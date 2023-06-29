Total reported incidents: 83
Arrests: 5
Traffic tickets: 22
Warnings: 12
June 18 at 10:16 a.m., a wheelchair with a can of beer next to it was reported on Sterling Gorge Road, but the owner of these things was not located by police.
June 18 at 6:57 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Moscow Road.
June 19 at 2:18 a.m., following a domestic incident at a Mountain Road home, Sarah Mashler, 33, of Fayston, was arrested for domestic assault and unlawful restraint, and Carson Mashler, 35, of Fayston, was arrested for violation of conditions of release.
June 19 at 12:33 p.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue and Stowe EMS with a situation on Sterling Gorge Road.
June 19 at 9:20 p.m., police checked on someone passed out in a vehicle on Waterbury Road.
June 19 at 9:53 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Mountain Road.
June 20 at 5:46 a.m., a vehicle was driving erratically on Pucker Street.
June 20 at 10:19 a.m., credit card fraud reported on Turner Mill Lane is still under investigation.
June 20 at 11:20 a.m., police called a tow truck for a disabled vehicle on Pucker Street.
June 20 at 11:50 a.m., a dispute over the amount of money paid for gas at the Jolley on South Main Street was settled by management without police intervention.
June 20 at 12:40 p.m., a flatlander called up the police station with questions about Vermont traffic laws.
June 20 at 4:25 p.m., a person showed up at an Adams Mill Road home asking the minor who answered the door if their parents were home and left when told no.
June 20 at 4:58 p.m., after a vehicle collision at the Jolley on South Main Street, Luis Martinez, 44, of East Montpelier, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license, violation of conditions of release and giving false information to a police officer.
June 20 at 6:58 p.m., a car hit a deer on Mountain Road.
June 20 at 7:39 p.m., a River Road resident was concerned someone was trying to gain entry to their home, but it turned out to just be someone soliciting donations.
June 20 at 9:28 p.m., a Gold Brook Road resident reported being bit by a dog earlier that day but didn’t know the provenance of the offending pooch.
June 22 at 10:35 a.m., an excavator was partially obstructing Mountain Road.
June 22 at 2:00 p.m., an identity thief attempted to set up an account in a Mountain Road resident’s name.
June 22 at 3:18 p.m., someone threw a ball that their dog then chased into the Stowe Community Church on Main Street and was subsequently warned not to do so again.
June 22 at 3:56 p.m., a driver hit a deer on Moscow Road.
June 22 at 3:57 p.m., a drone was reported flying over Robinson Springs Road.
June 22 at 6:34 p.m., Joakim Liatsos, 57, of Stowe, was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing a breathalyzer test.
June 23 at 1:31 p.m., a concerned person on Brook Road reported a dog left in a vehicle, but the dog was fine, and the owner was present.
June 23 at 1:52 p.m., a minor vehicle collision occurred on South Main Street.
June 23 at 4:04 p.m., Tyler Ludington, 37, of Waterbury, was arrested on Old Farm Road for driving under the influence, his second and subsequent offense, and cruelty to children by one over 16, after he refused a breathalyzer test.
June 23 at 9:25 p.m., police responded to a report of dogs left out in the heat on Pucker Street only to find no dogs present on the scene when they arrived.
June 24 at 3:44 p.m., a fallen tree obstructed Waterbury Road, but it was found to be across the Waterbury town line, so the Vermont State Police had to be called in to deal with it.
June 24 at 7:19 p.m., a drunk person was wrecking a rental property on Edson Hill Road. The incident is still under investigation.
June 24 at 9:47 p.m., a vehicle parked outside the Jolley on South Main Street as the store was closing was checked on with no problems found.
June 24 at 11:00 p.m., after crashing on Trapp Hill Road, Gregg Andonian, 59, of Milford, Mass., was arrested for driving under the influence, his first offense, after registering a blood alcohol concentration of 0.160.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
