Total reported incidents: 47
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 35
Warnings: 29
June 6 at 12:10 a.m., A heated argument on Sylvan Woods Drive ended with both parties agreeing to stay away from one another.
June 6 at 12:55 a.m., James Lattimore, 41, of Stowe was arrested for driving under the influence on his first offense with a blood alcohol content of 0.09, just over the legal limit.
June 6 at 9:21 a.m., police looked to document a possible violation of a court order on School Street, but no such violation occurred.
June 6 at 10:44 a.m., a dog was running wild and free on Barrows Road.
June 6 at 11:48 a.m., a welfare check was performed on Mountain Road but no one was at home.
June 6 at 12:42 a.m., a dog was reported missing on Taber Hill Road.
June 6 at 2:01 p.m., someone lost their cellphone on Mountain Road.
June 6 at 2:30 p.m., police removed a dog from a car on Hourglass Drive after a concerned party reported it being left in the 90-degree heat. The dog’s owner later claimed it.
June 6 at 2:52 p.m., assisted state police with the tractor trailer stuck in Smugglers Notch.
June 6 at 5:17 p.m., children were seen jumping off a bridge on the recreation path, but had left the scene by the time police arrived.
June 6 at 5:37 p.m., a vehicle was spotted driving slow and swerving on Pucker Street, but was not located.
June 7 at 1:29 a.m., two men left through a window at Green Mountain Inn but weren’t located.
June 7 at 1:25 p.m., a curb was reportedly damaged by a vehicle but no damage was visible.
June 7 at 2:57 p.m., a warning for failing to yield when turning left was issued to a driver involved in a two-car collision on River Road.
June 7 at 3:47 p.m., two men fighting in the parking lot of a gas station on South Main Street resulted in assault charges that are currently pending. The event is currently under police investigation.
June 8 at 7:40 a.m., an erratic driver on Waterbury Road was not located by police.
June 8 at 10:55 a.m., another erratic driver on Waterbury Road was located by police. The driver showed no signs of impairment when stopped.
June 8 at 4:53 p.m., a wallet was lost on Mountain Road.
June 9 at 12:26 p.m., a parking lot mishap occurred at Stowe Mountain Resort.
June 9 at 2:01 p.m., police went to notify someone of a death on Weeks Hill Road, but no one was at home.
June 10 at 3:26 a.m., a potential thief was reported at Umiak Outdoor Outfitters, but nothing was stolen.
June 10 at 6:14 a.m., a resident of Mountain Haus Drive reported a possible email scammer looking for money.
June 10 at 8:26 a.m., a car collided with a street sweeper on Mountain Road.
June 10 at 9:16 a.m., Louis Marsh Jr., 48, of Wolcott was arrested on petit larceny from a vehicle for allegedly stealing a wallet at a gas station on South Main Street.
June 10 at 10:12 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Park Street.
June 10 at 10:15 a.m., police assisted a towing company on Waterbury Road.
June 10 at 10:51 a.m., a person said to be sleeping on a picnic table on Pucker Street was located upright and walking.
June 10 at 11:00 a.m., a trespasser was reported on South Main Street.
June 10 at 11:36 a.m., a fight broke out over a vehicle being parked on someone’s property, so the vehicle was removed.
June 10 at 12:49 p.m., a sign was found in Sylvan Woods. The parks department was notified.
June 10 at 1:04 p.m., a fight on South Main Street ended with Theodore Farnham, 50, of Stowe, being charged with disorderly conduct.
June 10 at 1:09 p.m., a suspicious vehicle reported on Upper Baird Lane turned out to just be the cleaning person.
June 10 at 2:35 p.m., a resident on Horizons Lane reported a salesperson that repeatedly came to their home.
June 10 at 6:23 p.m., a trespass notice was issued on South Main Street.
June 10 at 11:57 p.m., cows got out on Pucker Street.
June 11 at 7:48 p.m., a vehicle was following someone too closely on Mountain Road. Police did not locate the vehicle or driver.
June 11 at 8:56 a.m., police served subpoenas on South Main Street.
June 11 at 11:08 a.m., two unleashed dogs attacked another dog. The dog was uninjured and the owner of the two unleashed dogs fled the scene.
June 11 at 12:41 p.m., a broke out on South Main Street, but no trespass notice was issued this time.
June 11 at 1:08 p.m., a warning about backing up safely was issued after a minor two-car collision on Luce Hill Road.
June 11 at 2:27 p.m., another two-vehicle collision occurred on Pucker Street.
June 11 at 5:52 p.m., a phone found on Mountain Road was returned to its owner.
June 11 at 6:28 p.m., a resident on Moscow Road complained of speeding vehicles.
June 11 at 10:36 p.m., a fight between two people broke out while one was retrieving their property from the residence.
June 12 at 3:46 p.m., a caller was concerned for the welfare of a barking dog on Mountain Road. Police looked into it and found the dog was fine.
June 12 at 5:20 p.m., vehicles seen speeding on Mountain Road had sped off before police arrived.
June 12 at 7:33 p.m., a ticket was issued for a dog found running untethered on Barrows Road.
June 12 at 11:57 p.m., the offender agreed to turn their music down after a noise complaint on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
