Total reported incidents: 48
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 32
Warnings: 30
On Feb. 22, Nox Fish, 4, of Washington D.C., drowned in the pool at the Northern Lights Lodge on Mountain Road. Stowe Police and Stowe EMS responded and rushed Fish to Copley Hospital where he died.
March 6 at 12:32 a.m., a vehicle running in a parking lot on Main Street was started by mistake.
March 6 at 1:53 a.m., Karla Raimundi, 40, of East Amherst, N.Y., was arrested on a first offense driving under the influence after refusing a sobriety test on Mountain Road.
March 6 at 2:01 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported in the parking lot of Sun & Ski Inn and Suites on Mountain Road, but police found no problem upon investigation.
March 6 at 9:41 a.m., a driver was sleeping in their car in a parking lot off of Mountain Road and moved along after police requested they do so.
March 6 at 10:21 a.m., a person barred from entering the Maplefields on South Main Street got a little too close to the gas station but went back to their residence.
March 6 at 10:50 a.m., police checked on an unlocked door at Stowe High School.
March 6 at 11:37 a.m., a civil dispute between neighbors on Strom Farm Lane erupted over water runoff.
March 6 at 3:31 p.m., a parking lot collision occurred on Edson Hill Road.
March 6 at 5:02 p.m., police delivered a citation on behalf of the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department on Maple Street.
March 7 at 8:54 a.m., a collision near MountainOps Outdoor Gear on Mountain Road was reported.
March 7 at 9:16 a.m., police conducted a welfare check regarding two people sleeping in a car on Covered Bridge Road and they were found to be fine.
March 7 at 12:09 p.m., a two-car crash occurred on Pucker Street.
March 7 at 1:19 p.m., Stowe Police officers stood by at the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department served papers at a South Main Street residence.
March 7 at 1:26 p.m., a vehicle was reported for being parked on private property on Spruce Peak Road.
March 7 at 3:45 p.m., a package thief struck a Waterbury Road residence.
March 7 at 4:07 p.m., a dog escaped its owner on Clark Road and bit a walker, but no injury was reported.
March 8 at 3:19 a.m., an officer conducted a foot patrol on Main Street.
March 8 at 8:17 a.m., Stowe Police assisted the Morristown Police Department with a mental health incident on Harrel Street.
March 8 at 12:51 p.m., a driver complaining of being tailgated on Pucker Street was only able to vaguely describe the vehicle, so the rude driver was not apprehended.
March 8 at 1:19 p.m., a single-vehicle collision occurred on West Hill Road.
March 8 at 2:39 p.m., trash obstructing Stagecoach Road was moved to the side.
March 8 at 4:53 p.m., someone had a little too much to drink and fell on the side of Mountain Road. They were taken to the hospital by Stowe EMS.
March 9 at 7:27 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Pucker Street.
March 9 at 8:55 a.m., an unknown driver damaged a post and sign on Pucker Street. The even is still under investigation.
March 9 at 10:14 a.m., Sherilynn Cote, 40 and Theodore Farnham, 51, of Stowe were both arrested for unlawful trespass at the Jolley on South Main Street. Cote was also arrested for retail theft.
March 9 at 12:41 p.m., a caller from Pond Street had a question about parking on private property.
March 9 at 12:55 p.m., found boots were dropped off at the Stowe Police Station.
March 9 at 5:45 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Waterbury Road.
March 9 at 10:47 p.m., gunshots were reported on Alpine View Road, but police didn’t hear anything and observed no other suspicious activity.
March 10 at 7:25 p.m., a loose dog was reported in a Pucker Street yard.
March 11 at 11:39 a.m., a U-Haul truck was parked in the parking lot of the Commodores Inn for two days. U-Haul was contacted.
March 11 at 2:37 p.m., a complaint was made about the operation of a truck on Mountain Road.
March 11 at 3:02 p.m., a driver blew a series of stop signs on Depot Street.
March 11 at 4:04 p.m., a no-trespass notice was issued at Mountain View Tours on Main Street.
March 11 at 5:43 p.m., police checked on a drunk person in the lobby of Green Mountain Inn on Main Street.
March 11 at 8:24 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Maple Street.
March 12 at 2:21 a.m., an officer checked on a stopped vehicle on West Hill Road but there was no problem.
March 12 at 8:39 a.m., a vehicle abandoned on Weeks Hill Road in a snowstorm was towed.
March 12 at 10:08 a.m., an officer assisted a wrecker service with traffic control while a vehicle was removed from South Main Street.
March 12 at 10:22 a.m., a fallen wire was removed from Route 100.
March 12 at 11:37 a.m., police assisted a wrecker service with traffic control as they hauled a vehicle back onto Barrows Road.
March 12 at 11:45 a.m., police had to swing by Green Mountain Inn on Main Street and remind some overstaying guests that they had been asked to leave.
March 12 at 11:46 a.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Lower Sanborn Road.
March 12 at 12:40 p.m., a pair of skis were reported stolen at Mansfield Base Lodge on Mountain Road.
March 12 at 2:04 p.m., a vehicle slid off Mountain Road.
March 12 at 3:14 p.m., a minor two-vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road.
March 12 at 3:30 p.m., Denise Fitzgibbon, 53, of Eden was arrested on Luce Hill Road for leaving the scene of an accident, negligent operation and driving under the influence after refusing to take a sobriety test.
March 12 at 3:38 p.m., a shopping cart was stolen from Mac’s Market on South Main Street.
March 12 at 4:38 p.m., a man was trying to get on the bus on Main Street with too many items.
March 12 at 5:13 p.m., two vehicles slid off of Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
