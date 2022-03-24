Total reported incidents: 32
Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 58
Warnings: 44
March 13 at 4:56 a.m., a vehicle was abandoned in the middle of Mountain Road and a tow truck was called.
March 13 at 8:34 a.m., people were temporarily stuck in an elevator at Stowe Mountain Resort.
March 13 at 4:35 p.m., a vehicle complaint made on Waterbury Road is under investigation.
March 13 at 4:36 p.m., Dayana Roehl, 36, of Hartford, Conn., was arrested for eluding a police officer while operating in a grossly negligent manner on Waterbury Road. Roehl failed to stop after the officer activated lights and siren.
March 13 at 5:04 p.m., Phil-Christopher Campos, 37, of Stowe was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs on Waterbury Road.
March 13 at 9:38 p.m., a welfare check on Mountain Road found its subject to be fine.
March 13 at 10:40 p.m., police had to separate two diners after a verbal argument that broke out at a restaurant on Mountain Road.
March 14 at 7:00 a.m., a vehicle collision occurred in a parking lot off Mountain Road.
March 14 at 9:06 a.m., the smell of propane at a Cape Cod Road residence resulted in a call to the fire department.
March 14 at 1:27 p.m., a single-vehicle crash occurred on Luce Hill Road.
March 14 at 7:31 p.m., police checked on a Sylvan Park Road residence after someone was seen running behind a building.
March 15 at 1:22 a.m., police checked on a Mountain Road residence after a domestic dispute was reported and separated the people taking part in a verbal argument.
March 15 at 7:45 a.m., Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 29, from Hyde Park and Louis “Ricky” Marsh Jr., 49, were both arrested for aggravated assault, assault and robbery and burglary on Waterbury Road; see related.
March 15 at 4:03 p.m., a vehicle reported swerving all over Waterbury Road was not located by police.
March 16 at 8:51 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported at police headquarters after the fact.
March 16 at 1:38 p.m., Manuel Reyes-Flores, 18, of Springfield, Mass., was arrested for cocaine possession on Washington Highway in Morristown.
March 16 at 1:49 p.m., Phife-Michael Miller, 18, Dummerston was arrested for leaving the scene of accident after he struck a vehicle on Mountain Road.
March 16 at 5:36 p.m., a found credit card was turned in to police.
March 16 at 11:11 p.m., a person initially reported missing on Mountain Road was later found.
March 17 at 10:58 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Westview Heights Road.
March 17 at 1:17 p.m., a dog was seen left alone in a vehicle on Main Street, but the vehicle was gone by the time police arrived.
March 17 at 2:13 p.m., a wallet was reported missing on Main Street.
March 17 at 5:36 p.m., a civil dispute over property was reported on Maple Street.
March 17 at 8:00 p.m., Catherine Ferguson, 29, of Stowe was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense. She had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.111.
March 18 at 3:37 a.m., a driver was seen slumped over the steering wheel on South Main Street, but police found no such slumper.
March 18 at 3:48 a.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with an incident on Sterling Valley Road.
March 18 at 3:19 p.m., police are still investigating a misuse of a ski pass at Stowe Mountain Resort.
March 18 at 5:55 p.m., police assisted a driver in removing their vehicle from an intersection on Main Street.
March 19 at 10:02 a.m., trash was left in a parking area on Barrows Road.
March 19 at 2:57 p.m., a snowboard was reported stolen at Mansfield Base Lodge. The incident is under investigation.
March 19 at 7:44 p.m., a verbal argument occurred in a parking lot on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.