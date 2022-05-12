Total reported incidents: 28
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 11
Warnings: 7
May 1 at 1:15 a.m., Phil-Christopher Campos, 37, of Stowe was cited for heroin possession on South Main Street.
May 1 at 11:51 a.m., a bicycle was loaned out by a Strom Farm Lane resident and not returned.
May 1 at 3:23 p.m., a driver’s license belonging to a Quebec resident was turned in at the police station on South Main Street.
May 1 at 3:59 p.m., a vehicle grazed a cyclist on Moscow Road. The cyclist got away without injury and the offending driver fled the scene.
May 1 at 9:16 p.m., a person was reported missing on South Road but believed to be in the area. Police uncovered nothing suspicious.
May 1 at 9:24 p.m., a welfare check was called for an overdue contractor on Summit View Drive.The contractor was fine, he was just finishing up some work.
May 2 at 10:17 a.m., a vehicle wrecked itself when it checked itself on a South Main Street curb.
May 3 at 7:55 a.m., a change purse was recovered and turned in to the police station on South Main Street.
May 3 at 9:24 a.m., police served some court paperwork at the police station on South Main Street.
May 3 at 11:32 a.m., Anna L. Draper, 20, of Hyde Park was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended driver’s license on Maple Street.
May 3 at 11:37 a.m., a landlord and tenant got into it on South Main Street.
May 3 at 1:51 p.m., Alexis Buckel, 40, of Plattsburgh, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after refusing a sobriety test, negligent operation, and possession of heroin and a regulated drug on Waterbury Road.
May 3 at 6:22 p.m., Jeffrey Dunn, 58, of Barre Town was cited for unlawful mischief after he drove his truck into a farm field in pursuit of a wild turkey. The turkey got away unscathed, but the field suffered damage.
May 4 at 11:35 a.m., police helped a caller by contacting the Shaw’s store following an unfulfilled online grocery order.
May 4 at 1:09 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Depot Street.
May 4 at 8:56 p.m., a South Road resident called police with concerns about someone else’s drug use.
May 5 at 12:15 p.m., a welfare check on South Main Street found everything fine.
May 5 at 12:22 p.m., police received information about a trip with foreign dignitaries in attendance. No other information was provided by police.
May 5 at 2:29 p.m., counterfeit bills were discovered at a Mountain Road retailer.
May 5 at 8:38 p.m., a report was received about an erratically moving vehicle on Pucker Street.
May 6 at 7:49 a.m., a Barnes Hill Road resident was concerned about a mysterious figure seen on their home security camera, but it turned out to simply be a service professional.
May 6 at 10:27 a.m., the battery was stolen out of a lawn mower on Main Street.
May 6 at 10:56 a.m., the padlocks were cut on a water source on Toll Road.
May 6 at 12:34 p.m., a person remained in a South Main Street apartment after its primary resident asked them to leave, but they were gone by the time police arrived.
May 6 at 4:07 p.m., a bear cub was spotted sitting near Ranch Camp restaurant on Mountain Road and eventually moved on.
May 7 at 9:16 a.m., a found backpack on Brownsville Road was determined to be garbage.
May 7 at 12:18 p.m., a business on Main Street reported receiving harassing phone calls.
May 7 at 4:48 p.m., a minor parking lot vehicle collision occurred on Maple Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
