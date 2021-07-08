Total reported incidents: 39
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 21
Warnings: 13
June 27 at 2:02 p.m., a dog was left in a vehicle on Cottage Club Road and the owner was notified.
June 27 at 8:24 p.m., an erratically moving vehicle on Waterbury Road was not identified.
June 28 at 7:47 a.m., Stowe Fire Department was notified about smoke rising from a trash barrel on Waterbury Road.
June 28 at 10:31 a.m., a dog bit an unknown victim on a hiking trail off Edson Hill Road.
June 28 at 11:41 a.m., Stowe Fire Department responded to a report of people stuck in an elevator at Stowe Mountain Resort.
June 28 at 11:46 a.m., a two-vehicle collision on Main Street didn’t result in any notable injury.
June 28 at 12:10 p.m., a person parked in a driveway on Elisabeths Lane had gotten stuck there due to a flat tire.
June 28 at 1:33 p.m., a hiker believed to be missing on Upper Hollow Road was later located.
June 28 at 2:19 p.m., a disabled vehicle reported on Mountain Road was never found by police.
June 28 at 3:22 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a collision on Mountain Road, but nobody suffered severe injuries.
June 28 at 3:36 p.m., police responded to a custody dispute on Westview Heights Drive.
June 28 at 4:03 p.m., police also dealt with a separate custody dispute on Tansy Hill Road.
June 28 at 4:20 p.m., a vehicle swerving all over Waterbury Road was not tracked down by police.
June 28 at 8:41 p.m., bikes stolen on Notchbrook Road are part of an ongoing police investigation.
June 28 at 10:16 p.m., police asked someone blasting music after hours to turn it down on Edson Hill Road.
June 29 at 10:52 a.m., a two-vehicle collision resulted in minor damage on Maple Street.
June 29 at 12:20 p.m., Stowe Police erected traffic signs.
June 29 at 3:12 p.m., more bikes were stolen on Mountain Road, an incident that is still under investigation.
June 29 at 4:12 p.m., people were asked to leave private property on South Main Street.
June 29 at 4:50 p.m., a driver on Mansfield View Road complained to police that a traffic flagger would not let them turn.
June 29 at 5:17 p.m., an item lost on the Stowe Recreation Path was later found.
June 30 at 10:10 a.m., a box truck parked on the grass along Maple Street but left shortly after the incident was reported.
June 30 at 12:16 p.m., a threatening text sent to a resident of Notchbrook Road is currently under investigation.
June 30 at 6:25 p.m., police responded to a dispute between a man and a woman on Mountain Road.
July 1 at 10:47 a.m., police investigated a report of a trailer left in the road on Sky Acres Drive only to find it was the property owner doing work on the residence.
July 1 at 5:40 p.m., police responded to an incident involving marijuana along Mountain Road. No arrests were made, but the incident is still under review.
July 1 at 9:33 p.m., a vehicle was seen driving erratically on South Main Street.
July 1 at 10:19 p.m., a woman was witnessed walking in the road on South Main Street.
July 1 at 11:32 p.m., Jacob Touchette, 19, of Morrisville, was arrested for driving under the influence on his first offense. A blood alcohol concentration was not provided by police.
July 1 at 11:56 p.m., police intervened in a verbal argument among family members on Stowe Hollow Road.
July 2 at 11:58 a.m. a cat was reported missing on Nosedive Drive.
July 2 at 3:25 p.m., a vehicle was all over the road on Route 100 and subsequently stopped, but the driver was determined to be fine.
July 2 at 4:24 p.m., counterfeit money recovered at Golden Eagle Resort was turned into the police.
July 2 at 9:34 p.m., Police were called to assist another agency with locating a vehicle on Mountain Road, but it was not located.
July 2 at 11:27 p.m., Donald Shappy III, 38, from Milton was arrested for aggravated domestic assault in the first degree.
July 3 at 12:26 a.m., Stowe Police were called upon by the restaurant’s owner to check out The Bench restaurant on Mountain Road.
July 3 at 3:55 a.m., Stowe Police made a transport to Northern Vermont Correctional Facility.
July 3 at 7:33 p.m., a three-car collision on Route 100 did not result in any serious injury.
July 3 at 11:27 p.m., police were called to check on the welfare of someone at a residence on Elizabeths Lane but were unable to find this person.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.