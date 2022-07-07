Total reported incidents: 49
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 20
Warnings: 18
June 26 at 2:07 a.m., passengers riding unsafely in the bed of a pickup truck were spotted on Mountain Road.
June 26 at 7:39 a.m., visitors chatted up an officer at the Maplefields on South Main Street to get the downlow on area attractions.
June 26 at 9:01 a.m., an officer drove over to Moscow Road to make sure a dead deer had been moved out of the road.
June 26 at 10:13 a.m., a bear cub was found in the parking lot of The Swimming Hole on Weeks Hill Road.
June 26 at 11:09 a.m., a vehicle hit a deer on Pucker Street.
June 26 at 12:43 p.m., police checked on dogs left in a car on Weeks Hill Road.
June 26 at 4:10 p.m., a bracelet was turned over to the police department.
June 26 at 5:00 p.m., a vehicle was improperly parked at the events field on Weeks Hill Road.
June 26 at 5:43 p.m., police checked on the welfare of a Holmes Lane resident and found the person to be fine.
June 26 at 6:55 p.m., officers went to check on a dog in a van parked on Mountain Road, but the driver had left before their arrival.
June 26 at 10:35 p.m., Janean Zuckerman, 48, of Waterbury was arrested on a second offense of driving under the influence.
June 27 at 11:12 a.m., a vehicle hit another vehicle while attempting to park on Main Street, but don’t worry, the incident is under investigation.
June 27 at 11:55 a.m., a minor two-vehicle parking lot collision occurred in Slab Alley.
June 27 at 11:10 p.m., Stowe police assisted the Vermont State Police with a truck that was stuck in Smugglers Notch.
June 28 at 4:58 a.m., a car hit a deer on Route 100.
June 28 at 10:40 a.m., police stopped a vehicle that was driving all over the road and the driver turned out to be fine.
June 28 at 11:26 a.m., Stowe police assisted the Morristown Police Department from the comfort of their own police station on South Main Street.
June 28 at 11:57 a.m., a credit card was found on South Main Street.
June 28 at 1:37 p.m., a bear was stalking the dumpsters behind Northern Lights Lodge on Mountain Road but fled the scene before police arrived.
June 28 at 3:47 p.m., a backpack was found on Maple Street.
June 28 at 4:51 p.m., police dealt with a civil matter on Main Street.
June 28 at 4:53 p.m., a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot on South Main Street.
June 28 at 4:04 p.m., Stowe police served a restraining order from Washington County Court.
June 28 at 6:18 p.m., police performed a welfare check at a Warren Hill Road residence.
June 28 at 9:08 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized on Hillcrest Road.
June 29 at 3:20 a.m., a truck collision occurred on Pucker Street and is still under investigation.
June 29 at 9:36 a.m., Stowe police located a vehicle collision for Vermont State Police.
June 29 at 11:37 a.m., a vehicle collision occurred at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
June 29 at 12:25 p.m., a bear was seen on South Main Street.
June 29 at 4:51 p.m., someone noticed someone taking pictures on Mayo Farm Road.
June 29 at 8:00 p.m., someone reported two people arguing in a vehicle on Pucker Street but couldn’t relay any information about the vehicle, giving police no way of locating it.
June 30 at 10:03 a.m., an Elmore Mountain Road resident asked for better speed enforcement on Randolph Road.
June 30 at 10:56 a.m., police dealt with a mental health incident on South Main Street.
June 30 at 5:52 p.m., an intoxicated driver was reported on Moscow Road.
July 1 at 11:24 a.m., a damaged car window was reported on Weeks Hill Road.
July 1 at 11:36 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Sanborn Road.
July 1 at 12:09 p.m., a parking lot collision occurred on Mountain Road.
July 1 at 1:52 p.m., Leslie Lindig, 65, of Berlin was arrested on her fourth instance of driving under the influence on Park Place.
July 1 at 2:02 p.m., a credit card was found on Hazelton Trail.
July 1 at 2:18 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on South Main Street.
July 1 at 3:20 p.m., a vehicle was driving erratically on Stagecoach Road.
July 1 at 4:52 p.m., a dog was roaming around Dewey Hill Road.
July 2 at 8:02 a.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police on Lower Main Street and Washington Highway in Morristown.
July 2 at 11:36 a.m., a dog was complained about on Shaw Hill Road.
July 2 at 4:48 p.m., a wallet was found on Waterbury Road.
July 2 at 6:12 p.m., a vehicle was speeding and passing other vehicles on Cottage Club Road.
July 2 at 9:40 p.m., a Barrows Road resident complained about fireworks.
July 2 at 9:41 p.m., an Alpine View Road resident complained about fireworks.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
