Total reported incidents: 68
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 6
Warnings: 35
March 14 at 9:32 a.m., a person sought help going to a Stagecoach Road property to gather personal items, but police said it was a civil matter.
March 14 at 10:33 a.m., police out on patrol were asked to look out for speeding vehicles on Cape Cod Road.
March 14 at 12:48 p.m., a vehicle tried to turn around in a driveway on North Hill Crossing and got stuck.
March 14 at 7:40 p.m., construction vehicles were parked on a Brush Hill Road property and the owner didn’t want them there. Police suggested the owner tell them not to park there.
March 15 at 9:50 a.m., Stowe Mountain Resort staff said an employee was shoved by a resort guest.
March 15 at 3:40 p.m., staff at the Gray Fox Inn sought help getting someone to stop parking on their property.
March 15 at 7:23 p.m., Vermont state troopers asked Stowe police to check on someone who might be experiencing suicidal thoughts.
March 15 at 10:15 a.m., police arrested Zachary Suddaby, 30, of Morrisville, with driving under the influence, after pulling the driver over on Main Street. Suddaby refused to provide a breath sample.
March 16 at 7:43 a.m., as the snow melts, the beer cans reveal themselves, as was the case with several along Percy Hill and Alpine Meadow.
March 16 at 12:46 p.m., there was a minor vehicle collision in a parking lot on Red Sled Drive.
March 16 at 7:46 p.m., police responded to an argument at the Gale Farm Center.
March 17 at 11:45 a.m., a South Main Street resident called to say an expected package hadn’t been delivered, and then called back to say it had been located.
March 17 at 3:02 p.m., an inn brought some personal items left behind by a guest to the police department, which is keeping them safe.
March 17 at 4:07 p.m., someone reported losing their credit cards and driver’s license in Moscow.
March 17 at 7:14 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter at the Golden Eagle Resort. No further information was provided.
March 17 at 8:11 p.m., police served a court order to someone off of Houston Farm Road.
March 18 at 6:50 a.m., a tow truck was summoned to haul away a disabled vehicle off of Route 100 near Sky Acres.
March 18 at 8:47 a.m., a hotel guest called police to say the owner was going into rooms. Police said that’s not something they would get involved with.
March 18 at 11:42 a.m., a maskless person was confronted at Alpine Mart and asked to leave. They complied and left, but not before sharing some choice words.
March 18 at 2:12 p.m., dog bites person, at a Route 100 apartment.
March 18 at 3:30 p.m., two cars, in as many minutes, passed a school bus that was stopped with its don’t-pass-me lights flashing.
March 18 at 8:06 p.m., police arrested John Levesque, 24, of Stowe, for driving under the influence, after pulling him over on Maple Street. He registered a .174 percent blood alcohol concentration during a sobriety test.
March 19 at 1:26 a.m., police pulled over another car further north on Route 100 and arrested the driver, Tawnya Kennison, 38, of Morrisville, for driving under the influence of drugs.
March 19 at 8:52 a.m., no one was hurt in a single-car crash near the intersection of Main and Sunset Streets.
March 19 at 9:11 a.m., a hiker in Wiessner Woods said their dog was attacked by another, but they couldn’t reach the owner of the allegedly aggressive animal.
March 19 at 5:27 p.m., a two-car crash on Route 100 south of town didn’t injure anyone.
March 19 at 8:20 p.m., a Stowe Mountain Resort employee reported being threatened. Police took down the information and are investigating.
March 19 at 10:22 p.m., police arrested Wilfred Bussiere, 27, of Northfield, for driving under the influence, after pulling him over on South Main Street. He registered a .135 percent BAC.
March 19 at 11:08 p.m., a Pucker Street person reported receiving harassing messages. Police called the alleged harasser up and told them to stop it.
March 20 at 9:31 p.m., police gave two drunken pedestrians spotted on Mountain Road a ride back to their hotel.
March 20 at 9:43 p.m., police arrested Ty Grimes, 25, of Moretown, for DUI, following a traffic stop on Eagle Ridge Road. Grimes did not supply police with a breath sample.
March 20 at 10:02 p.m., police once again played taxi driver, and gave another inebriated person a ride to their hotel.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.