Total reported incidents: 29
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 24
Warnings: 19
March 27 at 1:05 a.m., Ryan E. Rogers, 27, of Rye, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, after refusing a sobriety test on Waterbury Road.
March 27 at 10:36 a.m., a request for a no trespass order for a subject at a Park Place residence that was no longer there.
March 27 at 12:18 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Morristown Police with a man they were dealing with on Walton Road in Morristown.
March 27 at 1:34 p.m., Stowe Police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department in searching for a woman they had arrested on Park Street in Johnson.
March 27 at 3:26 p.m., a dispute between a man and a woman on Mountain Road was mediated by police and no charges were filed.
March 27 at 7:57 p.m., a suspicious man was walking on Taber Hill Road, but left the area after police spoke with him.
March 27 at 8:18 p.m., Nicolle Ann Correa, 41, of Hialeah Gardens, Fla., was arrested for DUI on South Main Street. She had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.215.
March 28 at 9:59 a.m., a vehicle passed a stopped school bus with its lights flashing on Mountain Road.
March 28 at 11:46 a.m., a hit-and-run vehicle collision occurred at the Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Hill Road.
March 28 at 1:08 p.m., fraud involving stolen credit cards occurred at Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road, which is still under investigation.
March 28 at 1:30 p.m., a minor parking lot collision resulting in no injuries occurred on Dump Road.
March 28 at 1:55 p.m., drug paraphernalia, needles and baggies were found on the ground at a Birch Road residence.
March 28 at 5:19 p.m., police served court paperwork on behalf of the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department at a South Main Street residence.
March 28 at 5:45 p.m., a missing wallet was found by its owner on Hillcrest Road.
March 29 at 1:01 p.m., a civil dispute occurred on Maple Street over a bike locked in a shed.
March 29 at 3:34 p.m., a person on Mountain Road opened their car door into another vehicle’s door, causing minor damage; insurance information was exchanged.
March 30 at 3:06 p.m., a theft of skis was reported at Stowe Mountain Resort.
March 31 at 12:45 p.m., Jesse Vogg, 22, of Wetmore, Mich., was arrested in Northfield for sexual assault.
April 1 at 11:27 a.m., police checked on the welfare of an elderly man after a misunderstanding at the Maplefields on South Main Street and found there were no issues.
April 1 at 1:37 p.m., an unruly man riding as a passenger in a vehicle was reported on South Main Street.
April 1 at 2:43 p.m., a small brush fire was reported on Waterbury Road.
April 1 at 7:54 p.m., a vehicle slid off Mountain Road, but there was no injury or road hazard created by the incident.
April 1 at 11:25 p.m., someone’s jacket and keys were possibly lost on Main Street.
April 2 at 1:10 a.m., Stowe assisted Vermont State Police with a single-vehicle crash near the Waterbury-Stowe town line.
April 2 at 7:18 a.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Stowe Hollow Road; there were no injuries.
April 2 at 11:02 a.m., George Goins, 64, of Johnson was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after a vehicle crash on Pucker Street.
April 2 at 10:09 p.m., a dog was barking up a storm at a Stowe Hollow Road residence and it was unclear if the owner was home or not.
April 2 at 10:56 p.m., Andrew Figliola, 36, of Hardwick was arrested for DUI on Mountain Road. He posted a blood alcohol concentration of 0.158.
April 2 at 11:01 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and Vermont State Police with a welfare check at the Golden Eagle Resort, but the person could not be located.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
