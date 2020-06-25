Total incidents: 87
Tickets: 6; warnings: 23
Medical calls: 2
Fire alarms: 1
Alarms: 4
Arrests: 2
June 14 at 12:39 a.m., police stopped a vehicle at Pucker Street and Mansfield View Road for its poor condition. The driver, Brenda Kazanes, 39, of Stowe was charged with driving under the influence.
June 14 at 3:15 a.m., a group of people were being loud at the covered bridge on Covered Bridge Road, but moved along when police arrived.
June 14 at 3:33 a.m., a guest at Golden Eagle Resort reported suspicious people outside the motel room. Police found no one.
June 14 at 10:11 a.m., fire alarm on Upper Hollow Road.
June 14 at 1:57 p.m., police gave a caller advice on a domestic issue.
June 14 at 2:36 p.m., Berlin police asked Stowe police to find a person at a Mountain Road property, but he or she wasn’t there.
June 14 at 3:31 p.m., Commodities Natural Market asked how to get a no-trespassing order.
June 14 at 3:55 p.m., police are investigating threats or harassment against a West Hill Road resident. No additional information provided.
June 14 at 9:47 p.m., a bear was reported wandering through a Waterbury Road yard, but was gone when police arrived.
June 14 at 10:33 p.m., Stowe police helped state police with a Route 108 traffic stop.
June 14 at 11:37 p.m., police checked on the well-being of a resident on Jean0s Way. The person was OK and referred to mental health services.
June 15 at 8:13 a.m., argument between landlord and tenant. Location not provided.
June 15 at 8:46 a.m., the owner of a broken-down vehicle on Sterling Valley Road promised to move it.
June 15 at 1:32 p.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue and Emergency Medical Services at Moss Glen Falls; two women hikers were rescued safely from a gorge.
June 15 at 3:55 p.m., police checked on a resident on Luce Hill Road and contacted Lamoille County Mental health, which will follow up.
June 15 at 4:44 p.m., medical call on Nebraska Valley Road.
June 15 at 4:58 p.m., medical call on Mountain road.
June 15 at 5:10 p.m., a report of a bad driver on Route 100 was passed to state police because the suspect was in Waterbury.
June 16 at 7:54 a.m., two-car fender bender on Route 100 near Gold Brook Road.
June 16 at 8:36 a.m., the library’s “open/closed” sign was reported stolen. It had been missing for at least two weeks.
June 16 at 4:05 p.m., a caller claimed a housekeeper took payment without completing the job. Police suggested the person take the issue to small claims court.
June 16 at 6:00 p.m., police are investigating an unpaid tab at Backyard Tavern.
June 17 at 4:32 a.m., alarm on Weeks Hill road.
June 17 at 10:32 a.m., police passed a report to the state Attorney General’s Office that out-of-state people were not quarantining on Cape Cod Road.
June 17 at 10:37 a.m., police didn’t find a bad driver reported on River Road.
June 17 at 11:17 a.m., argument between a tenant and landlord on Meadow Lane.
June 17 at 1:24 p.m., police gave a caller advice on a domestic problem.
June 17 at 7:28 p.m., a dispute between Hill Crest Road neighbors that escalated to harassment ended when the two agreed to leave each other alone.
June 18 at 3:40 a.m., alarm on Barrows Road.
June 18 at 11:34 a.m., a caller reported his or her car damaged in a parking lot.
June 18 at 1:57 p.m., credit card found in Thompson Park.
June 18 at 2:18 p.m., power inverter found on Mountain Road.
June 18 at 4:20 p.m., a car was damaged in the Stowe Quick-Mart parking lot.
June 18 at 4:03 p.m., a dog was reported wandering on South Main Street, but police didn’t find a dog there.
June 18 at 7:11 p.m., a caller was unsure whether there was a fire at a Maple Street property. There was no fire.
June 18 at 9:35 p.m., police didn’t find a reportedly screaming child on Moscow Road.
June 19 at 4:18 a.m., alarm on Weeks Hill Road.
JJune 19 at 1:20 p.m., police looked for but could not find a bear and her cubs reported near the Stowe Recreation Path.
June 19 at 1:47 p.m., report of a tailgating and honking car driving down Route 100.
June 19 at 2:43 p.m., checked on the well-being of a Partridge Hill Road resident. Everything was OK.
June 19 at 4:11 p.m., a vehicle was stopped on Stagecoach Road for an expired inspection sticker. The driver, Seth Barton, 40, of Johnson, was charged with driving after criminal license suspension.
June 19 at 5:04 p.m., alarm on Winterbird Road.
June 19 at 5:29 p.m., medical call on Bingham Falls Road.
June 19 at 7:07 p.m., a drunken person was harassing someone at a Pucker Street property. The person left before police arrived. Police asked to be informed if the inebriated person came back.
June 19 at 11 p.m., a driver thought his or her car hit a bear on Route 100. Police found no bear.
June 20 at 9:34 a.m., a Depot Street resident was being harassed via text message and a temporary restraining order will be issued.
June 20 at 9:46 a.m., police checked on the well-being of a Pucker Street, who was OK.
June 20 at 2:36 p.m., a caller reported employees of a South Main Street business were not wearing masks at work.
June 20 at 2:36 p.m., 911 hang-up call from McLane Road. Police confirmed it was an accidental dial.
June 20 at 3:31 p.m., police couldn’t locate a driver who was reported swerving all over Route 100.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
