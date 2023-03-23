Total reported incidents: 65
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 5
Warnings: 3
March 12 at 3:05 p.m., a lost wallet was reported in Stowe village.
March 12 at 4:29 p.m., a car crashed on Stagecoach Road.
March 13 at 9:06 a.m., a suspicious event on South Main Street is currently under investigation, with police declining to provide further details regarding the incident.
March 13 at 2:17 p.m., reported theft at Charlie B’s on Mountain Road is currently under investigation.
March 13 at 3:33 p.m., a Little River Farm Road resident called to report an issue with property and right of way.
March 13 at 4:43 p.m., a found cellphone was turned in to police.
March 13 at 5:45 p.m., a possible trespassing incident at Innsbruck Inn on Mountain Road is under investigation.
March 13 at 6:21 p.m., a key was reported lost somewhere in town.
March 13 at 6:40 p.m., a fraud case reported to Stowe police was handed off to Homeland Security.
March 14 at 7:29 a.m., a vehicle crashed on Barrows Road.
March 14 at 8:59 a.m., vehicles parked on Cottage Club Road were blocking snowplows and were moved.
March 14 at 9:53 a.m., a collision between a vehicle and a town bucket loader occurred on Highland Avenue.
March 14 at 10:01 a.m., a vehicle slid off Edson Hill Road.
March 14 at 10:48 a.m., the Agency of Transportation requested police assistance in helping a plow clear Harlow Hill Road.
March 14 at 11:15 a.m., a vehicle slid off Route 108 and a tow truck was called.
March 14 at 11:50 a.m., two vehicles slid off Pucker Street. A tow truck was called.
March 14 at 12:20 p.m., a vehicle slid off Mountain Road and a tow truck called.
March 14 at 12:22 p.m., a vehicle slid off Sterling Valley Road and a tow truck responded.
March 14 at 12:37 p.m., a vehicle slid off Mountain Road and a tow truck was called.
March 14 at 1:50 p.m., police checked Houston Road for a stuck vehicle and found dangerously low-hanging trees.
March 14 at 3:12 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Mountain Road.
March 14 at 4:48 p.m., police checked on a vehicle stopped along Harlow Hill Road and found everything was fine.
March 15 at 8:02 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported at the Stowe Mountain Resort parking lot.
March 15 at 9:32 a.m., police checked on some vehicles parked in an Upper Hollow Road driveway.
March 15 at 10:41 a.m., fraudulent credit card charges were reported at a Holmes Lane residence.
March 15 at 11:06 a.m., a package that was supposedly delivered to a Mountain Road residence was missing.
March 15 at 11:20 a.m., a parking lot collision occurred on South Main Street.
March 15 at 4:36 p.m., a lost dog was reunited with its owners on Moscow Road.
March 16 at 2:22 a.m., a driver was having trouble parking on Main Street.
March 16 at 9:54 a.m., a vehicle parked in the middle of North Hill Road and was moved.
March 16 at 10:12 a.m., someone was reportedly locked in a Park Place business’s bathroom but police didn’t find anyone when they arrived.
March 16 at 10:25 a.m., possible identity theft and fraudulent charges were reported on Nebraska Valley Road.
March 16 at 2:26 p.m., a vehicle reportedly passed a line of cars at the Waterbury-Stowe town line, but police never caught up with such a scofflaw.
March 16 at 6:15 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Stowe Hollow Road.
March 17 at 8:43 a.m., the misuse of a ski pass at Stowe Mountain Resort on Mountain Road was ruled a theft of services.
March 17 at 9:09 a.m., police responded to a child custody issue on Sylvan Woods Drive.
March 17 at 11:40 a.m., Stowe police attempted to locate a man for a subpoena service for the Lyndonville Police, but he was not located.
March 17 at 3:22 p.m., a cell phone was recovered on Mountain Road and returned to its owner.
March 17 at 9:44 p.m., people were locked out of their rental house on Edson Trace.
March 17 at 10:20 p.m., Stowe police assisted the Vermont State Police with a traffic stop on Sylvan Park Road.
March 18 at 9:27 a.m., a lost wallet was found on Park Street.
March 18 at 11:01 a.m., police responded to a mental health matter on Mountain Haus Drive.
March 18 at 2:16 p.m., a person who had suffered an untimely death at their Moscow Road residence was discovered by police. Though the death was deemed not suspicious, police declined to identify the person.
March 18 at 5:33 p.m., a lost wallet was reported on Maple Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
