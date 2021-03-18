Total reported incidents: 115
Arrests: 0
Municipal tickets: 1
Traffic tickets: 3
Warnings: 22
March 7 at 12:50 p.m., a parking scofflaw was spotted on School Street, but gone before police arrived.
March 7 at 4:14 p.m., at Stowe Mountain Resort, a skier became agitated when denied one last run as the lifts closed for the day.
March 7 at 5:21 p.m., two cars collided in the Gale Farm Center parking lot, but no one was injured.
March 7 at 10:51 p.m., police didn’t have any luck finding a person being looked for by their employer.
March 8 at 12:25 p.m., a rental property owner reported finding a white substance left behind by the previous renter, thinking it was drugs, which police determined wasn’t the case.
March 8 at 12:43 p.m., police checked on the welfare of a person at a Mountain Road apartment, and all was well.
March 8 at 4:27 p.m., on Mountain Road, a vehicle pulled out in front of a group of other vehicles that had stopped on the road.
March 9 at 9:37 a.m., the fire department helped with a stuck elevator at the West Branch apartments.
March 9 at 12:04 p.m., a witness reported a vehicle on Mountain Road passing a stopped school bus, but didn’t have enough other information to help find the car.
March 9 at 12:27 p.m., a person refusing to leave the Golden Eagle did once police were summoned, and was given a no-trespass notice to prevent future visits.
March 9 at 4:58 p.m., a vehicle was driving slowly along River Road, stopping frequently. That’s because the person in that vehicle was cleaning up trash.
March 9 at 6:49 p.m., initially reported as gun shots on Cape Cod Road, it was determined the noise was likely fireworks.
March 9 at 10:13 p.m., a woman’s screams on Mountain Road were followed by a car driving off. Police checked the area and didn’t find anything out of the ordinary.
March 9 at 5:52 p.m., a vitriolic sticker on a flag pole and signs along Main Street were reported, and later removed by the highway crew.
March 10 at 7:54 a.m., two ski jackets and a pair of goggles were swiped from an unlocked vehicle parked at Darkside Snowboards.
March 10 at 12:10 p.m., police caught up with a tractor trailer truck spotted driving with a rear trailer door open. When found, the driver shut the door.
March 10 at 2:07 p.m., police assisted state troopers with an investigation on Sugar House Road. No further information was supplied.
March 11 at 10:47 a.m., no one was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Mountain Road in front of the Stowe Center shopping plaza.
March 11 at 12:17 p.m., police assisted a person seeking help with a domestic issue.
March 11 at 2:24 p.m., a snowboard was reported stolen from a vehicle on Points North Road.
March 11 at 7:23 p.m., someone was concerned that a driver purchased a beer at the Jolley and got behind the wheel.
March 12 at 10:16 a.m., construction vehicles were reportedly parked improperly along Butternut Lane.
March 12 at 10:03 a.m., police helped a person get in touch with mental health services.
March 12 at 2:16 p.m., a person was to be removed from a room at the Golden Eagle, and police were informed, just in case.
March 12 at 5:05 p.m., a dog came onto a North Hollow Road property and attacked another dog, according to police, who are investigating.
March 12 at 11:58 p.m., a wrecker was called to remove a broken down vehicle from Stagecoach Road.
March 13 at 4:37 a.m., no one was hurt in an early morning slide off on Nine Hearths Drive.
March 13 at 1:41 p.m., someone thought a driver on Pond Street was drunk behind the wheel, but the car in question wasn’t found.
March 13 at 3 p.m., a car crashed into a tree on Route 100 near the snack bar. The car’s occupants were checked on by EMS, but no one was in need of an ambulance.
March 13 at 6:44 p.m., EMS responded to a report of someone needingd medical assistance on Mountain Road, and took the person to the hospital.
March 13 at 8:19 p.m., a car swerving all over the place was last seen headed toward Morristown on Route 100.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
