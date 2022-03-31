Total reported incidents: 28
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 27
Warnings: 20
March 20 at 8:03 a.m., credit cards found at the Maplefields on South Main Street were handed over to the police.
March 20 at 8:17 a.m., after a vehicle was stolen and a credit card was fraudulently used, Brigade Carpenter, 19, from Swansboro, N.C., was arrested at Stowe Mountain Resort for grand larceny, identify theft, credit card fraud and illegal possession of a credit card.
March 20 at 3:50 p.m., snowboard boots were found at Mansfield Base Lodge on Mountain Road.
March 20 at 5:53 p.m., Stowe Police performed a drug recognition evaluation in Essex Junction village.
March 21 at 11:47 p.m., a driver was reported for tailgating and making threatening gestures toward another driver on Main Street, but police never caught up with him.
March 21 at 12:36 p.m., a vehicle passed a bus with its lights flashing on Mountain Road.
March 21 at 1:22 p.m., a vehicle key was found on the Stowe Recreation Path.
March 21 at 2:01 p.m., a broken-down vehicle was reported at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
March 21 at 3:50 p.m., a man camped out on a picnic table on Main Street was asked to clean up the area and move on.
March 21 at 4:47 p.m., a man reported drinking in his vehicle near Gale Farm Center on Mountain Road was not impaired but was educated on the laws regarding alcohol consumption and cars.
March 22 at 11:23 a.m., vehicle damage was reported near Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Hill Road.
March 22 at 11:56 a.m., a tailgating driver was reported on Stowe Hollow Road but not located by the police.
March 22 at 6:52 p.m., a lost credit card was reported.
March 23 at 12:57 p.m., a possible sexual assault occurred, which is currently under investigation.
March 23 at 3:27 p.m., a complaint was lodged regarding a speeding vehicle on Moscow Road.
March 23 at 4:15 p.m., a concerned resident on Birch Hill Road reported a strange vehicle parked in their driveway. It turned out to be a neighbor.
March 24 at 2:39 p.m., police checked on a vehicle and its driver but found no issues and sent them on their way.
March 24 at 3:37 p.m., a no trespassing order was served at the Stowe Police Station on South Main Street.
March 24 at 4:49 p.m., jackets were stolen from a retailer at Stowe Mountain Resort. The theft is currently under investigation.
March 24 at 10:04 p.m., Jessica Oszajca, 39, of Stowe, was arrested on misdemeanor possession of cocaine charges during a traffic stop in Morristown.
March 25 at 8:06 a.m., the laundry room at Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Hill Road was broken into. The break-in is still under investigation.
March 25 at 1:20 p.m., a vehicle was driving all over the road on Pucker Street, but not located by police.
March 25 at 7:11 p.m., a vehicle owner on Waterbury Road was concerned that someone who had borrowed their vehicle was not going to return, but ultimately the borrower did return it.
March 26 at 2:54 a.m., a resident on Hourglass Drive called to report lights visible outside of their home. These lights were found to be coming from the ski mountain.
March 26 at 11:19 a.m., a two-vehicle crash on Mountain Road saw the participants evaluated by Stowe EMS, but no one was taken to the hospital.
March 26 at 2:30 p.m., court paperwork was served at the police station on South Main Street.
March 26 at 7:14 p.m., young children were seen walking along the riverbank on West Hill Road, but police never located them.
March 26 at 11:21 p.m., a South Main Street resident reported receiving unwanted and threatening phone messages.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.