Total incidents: 90

Tickets: 3; warnings: 25

Medical calls: 2

Alarms: 8

Arrests: 1

June 7 at 11:59 a.m., a dog was in a locked car at the Stowe Farmers Market. Police did not respond.

June 7 at noon, heated argument between family members at Luce Hill road. Police arrived and everyone went their separate ways.

June 7 at 1:20 p.m., a caller reported hikers on Sterling Gorge Trail. It’s OK, said police.

June 7 at 3:28 p.m., alarm on Edson Hill Road.

June 8 at 6:28 a.m., alarm in Weeks Hill Road.

June 8 at 1:40 p.m., a vehicle owner reported his or her car was damaged in the driveway on Foster Farm Road a few days earlier.

Jun 8 at 8:25 a.m., despite a report, police didn’t find any young people climbing on construction materials on South Main Street.

June 8 at 11:02 p.m., a guest at the Golden Eagle Resort reported a heated dispute during a phone call.

June 9 at 12:29 a.m., 911 hang-up call; no emergency.

June 9 at 7:05 a.m., a guest complained that there was no soap and the air conditioner didn't work in a room at the Golden Eagle Resort. Police forwarded the complaint to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

June 9 at 7:33 a.m., a Craigslist rental scam for a Sylvan Woods Road was reported.

June 9 at 8:59 a.m., Stowe police assisted state police by delivering paperwork to a resident.

June 9 at 11:03 a.m., landlord-tenant argument at Meadow Lane. Police didn’t get involved.

June 9 at 11:21 a.m., police checked on a Cotton Brook Road resident, who was OK.

June 9 at 2:34 p.m., a dog on South Main Street was returned to its owner.

June 9 at 3:55 p.m., a lost wallet was found on South Main Street.

June 9 at 4:33 p.m., a large piece of metal was moved off Pucker Street.

June 9 at 5:47 p.m., alarm on Wilkins Lane.

June 9 at 10:26 p.m., argument at a Mountain Road property. Police didn’t get involved.

June 10 at 3:56 p.m., a caller suspected vandals put a rock in the swimming pool at Gold Brook Campground on Waterbury Road.

June 10 at 4:27 p.m., alarm on Robinson Spring Road.

June 10 at 4:28 p.m., a resident asked for more patrols on Stagecoach Road because of construction traffic.

June 10 at 5:16 p.m., a caller asked for advice on how to acquire a temporary restraining order and had questions about the family court process.

June 10 at 7:10 p.m., caller reported people watching bears from parked cars on Pucker Street. Police found no parked cars, people, or bears.

June 10 at 9:05 p.m., medical call on Upper Baird Road.

June 11 at 7:09 a.m., rental truck reported broken down on Moscow Road near Barrows Road. It was gone when police arrived.

June 11 at 7:52 a.m., a vehicle was left at Bingham Falls, but was gone when police checked later.

June 11 at 8:27 a.m., police made a record that a person was trying to collect unemployment under another name.

June 11 at 10:05 a.m., police found a man accused of stealing beer from Stowe Jolley & Car Wash. He agreed to pay and was issued a no-trespass order for the store.

June 11 at 1:16 p.m., another call about restraining orders and family issues.

June 12 at 12:13 a.m., Samuel Whitney, 28, of Waterbury was charged with driving under the influence, second offense. No other information provided.

June 12 at 2:56 a.m., alarm on Brook Road.

June 12 at 8:28 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.

June 12 at 8:44 a.m., two-vehicle collision on Edson Hill Road; no injuries.

June 12 at 12:29 p.m., a caller complained about a banner hung on the Mountain Road bridge near Main Street. The banner read “Congratulations Class of 2020.”

June 12 at 12:40 p.m., 911 hang-up call; no emergency.

June 12 at 3:26 p.m., a bicyclist was injured when hit by a vehicle at Route 100 and Moscow Road. The cyclist was sent to Copley Hospital for treatment. The driver got a warning for driving too close to the cyclist. No other information available.

June 12 at 4:28 p.m., a hole was reported on the side of Notchbrook Road. Police found no hole.

June 12 at 5:02 p.m., domestic dispute at a South Main Street residence. Police said it’s under investigation.

June 12 7:51 p.m., Stowe police assisted Essex police with a drug evaluation.

June 12 at 9:28 p.m., alarm on Weeks Hill Road.

June 12 at 10:17 p.m. police couldn’t find a tailgater reported on South Main Street, but alerted Morristown police.

June 13 at 2:20 a.m., alarm on Weeks Hill Road.

June 13 at 10:58 a.m., police are investigating harassing text messages sent to a Depot Street resident.

June 13 at 12:32 p.m., juvenile matter on Barrows Road. No details provided.

June 13 at 1:26 p.m., landlord-tenant argument over parking.

June 13 at 4:10 p.m., a woman called looking for her car. It had been towed, and police pointed her to the tow company.

June 13 at 6:24 p.m., Stowe police served a conditions of release order on behalf of state police.

June 13 at 7:11 p.m., a caller reported a man casing houses on Adams Mill Road. Police found nothing suspicious.

Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.

