 at 12:31 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Waterbury Road.
May 20 at 10:01 p.m., an officer checked on a vehicle parked in a parking lot on Barrows Road.
May 20 at 11:39 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a person sitting on a bench on South Main Street, but this person did not need assistance.
May 21 at 10:03 a.m., a dog roaming on Main Street was retrieved by its owner.
May 21 at 11:33 a.m., police responded to a dispute between a landlord and their tenant on Adams Mill Road.
May 21 at 4:05 p.m., police conducted a Connecticut adult probation check at the station.
May 21 at 7:13 p.m., the Stowe Fire Department responded to a propane leak on Hollow View Road.
May 21 at 8:15 p.m., police called in Stowe Highway Department after discovering a large tree branch on Covered Bridge Road.
May 21 at 8:35 p.m., gunshots were heard on Mountain Road, but police never uncovered anything suspicious.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
