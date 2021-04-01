Total reported incidents: 154
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 16
Warnings: 61
March 21 at 11:27 a.m., two cars collided in the Mount Mansfield parking lot. No one was hurt.
March 21 at 12:15 p.m., someone was spotted driving erratically on Waterbury Road, but not by police, who tried and couldn’t find the perpetrator.
March 21 at 9:01 p.m., police assisted someone who was being harassed via social media.
March 22 at 2:51 a.m., a witness reported seeing a possibly intoxicated man driving a car along South Main Street.
March 22 at 3:09 a.m., police pulled over that car for a traffic violation on Maple Street and cited the driver, Gabriel R. Williams, 21, of Stowe, into court on suspicion of driving under the influence. Williams refused to take a sobriety test.
March 22 at 11:52 a.m., in a textbook case of making things worse by trying to make them better, after police received a call from someone concerned about a dog inside a car in the Mansfield base parking lot, some anonymous person let the dog out, which ran away and couldn’t be found.
March 22 at 12:05 p.m., it was a bad day for lost things at the Mansfield base, as someone reported losing a bracelet.
March 22 at 1:59 p.m., more dogs in cars at Mansfield, but no one let these dogs out.
March 22 at 3:22 p.m., no injuries in a two-car crash on Mountain Road.
March 23 at 9:55 a.m., near the intersection of Mountain and Notchbrook roads, an impatient driver was seen passing a school bus with its red lights flashing.
March 23 at 1:56 p.m., police received a tip about possible drug deals at a location a few hundred feet away from the police department.
March 23 at 2:05 p.m., a large piece of metal was reportedly blocking a driveway on Ayers Farm Road, but police said the item in question was on the side of the road, and not in the way.
March 23 at 6:11 p.m., there was a report of people not wearing masks on Mountain Road.
March 24 at 8:46 a.m., police helped get a lost cellphone back to its owner.
March 24 at 8:28 p.m., at the Matterhorn, a dog was reported missing from its owner’s vehicle, but was later found.
March 24 at 10:08 p.m., police arrested Joshua M. Simpson, 30, of Wolcott, on a warrant for failing to appear for a court hearing, after Simpson was seen at Maplefields.
March 25 at 8:13 a.m., a person was seen walking around a barn that was being built on Moscow Road.
March 25 at 10:04 a.m., police picked up some trash that was causing a traffic hazard on Mountain Road.
March 25 at 10:20 a.m., a man was seen walking around a vacant property on Cemetery Road.
March 25 at 11:30 a.m., a driver was issued a warning for speeding on Stagecoach Road.
March 25 at 2:02 p.m., some people were fighting at the same South Main Street home where the aforementioned drug activity took place, but the fighters went their own ways.
March 25 at 6:20 p.m., a man on the recreation path told another person not wearing a mask at that moment that all people without masks should die.
March 25 at 9:48 p.m., a drunken person on a bench on South Main Street warranted a phone call to police.
March 26 at 12:23 a.m., a vehicle was causing a traffic issue on Birch Hill Road.
March 26 at 12:28 a.m., an officer assisted Vermont State Police in Middlesex with a drug recognition evaluation.
March 26 at 8:23 a.m., more patrols were requested on Stagecoach Road.
March 26 at 10:17 a.m., someone complained that employees at the Alpine Mart were maskless.
March 26 at 12:43 p.m., an excavator was purportedly parked on private property on Tansy Hill.
March 26 at 2:21 p.m., a close call on Main Street resulted in a pedestrian almost being hit by a car.
March 26 at 6:12 p.m., police were asked to be on the lookout for a stolen car, which they have not yet seen.
March 27 at 11:05 a.m., police checked on the well-being of a person on Brook Road, who turned out to be OK.
March 27 at 6:01 p.m., despite its name, people drinking in the parking lot of the Hob Nob were not welcome to do so.
March 27 at 10:57 p.m., there were reports of shenanigans by skateboarders and speeding cars in the recreation path parking lot behind Stowe Community Church.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
