Total reported incidents: 56
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 4
Warnings: 3
March 26 at 6:41 a.m., a vehicle slid off Moscow Road and a tow truck was called.
March 26 at 9:47 a.m., a drunk man trespassing at Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road stole a beer.
March 26 at 8:17 p.m., police ruled a dispute between contractor and their client over payment on Pucker Street to be a civil matter.
March 27 at 8:45 a.m., someone parked at Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road was the victim of a hit and run.
March 27 at 8:53 a.m., a license plate was found on South Main Street.
March 27 at 9:51 a.m., police assisted with a medical call at Stowe Mountain Resort.
March 27 at 12:52 a.m., attempted identity theft was reported on Mountain Road after someone attempted to open a credit card in someone else’s name.
March 27 at 4:00 p.m., unknown suspects stole from the Maplefields on South Main Street.
March 27 at 5:03 p.m., an erratic driver was complained about but police didn’t observe any violations.
March 27 at 6:20 p.m., a man causing trouble at the Maplefields on South Main Street fled the scene before police arrived.
March 27 at 9:06 p.m., police broke up a family argument at a Main Street residence.
March 28 at 10:24 a.m., a Thomas Lane resident thought a credit card had been fraudulently used but realized later on the charge was legitimate.
March 28 at 10:31 a.m., an erratic driver reported on Mountain Road was not located by police.
March 28 at 10:45 a.m., the owner of some dogs running loose on Thomas Pasture Lane was warned to keep their dogs leashed.
March 28 at 2:30 p.m., Andre Hernandez Orta, 31, was cited for embezzlement by Stowe police in Morristown after he allegedly redirected more than $3,000 in business funds to himself.
March 28 at 4:45 p.m., a trespass notice was issued against a man to keep him out of the Maplefields on South Main Street.
March 28 at 7:34 p.m., a car parked on Mountain Road had items stolen out of the vehicle while the owner was hiking.
March 29 at 10:27 a.m., Stowe police assisted the Harrison City, Ohio, police by providing contact information at their police station on South Main Street.
March 29 at 10:49 a.m., police conducted a background check for a potential new hire.
March 29 at 4:23 p.m., a driver was swerving on South Main Street but turned out to not be impaired in any way.
March 29 at 4:27 p.m., a phone call scam was reported on Owls Head Lane.
March 30 at 8:24 a.m., a man was sleeping in his car on Cottage Club Road.
March 30 at 3:31 p.m., a fuel card was found somewhere in town.
March 31 at 3:23 p.m., a minor car crash on Mountain Road only resulted in minor injuries.
April 1 at 12:30 a.m., a suspicious man was knocking on the door of a Sylvan Park Road residence, but was gone by the time police arrived.
April 1 at 6:46 a.m., alcohol was stolen from the Maplefields on South Main Street.
April 1 at 4:14 p.m., a trespassing complaint at Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road is under review.
April 1 at 8:03 p.m., a minor vehicle collision at the Maplefields on South Main Street resulted in no injuries.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
