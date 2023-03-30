Total reported incidents: 78
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 7
Warnings: 5
March 18 at 2:16 p.m., Joan Watson, 59, was found dead in her Moscow Road home. The untimely death was ruled not suspicious by police.
March 19 at 12:13 p.m., police checked on a car parked on Cotton Brook Road and found nothing out of the ordinary.
March 19 at 3:19 p.m., a vehicle slid off Pucker Street.
March 19 at 9:09 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Route 100 but never located by police.
March 20 at 11:20 a.m., storage trailers were vandalized on Thomas Lane.
March 20 at 1:13 p.m., an employee at Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road allegedly made some concerning comments but was no longer there when police arrived.
March 20 at 8:08 p.m., a driver hit a deer on Stowe Hollow Road.
March 21 at 8:37 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Pucker Street.
March 21 at 11:24 a.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Pond Street.
March 21 at 12:11 p.m., a debit card was found on Main Street.
March 21 at 3:34 p.m., a lost license and credit card was turned into the Stowe police station on South Main Street.
March 21 at 11:16 p.m., a vehicle was operating erratically on Mountain Road.
March 22 at 1:07 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Mountain Road.
March 22 at 5:07 p.m., police intervened with a domestic dispute and verbal argument on Mountain Road.
March 22 at 7:13 p.m., a backpack was either stolen or missing on Maple Street.
March 22 at 8:41 p.m., police assisted staff at the Maplefields on South Main Street with getting an unwanted customer to move along.
March 22 at 8:54 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly unable to maintain its lane on Route 100.
March 23 at 6:40 a.m., Brian Jagodzinski, 61, was arrested in Stowe for driving with a criminally suspended license and violating conditions of release.
March 23 at 3:07 p.m., a welfare check at a Birch Hill Road residence found its subject to be fine.
March 23 at 4:46 p.m., a vehicle collision on Route 100 was reported.
March 23 at 6:13 p.m., Stowe police were called upon to help with a possible domestic violence situation in Morristown but the request was later canceled.
March 23 at 9:13 p.m., an investigation into a drug trafficking operation on Portland Street in Morristown in an operation led by Stowe police resulted in the arrest of Robert Demar, 61, from Morristown, on charges of fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession with intent to sell.
March 24 at 3:57 p.m., Eric Loyer, 31, was arrested on Nebraska Valley Road and charged with possession of stolen property, pending other charges, after hiding out in a forest overnight following his attempt to evade Stowe police in a stolen vehicle.
March 25 at 9:02 a.m., sunglasses and ear buds were reported stolen at Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Hill Road.
March 25 at 4:28 p.m., a man was reportedly camping on the Ranch Camp Road trail.
March 25 at 8:58 p.m., Stowe police attempted to assist Colchester police in their attempt to cite a person on West Hill Road, but the person was not found.
March 25 at 9:04 p.m., some people loitering around Emily’s Bridge on Gold Brook Road were asked to leave.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.