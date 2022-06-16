Total reported incidents: 31
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 17
Warnings: 12
June 5 at 12:57 a.m., police stopped to check on a driver parked on Mayo Farm Road.
June 5 at 6:01 a.m., Tristan Lowry, 25, of Torrington, Conn., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense. Lowry had a blood alcohol concentration of .102.
June 5 at 9:38 a.m., a welfare check on Pucker Street found its subject to be fine.
June 5 at 7:59 p.m., police intervened in a family dispute on Mountain Road, and everyone was separated for the night.
June 5 at 9:19 p.m., Brian Jagodzinski, 60, of Stowe was arrested for DUI, second offense, and driving with a criminally suspended license. Jagodzinski had a with a BAC of .128.
June 5 at 9:41 p.m., a gunshot was heard on Edson Hill Road, but police never found its source.
June 6 at 12:00 p.m., a collision occurred in a parking lot on Park Street.
June 6 at 3:05 p.m., police stopped to make sure a person didn’t need help on Golden Brook Circle.
June 7 at 11:32 a.m., a collision was reported in a parking lot on Mountainside Avenue.
June 7 at 12:02 p.m., police participated in the Stowe and Tell public safety event at Stowe Elementary School.
June 7 at 12:30 p.m., police attempted to clear a dead coyote from Waterbury Road.
June 7 at 5:56 p.m., a dog was reported missing on South Marshall Road.
June 7 at 6:22 p.m., an ATV was reportedly speeding on Bouchard Road.
June 7 at 10:10 p.m., police assisted Vermont State Police with a traffic stop on Waterbury Road.
June 8 at 7:22 a.m., Garland Bowen, 40, of Morrisville, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs on Waterbury Road.
June 8 at 9:23 a.m., police performed a court-mandated check-in at the police station.
June 8 at 5:06 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Main Street.
June 9 at 5:13 a.m., a vehicle was left on Pucker Street and police are investigating.
June 9 at 6:47 a.m., a purse was found on South Main Street.
June 9 at 6:32 p.m., a Moscow Road resident complained of vehicles speeding at various times throughout the day.
June 10 at 1:35 a.m., a noise complaint was made concerning a loud party on Mountain Road; the residents were told to quiet down for the night.
June 10 at 8:04 a.m., an Upper Hollow Road resident was concerned that they hadn't heard from a friend. Police checked and the friend was fine.
June 10 at 9:22 a.m., a resident called the police station on South Main Street looking for information.
June 10 at 5:01 p.m., a minor two-vehicle collision occurred on Luce Hill Road.
June 10 at 7:37 p.m., a Meadow Lane resident called with concern about a loud bang. The responding officer found that a standing mattress had fallen into a dresser and helped put the furniture back in place.
June 10 at 11:46 p.m., Reilly Hickey, 20, of Stowe was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and criminal refusal on Mayo Farm Road.
June 11 at 12:37 a.m., suspicious people were seen littering and creating a noise disturbance on Mountain Road.
June 11 at 10:03 a.m., police assisted the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office on College Street in Burlington.
June 11 at 1:16 p.m., police helped a drunk person get to their room at Green Mountain Inn on Main Street.
June 11 at 6:08 p.m., police assisted a Golden Eagle Resort resident with contacting the proper agencies about an alleged incident of fraud.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
