Total reported incidents: 71
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 2
March 5 at 6:47 a.m., police checked on a vehicle that had been parked on Mountain Road overnight with someone sleeping inside.
March 5 at 8:27 a.m., police assisted someone with a broken-down vehicle on Main Street.
March 5 at 9:48 a.m., a disgruntled skier called the police over a revoked ski pass at Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road.
March 5 at 4:13 p.m., a Stowe resident called police to alert them to a possible scam.
March 5 at 5:14 p.m., police checked on a vehicle parked on Mountain Road and nothing was amiss.
March 5 at 5:48 p.m., a number of vehicles were reportedly parked along Mountain Road but were gone by the time police arrived.
March 6 at 11:34 a.m., police checked on a vehicle parked at Moss Glen Falls and found it to be occupied with no trouble.
March 6 at 3:19 p.m., police checked on a hitchhiker on Mountain Road.
March 6 at 3:42 p.m., a High Farms Road resident reported an early morning knocking and an abandoned vehicle, but police found nothing out of the ordinary.
March 6 at 6:55 p.m., a parking lot collision at the Maplefields on South Main Street was reported.
March 6 at 8:30 p.m., Stowe police assisted another department in looking for someone on Laporte Road in Morristown, but the person was not found.
March 6 at 8:43 p.m., a trespass notice was issued on Putnam Forest Road.
March 7 at 1:27 a.m., police are still investigating a citizen dispute reported at the police station on South Main Street.
March 7 at 9:58 a.m., fraudulent mail was reported at the police station on South Main Street.
March 7 at 12:40 p.m., some suspicious text messages were reported on Thomas Lane.
March 8 at 10:49 a.m., lost property on South Main Street was later found.
March 8 at 11:30 a.m., suspicious activity, possibly an attempt to purchase cigarettes for an underage person, was reported at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
March 8 at 11:50 a.m., found property at Maplefields on South Main Street.
March 8 at 12:17 p.m., Justin Schauer, 33, of Stowe, was arrested on three separate warrants on Sunset Street.
March 8 at 1:20 p.m., lost glasses were reported by a Stowe resident.
March 8 at 10:04 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Weeks Hill Road.
March 9 at 7:16 a.m., an erratically moving vehicle on Mountain Road was never found by police.
March 9 at 8:09 a.m., a complaint was received concerning speeding vehicles near Stowe Elementary School on Park Street.
March 9 at 8:50 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter at the police station on South Main Street.
March 9 at 9:11 a.m., police assisted someone with a house rental on Nebraska Valley Road.
March 9 at 10:05 a.m., a person was seen applying their makeup from behind the wheel on South Main Street.
March 9 at 10:05 a.m., Stowe police assisted the Vermont State Police with an unidentified matter on Mountain Road.
March 9 at 4:05 p.m., a theft was reported from the Maplefields on South Main Street.
March 9 at 11:46 p.m., a Cape Cod Road resident called the police to complain about fireworks.
March 10 at 5:42 a.m., police intervened in a family dispute on Mountain Road.
March 10 at 9:12 a.m., police responded to an animal problem on Sterling Valley Road.
March 10 at 3:42 p.m., someone acting suspicious was reported at a Mountain Road retailer.
March 10 at 7:06 p.m., police assisted a driver with a disabled vehicle on Maple Street.
March 11 at 5:48 a.m., a Maple Street resident thought a dog had been hit but police never found any evidence of such a collision.
March 11 at 12:12 p.m., a parking lot collision was reported on Fox Hill Road.
March 11 at 6:21 p.m., a West Hill Road resident saw a light in the sky and was concerned.
March 11 at 7:02 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Waterbury Road.
March 11 at 7:25 p.m., a money clip was lost on Mountain Road.
March 11 at 10:22 p.m., a dog was lost on Gold Brook Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.