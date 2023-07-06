Total reported incidents: 75
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 13
Warnings: 6
June 25 at 1:26 a.m., a very intoxicated person was up on the roof of a Mountain Road residence and needed help to get down.
June 25 at 6:04 a.m., people were reported entering a construction site on Landing Circle.
June 25 at 9:48 a.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department after someone reporting smelling propane.
June 25 at 1:08 p.m., a dog was thought to be left in a hot car on Weeks Hill Road, but police found no such car and no such dog.
June 25 at 2:58 p.m., a reportedly agitated man at a Weeks Hill Road residence was calm when police arrived.
June 25 at 7:25 p.m., police responded to a report of a person hanging around a construction site on the recreation path and found litter with a damaged sign but no culprit.
June 25 at 11:49 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance on High Meadow Road.
June 26 at 1:00 a.m., police dealt with a mental health emergency.
June 26 at 6:50 a.m., a tow truck was called for a disabled vehicle on Mountain Road.
June 26 at 7:40 p.m., police responded to a domestic incident on Mansfield View Road.
June 26 at 9:04 p.m., a lost wallet was found on Main Street, sans the money it contained.
June 27 at 7:22 a.m., vehicles parked on Sterling Woods Road were egged.
June 27 at 9:06 a.m., the owner of a vehicle parked on Cape Cod Road was asked to move.
June 27 at 12:14 p.m., a vehicle collision on Cape Cod Road resulted in injury to at least one driver.
June 27 at 1:19 p.m., a minor vehicle collision occurred in a parking lot on Waterbury Road.
June 27 at 8:15 p.m., Stowe police assisted the Morristown Police Department with an arrest on Laporte Road.
June 27 at 8:17 p.m., a counterfeit $100 bill was used at a Mountain Road business.
June 27 at 9:33 p.m., a possibly drunk driver was reported on Mountain Road.
June 28 at 8:27 a.m., a window was broken in a vehicle on Park Street.
June 28 at 9:54 a.m., a tow truck was called for a disabled vehicle on Mountain Road.
June 28 at 12:46 p.m., a driver didn’t stop at a stop sign on Park Street, according to an observer.
June 28 at 2:04 p.m., Ilana Chimanski, 31, of Illinois, was arrested for retail theft on Main Street.
June 28 at 5:04 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident.
June 29 at 6:02 a.m., a Maple Street resident complained about noisy neighbors and was told to take it up with their landlord.
June 29 at 9:35 a.m., a person was missing clothing from their vehicle on Mountain Road.
June 30 at 7:45 a.m., an erratic driver reported on Pucker Street was never located by police.
July 1 at 1:14 a.m., Kelsey Highline, 30, from Suamico, Wis., was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, on South Main Street, with no blood-alcohol content recorded in the arrest.
July 1 at 1:40 p.m., a driver who was supposedly unable to maintain their lane on Pucker Street was located by police and found to be driving safely.
July 1 at 3:32 p.m., people were inappropriately parking on the pull off to Notchbrook Road.
July 1 at 6:52 p.m., property concerns on River Road were deemed a civil matter by police.
July 1 at 9:19 p.m., Vermont State Police reached out to Stowe police in search of a vehicle that wasn’t located.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.