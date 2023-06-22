Total reported incidents: 170
Arrests: 4
Traffic tickets: 48
Warnings: 28
June 4 at 12:25 p.m., police assisted a driver with a flat tire on Cape Cod Road.
June 4 at 8:32 p.m., a car hit a deer on Weeks Hill Road.
June 6 at 10:37 a.m., a damaged door, possibly evidence of an attempted break in, was reported on Spruce Peak Road.
June 6 at 10:46 a.m., police held a public safety event at Stowe Elementary School on Park Street.
June 6 at 5:27 p.m., a lost hiker was found on Maple Run Lane.
June 7 at 3:30 a.m., late night revelers in the Moss Glen Falls parking area were asked to turn their music down.
June 7 at 6:07 p.m., police checked Stowe Hollow Road for debris and found none.
June 9 at 12:11 p.m., a vehicle was allegedly parked on some freshly seeded lawn on Maple Street, but the lawn was vehicle-free when police arrived.
June 9 at 4:04 p.m., a truck hit a wooden barricade at the Maplefields on South Main Street and drove away.
June 9 at 10:21 p.m., loose cows on Weeks Hill Road were rounded up by their owner.
June 11 at 12:28 a.m., police checked on a drunk man on Mountain Road.
June 11 at 7:16 a.m., mailboxes on Valemont Road were subjected to a hit and run.
June 11 at 1:05 p.m., a vehicle parked in the road on Maple Street was asked to move.
June 12 at 8:50 a.m., credit card fraud was reported on South Main Street and is still under investigation.
June 12 at 11:21 a.m., cash was stolen from the Matterhorn on Mountain Road. The incident is still under investigation.
June 12 at 4:55 p.m., a driver on Notchbrook Road was annoyed by another driver behind them tailgating and flashing their high beams.
June 12 at 9:29 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile issue on Mountain Road.
June 13 at 1:26 a.m., Joaquin Santiago Cubides Pena, 18, of Stowe, was arrested for driving under the influence, his first offense after he crashed on Mountain Road. He did not submit to a breathalyzer.
June 13 at 5:48 a.m., a driver was allegedly passing others unsafely on Maple Street but was gone by the time police arrived.
June 13 at 7:52 a.m., police dealt with a mental health incident on Mountain Road.
June 13 at 1:09 p.m., a Sylvan Woods Road resident reported their dog had been bitten by a friend’s dog on June 5.
June 13 at 1:22 p.m., Gregory Foley, 61, of Jeffersonville, was charged with retail theft after failing to pay for some items at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
June 13 at 1:31 p.m., Silvio Bajura, 41, of Underhill, was charged with driving with a criminally suspended license at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
June 13 at 3:13 p.m., a minor car crash occurred on Waterbury Road.
June 13 at 3:37 p.m., a driver hit a parked car on Main Street.
June 13 at 10:36 p.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department with checking on a fire on Lower Moulton Lane.
June 14 at 1:20 p.m., an erratic driver on Stagecoach Road was not found by police.
June 15 at 1:34 a.m., police dealt with a mental health incident on Mountain Road.
June 15 at 9:41 a.m., a welfare check at the police station found its subject to be fine.
June 15 at 3:10 p.m., an aggressive driver on West Hill Road was not located by police.
June 15 at 3:22 p.m., someone at Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Hill Road called police to file a grievance regarding an undelivered UPS package.
June 15 at 3:56 p.m., workers at the Maplefields on South Main Street reported that several people in a black Mustang were acting aggressively and revving the engine to goad other drivers into racing, but the party was gone by the time police made it to the scene.
June 15 at 4:34 p.m., a suspected drunk driver on Old Farm Road was not located by police.
June 15 at 6:43 p.m., a dog thought to be in distress on Stowe Hollow Road turned out to be fine.
June 16 at 1:43 a.m., Bryan Road revelers said they would quiet down after a noise complaint.
June 16 at 5:47 a.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police in dealing with a drunk person on Laporte Road.
June 16 at 10:40 a.m., a phone call scam looking for money was reported on Houston Farm Road.
June 16 at 4:58 p.m., a dog found on Weeks Hill Road was taken home by the person who found it for safekeeping.
June 16 at 5:47 p.m., a customer at Maplefields was so upset that they refused to leave but ended up finding their ability to do so after police were called.
June 16 at 9:33 p.m., a group of men cruising down Mountain Road and acting belligerently to people and businesses, including Sushi Yoshi, Alfie’s Wild Ride and several others, were never found or identified by police.
June 17 at 2:09 a.m., the person banging on a Commodores Inn room in the late hours of the night turned out to be hotel employee.
June 17 at 10:51 a.m., a vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road.
June 17 at 11:01 p.m., Graham Kramer, 26, of West Palm Beach, Fla., was arrested for driving under the influence on Mountain Road after refusing a breathalyzer test.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
