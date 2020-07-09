Total incidents: 149
Tickets: 28; warnings: 53
Medical calls: 0
Home alarms: 5
Fire alarms: 0
Arrests: 8
June 28 at 1:16 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Main Street for failing to use a turn signal. The driver, Hans Wein, 33, of Hyde Park, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
June 28 at 10:27 a.m., two people at the Golden Eagle Resort were asked to leave after an aggressive quarrel. After police arrived, they obliged without incident.
June 28 at 11:18 a.m., phones weren’t working at the Gale Farm shopping center.
June 28 at 1:13 p.m., a caller reported people using drugs on the Stowe Recreation Path. Police found no people or drugs, just a backpack.
June 28 at 4:12 p.m., a caller said an elderly driver had pulled to the side of Stagecoach Road and might need help. Police moved to assist, but there was no one there.
June 28 at 4:34 p.m., alarm on Back Pasture Road.
June 28 at 11:33 p.m., a caller reported loud music coming from a Notchbrook Road property for the last few nights. Police found no disturbance.
June 29 at 12:03 a.m., police gave a tractor-trailer driver on Luce Hill Road directions to Morrisville.
June 29 at 1:05 p.m., a drunken woman wandering on Mountain Road was taken to detox.
June 29 at 10:45 a.m., tools found on Weeks Hill Road were given to police for safekeeping.
June 29 at 6 p.m., a person reported a dog bite that happened on the Toll Road a while back.
June 30 at 9:45 a.m., police couldn’t locate a bad driver on South Main Street.
June 30 at 2:14 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Route 100 for an expired inspection sticker and the driver, Christopher Sawyer, 34, of Stowe, was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
June 30 at 4 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Elmore Street for an expired inspection sticker and the driver, Austin Morin, 18, of Stowe, was accused of driving under the influence of drugs.
June 30 at 4:20 p.m., a caller reported the sound of a crash on Sterling Valley Road, but police found no signs of an accident.
June 30 at 5:14 p.m., 911 hang-up call on Taber Ridge Road; no emergency.
June 30 at 8:07 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Route 100 near Sky Acre Drive and the driver, Randy Mayo II, 24, of Hyde Park, was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
June 30 at 8:33 p.m., report of a suspicious car in the Country Store on Main parking lot. Police checked and the driver had just stopped to make a call.
June 30 at 9:04 p.m., alarm on Hemlock Road.
June 30 at 11:11 p.m., a food stamp card was lost at the Golden Eagle Resort.
June 30 at 11:54 p.m., police helped to mediate an argument on Sylvan Woods Drive.
July 1 at 7:47 a.m., a caller reported a person was not quarantining, but didn’t provide enough information for police to follow up.
July 1 at 8:08 a.m., a caller was concerned about the upcoming lacrosse tournament during the pandemic.
July 1 at 8:59 a.m., police helped a driver whose vehicle broke down at Mountain Road and Main Street.
July 1 at 1:38 p.m., police cited a person staying at the Golden Eagle Resort on behalf of the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
July 1 at 3:19 p.m., police tried to serve a restraining order to a person staying at the Golden Eagle Resort, but couldn’t find the individual.
July 1 at 4:21 p.m., a person lost a cellphone and wallet on Maple Street.
July 1 at 4:42 p.m., alarm on Hemlock Road.
July 1 at 5:08 p.m., alarm on the same road, different address.
July 1 at 7:57 p.m., a person staying at the Golden Eagle Resort called about the lost food stamps card.
July 2 at 9:16 a.m., a driver reportedly swerved across the center lone of Pucker Street, but police couldn’t find the driver.
July 2 at 11:43 a.m., a caller reported a social media post about the upcoming lacrosse tournament that contained threats.
July 2 at 12:02 p.m., police tried to mediate an argument over loud music at a Mountain Road residence.
July 2 at 1:40 p.m., a dog was gallivanting on Weeks Hill Road. Police didn’t get involved.
July 2 at 1:56 p.m., alarm on Sterling Lane.
July 2 at 4:06 p.m., a driver’s license was found on Mountain Road.
July 2 at 4:19 p.m., roommates at a Mountain Road home were arguing, but police de-escalated the situation.
July 2 at 7:30 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Mountain road for an expired inspection sticker and registration and the driver, Timothy Lamore, 47, of Jericho, was charged with driving under the influence; third offense; driving after criminal license suspension; and illegal possession of a drug, suboxone.
July 2 at 8:30 p.m., alarm on Alpine View Road.
July 2 at 8:43 p.m., a caller reported a man was taking a tire off the caller’s car on Mountain Road. The man told police he’d bought the tire for $50. However, the seller didn't own the car or the tire.
July 2 at 9:03 p.m., a woman was reported screaming for help near Barrows Road. Police didn’t find anything suspicious.
July 2 at 9:13 p.m., a drunken woman was causing a scene in the Doc Ponds parking lot on Mountain Road. Police took her to detox.
July 2 at 10:26 p.m. alarm on Alpine View Road.
June 2 at 10:53 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Mountain Road for swerving and speeding. The driver, Wakeevin Williams, 42, of Stowe, was charged with driving under the influence and violating court orders.
July 3 at 9:19 a.m., a driver’s license found on South Main Street was returned to its owner.
July 3 at 10:07 a.m., bad driving was reported on Route 100 near Moscow Road, but police couldn’t find the vehicle.
July 3 at 10:46 a.m., a West Shaw Hill resident reported threats made by email; police didn’t get involved.
July 3 at 8:19 p.m., juvenile problem on Park Street.
July 4 at 1:18 a.m., following up on a complaint, police asked a South Road resident to turn the music down.
July 4 at 11:06 a.m., lost watch on Cady Hill Road.
July 4 at 12:54 p.m., 911 hang-up call on Stowe Hollow Road; no emergency.
July 4 at 1:21, 1:36, 1:45 1:46 p.m., parking tickets issued at Bingham Falls.
July 4 at 1:39 p.m., a Sallies Lane home was egged. Police are investigating.
July 4 at 2:07 p.m., cellphone found on Mountain Road.
July 4 at 3:34 p.m., a vehicle broke down on Route 100, The owner took care of it.
July 4 at 4:08 p.m., people reported playing lacrosse at the Spruce Peak base.
July 4 at 5:01 p.m., police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Barrows Road and the driver, Tammy Baker, 54, of Stowe, was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
July 4 at 5:14 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Moscow Road for speeding and the driver, Emily Bagley, 43, of Hardwick, was charged with driving after criminal license suspension and violating court orders.
July 4 at 9 p.m., police helped a driver fuel up after running out of gas on Mountain Road.
July 4 at 7:32 p.m., police received many complaints about people shooting off fireworks on Independence Day.
July 4 at 8:07 p.m., Weeks Hill Road reported blocked by vehicles.
July 4 at 10:18 p.m., fight reported at the Mobil station on South Main Street. Police found no problem when they arrived.
July 4 at 10:54 p.m., a dog startled by fireworks ran away from its Clark Road home, but soon returned.
July 4 at 11:41 p.m., police spoke with a man on Notchback Road having a mental health crisis. He didn’t want their help, so police left him alone.
July 4 at 11:44 p.m., police checked on a person staying at the Golden Eagle Resort. Everything was fine.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended and dropped.
