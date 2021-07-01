Total reported incidents: 38
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 53
Warnings: 44
June 20 at 1:20 a.m., After a noise complaint, police asked a Mountain Road resident to turn the music down.
June 21 at 9:52 a.m., a vehicle was left in a parking lot on Mountain Road.
June 21 at 2:16 p.m., vehicular vandalism was discovered at Golden Eagle Resort.
June 21 at 3:35 p.m., papers were served along Mountain Road on behalf of the Lamoille County court.
June 21 at 4:47 p.m., a fight between family members was mediated on South Main Street.
June 21 at 5:36 p.m., after a disagreement regarding utility payments, a civil dispute was declared.
June 21 at 9:27 p.m., a barking dog reported on Barrows Road was gone by the time police arrived.
June 21 at 10:35 p.m., whoever was driving a bit too wildly on Pucker Street got away with it.
June 22 at 8:42 a.m., a reportedly suspicious after hours business occupier was determined by police to be not so suspicious after all.
June 22 at 3:33 p.m., a late reported accident at Stowe Middle School involved one participant leaving the scene.
June 22 at 3:59 p.m., a late reported accident that resulted only in property damage occurred at Trapp Famiy Lodge.
June 22 at 5:34 p.m., a found dog was returned to its owner.
June 22 at 8:09 p.m., police were called to check on a parked car on Sylvan Park Road, but nothing was wrong.
June 23 at 8:21 a.m., police responded to a civil dispute over utilities on Mountain Road.
June 23 at 12:40 p.m., a welfare check was called for a Brook Road resident, but the subject was not home.
June 23 at 3:12 p.m., a two-car collision resulted in no injuries and only minor property damage.
June 23 at 3:40 p.m., police assisted with a broken down vehicle on South Main Street.
June 24 at 8:02 a.m., Stowe Police assisted the New Mexico Department of Public Safety in a background check concerning a former resident of the area.
June 24 at 8:06 a.m., police received a report of threats being made by an unknown man, but they were unable to verify them.
June 24 at 7:05 p.m., there was a dispute over a bicycle outside of Mac’s Market on South Main Street.
June 24 at 12:02 p.m., police checked on an unlocked business on Mountain Road, locked the business up and notified the owner.
June 24 at 12:23 p.m., a minor vehicle collision on South Main Street resulted in no injuries, just property damage.
June 24 at 2:07 p.m., a vehicle collision on Pucker Street involved no one getting hurt and fairly minor property damage.
June 24 at 2:43 p.m., a welfare check on South Main Street found that the man in question was just fine.
June 24 at 4:01 p.m., online fraud was reported to Stowe Police.
June 24 at 4:08 p.m., a letter of no trespass was filed on Tansy Hill Road.
June 25 at 9:31 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Notchbrook Road.
June 25 at 9:33 p.m., police checked on a parked car at Thompson Park and discovered nothing amiss.
June 26 at 5:31 a.m., a welfare check on a woman at an Elizabeth Lane residence found nothing wrong.
June 26 at 5:42 a.m., a fight on South Main Street resulted in no charges filed.
June 26 at 6:47 a.m., a fight broke out on Bull Moose Ridge Road over sub-par work.
June 26 at 7:33 a.m., a man who was thought to be possibly intoxicated on Main Street turned out to not be.
June 26 at 8:06 a.m., a car collision on Waterbury Road did not result in any bodily harm to the participants.
June 26 at 9:23 a.m., a late reported car crash resulted only in property damage.
June 26 at 9:44 a.m., a credit card was found on the Stowe Recreation Path.
June 26 at 11:07 a.m., two firearms were reported missing from a residence on Elizabeth Lane.
June 26 at 1:46 p.m., the door on the Mill Trail Cabin was discovered to have been vandalized.
June 26 at 7:29 p.m., lost keys were recovered on Weeks Hill Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
