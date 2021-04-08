Total reported incidents:
Arrests: 0
Citations: 2
Traffic tickets: Unavailable
March 28 at 2:08 a.m., police were summoned to deal with a noise complaint — rabble rousers were separated.
March 28 at 11:36 a.m., a resident of Stagecoach Road reported that his brother had been receiving threatening text messages.
March 28 at 11:54 p.m., an unattended vehicle on South Main Street was attended to and driven away before police could investigate.
March 29 at 7:02 a.m., a fallen tree and icy roads on Mountain Road caused enough of a traffic hazard to require police intervention.
March 29 at 8:31 a.m., a truck that couldn’t make a hill on Luce Hill Road ended up getting stuck and obstructing traffic.
March 29 at 9:29 a.m., police directed traffic along Mountain Road while a vehicle that had slid off the road was towed to safety.
March 29 at 10:59 a.m., another fallen tree on Brush Hill Road required removal.
March 29 at 12:11 p.m., police responded to a report of a juvenile problem.
March 29 at 4:01 p.m., there was a dispute between a landlord and a tenant along Strom Farm Lane.
March 29 at 10:05 p.m., somebody lost their purse.
March 29 at 10:30 p.m., more threatening texts reported at the same Stagecoach Road residence, though Stowe police clarified that these two reports were not related and haven’t resulted in an investigation.
March 30 at 11:57 a.m., a dog was seen running wild and free.
March 30 at 1:32 p.m., police assisted the fire department at a fire on Winterbird Road.
March 30 at 5:48 p.m., a court order was served at a residence on South Main Street.
March 31 at 12:21 a.m., a welfare check on Shaw Hill Road turned up someone who had just completely lost track of the time.
March 31 at 7:10 a.m., someone lost their cell phone on Sterling Valley Road.
March 31 at 10:12 a.m., someone may have needed assistance along Stowe Rec Path.
March 31 at 8:07 p.m., a vehicle was seen parked at Bingham Falls along Mountain Road.
April 1 at 8:40 a.m., a parking problem reported on Park Street.
April 1 at 2:26 p.m., a vehicle was operated erratically at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Pucker Street.
April 1 at 2:28 p.m., a bicycle light was lost on Maple Street.
April 1 at 4:01 p.m., assistance was required removing someone from a residence on Mountain Road.
April 1 at 6:44 p.m., 49-year-old Natascha Niffka of Lebanon, N.H., was cited for driving while under the influence after refusing to submit to a sobriety test at the corner of Trapp Hill Road and Luce Hill Road.
April 1 at 8:08 p.m., a vehicle drove into a ditch along Mountain Road.
April 2 at 7:30 a.m., an overdue vehicle on Mountain Road was later returned.
April 2 at 8:16 a.m., police investigated an unattended vehicle along Park Street.
April 2 at 9:56 a.m., welfare check was performed for a woman on Mountain Road, who indicated she was fine.
April 2 at 11:26 a.m., two residents along Mountain Road were fighting over a tree fallen along a property line.
April 2 at 12:01 p.m., a seemingly intoxicated individual was possibly seen along Mountain Road.
April 2 at 1:59 p.m., police checked in on a man seen walking along Mountain Road.
April 2 at 4:31 p.m., traffic was directed around a detour at Maple Street and West Hill.
April 2 at 5:32 p.m., a vehicle seen moving erratically on Waterbury Road had left the scene before police arrived.
April 2 at 10:24 p.m., a wallet was recovered and returned to its owner.
April 2 at 11:42 p.m., Caroline Forgiel, 29, of Waterbury, was cited for driving while under the influence along South Main Street with a blood alcohol concentration of .130 percent.
April 3 at 2:11 a.m., Stowe Police assisted police from Claremont, N.H., in locating a resident along South Main Street.
April 3 at 10:10 a.m., a vehicle was driving erratically on Maple Street, but police did not locate the driver.
April 3 at 1:29 p.m., a vehicle crash that resulted in property damage was reported after the initial event.
April 3 at 4:51 p.m., a wildly moving vehicle was observed at the intersection of River Road and Holmes Lane.
April 3 at 7:30 p.m., a vehicle moving too quick for comfort was observed in a parking lot on Spruce Peak Road.
April 3 at 7:44 p.m., though a wellness check was requested for someone on Mountain Road, the person in question was not located.
April 3 at 11:38 p.m., a person for whom a welfare check was requested on Waterbury Road said they were “okay” and refused further services.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.