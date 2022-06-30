Total reported incidents: 37
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 22
Warnings: 21
June 19 at 9:06 a.m., a question about parking was fielded on Sylvan Park Road.
June 19 at 9:46 a.m., property was found on South Main Street.
June 19 at 1:29 p.m., damage to a door was reported at the Grey Fox Inn on Mountain Road.
June 19 at 1:47 p.m., an aggressive guest was also reported at Grey Fox Inn on Mountain Road.
June 19 at 3:51 p.m., a driver got stuck trying to turn around on Luce Hill Road.
June 19 at 4:27 p.m., a cell phone was lost on the Stowe Recreation Path.
June 19 at 6:12 p.m., a tree fell and obstructed Taber Hill Road.
June 19 at 7:36 p.m., a driver’s license was found on Fox Hill Road.
June 19 at 10:36 p.m., rabble rousers on Mountain Road said they would quiet down after police responded to a noise complaint.
June 20 at 2:00 a.m., a wallet found on Main Street was returned to its owner.
June 20 at 8:36 a.m., a car hit a deer on Waterbury Road.
June 20 at 11:52 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Partridge Hill Road.
June 20 at 5:39 p.m., an erratic driver on Waterbury Road was never located by police.
June 21 at 1:46 a.m., police checked on a vehicle parked on Mountain Road late at night and the occupants were found to be fine.
June 21 at 9:34 a.m., a sign was stolen from Burt’s Irish Pub on Luce Hill Road.
June 21 at 11:00 a.m., police once again dealt with a juvenile matter on Partridge Hill Road.
June 21 at 11:32 a.m., something was either stolen or lost at the Stoweflake Hotel and Spa on Mountain Road. The matter is currently under investigation.
June 21 at 4:59 p.m., a mental health incident occurred on South Main Street.
June 21 at 5:41 p.m., police dealt with a custody dispute on South Main Street.
June 21 at 6:23 p.m., police fixed the traffic cones that had been knocked away on Mountain Road.
June 21 at 7:06 p.m., a person causing a disturbance at The Lodge at Spruce Peak on Mountain Road was asked to leave.
June 22 at 1:58 a.m., an intoxicated person causing a disturbance was asked to leave a Mountain Road residence.
June 22 at 4:07 a.m., police gave someone a lift to the alcohol and substance awareness program in Morrisville.
June 22 at 11:01 a.m., someone had a question about a rental vehicle on Sylvan Woods Drive.
June 22 at 8:01 p.m., an off-leash dog was reportedly rushing someone on Taber Hill Road.
June 22 at 8:47 p.m., a Pucker Street resident witnessed a bear going through her garbage.
June 23 at 1:29 a.m., foot patrol was conducted in Stowe village.
June 23 at 12:11 p.m., a possible instance of fraud was reported on Mountain Road.
June 23 at 4:20 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Mountain Road.
June 23 at 7:10 p.m., an argument broke out on First Street.
June 24 at 6:39 a.m., a minor two-vehicle collision occurred on South Main Street.
June 24 at 1:39 p.m., a Mountain Road resident was concerned about campfires under a nearby bridge.
June 24 at 6:21 p.m., a ring was lost on the Stowe Recreation Path.
June 25 at 8:15 a.m., sheep and llamas got loose on Pucker Street, but they were back in their pens by the time police arrived on the scene.
June 25 at 9:11 a.m., a complaint about a driver on Pucker Street was reported by the Morristown caller, but police were unable to locate them.
June 25 at 5:13 p.m., bears got into a residence on Topnotch Drive through an open window and wrecked up the place.
June 25 at 8:18 p.m., a suspicious vehicle on North Road was gone by the time police arrived.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
