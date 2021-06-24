Total incidents: 110
June 13 at 12:22 p.m., someone complained of litter on Mountain Road.
June 13 at 1:32 p.m., someone reported an argument on the recreation field on Moscow Road, but police found nothing upon response.
June 13 at 8:23 p.m., someone reported a dog routinely left in a car in the Shaw's Supermarket parking lot on West Hill Road. An officer spoke to the owner and found the dog to be doing fine.
June 14 at 9:20 a.m., police identified a few juveniles wreaking vandalism to picnic tables on Park Street. Their parents were contacted.
June 14 at 9:33 a.m., Stowe police assisted Vermont State Police in updating a person’s address.
June 14 at 10:57 a.m., someone reported a text message scam.
June 14 at 4:23 p.m., police responded to a two-car crash on Weeks Hill Road, resulting in property damage and no injuries.
June 14 at 4:55 p.m., officers deployed some message boards to Weeks Hill Road for construction.
June 15 at 6:17 a.m., some loose sheep were spotted in the middle of Waterbury Road. Fortunately, they were left alone and made their way home, bringing their tails — fully intact — behind them.
June 15 at 9:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a verbal argument, involving a family member hitting another while driving on South Main Street.
June 15 at 8:02 p.m., a motorist stopped on the side of Stagecoach Road was doing fine when police checked on them.
June 16 at 1:17 p.m., an officer responded to a citizen dispute when a moving truck blocked the driveway of a neighbor on Mountain Road.
June 16 at 4:30 p.m., a person left a property on Mountain Road without incident, after alleged harassment.
June 16 at 9:53 p.m., a car was damaged after being dinged in a parking lot on Mountain Road.
June 16 at 9:56 p.m., police mediated a citizen dispute over a cell phone, returning the phone to its owner.
June 17 at 7:11 a.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered in New Hampshire.
June 17 at 10:50 a.m., police investigated a report of illegal trash dumping.
June 17 at 12:35 p.m., an officer assisted a truck backing up into traffic near the intersection of Weeks Hill and May Farm roads.
June 17 at 3:23 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter on Sylvan Park Road.
June 17 at 3:35 p.m., police notified the owner of a loose ram butting around Maple Street. The only way to usher him home, of course, is to use the secret password: “To your breed, your fleece, your clan be true; baa-ram-ewe.” No relation to Ms. Peep’s escaped sheep.
June 17 at 3:51 p.m., police assisted the Fish and Wildlife Department dealing with a dead deer near the Ricketson Farm.
June 17 at 4:04 p.m., police removed a tree blocking the roadway on Barnes Hill Road.
June 17 at 4:11 p.m., officers checked on the welfare of a resident near Waterbury Road and Black Bear Run.
June 17 at 4:55 p.m., someone reported an injured fox found near West Hill Road.
June 17 at 5:49 p.m., two cars crashed on Mountain Road, causing property damage and no injuries.
June 17 at 7:39 p.m., someone called concerned about a car driving up and down Ayers Farm Road multiple times.
June 17 at 8:27 p.m., someone reported a suspicious vehicle parked on South Main Street that was unoccupied. When police checked later, the car had left.
June 17 at 9:13 p.m., despite some frame damage, a car won in a car versus bear crash on Waterbury Road.
June 18 at 1:01 a.m., gunshots were reportedly fired around Lower Moulton Lane, but officers didn’t locate anyone.
June 18 at 10:06 a.m., someone on Black Bear Run called 911 and hung up.
June 18 at 10:14 a.m., someone allegedly stole a $2.49 can of Heet gas line treatment; police are still investigating.
June 18 at 11:21 a.m., someone allegedly stole money from a store on South Main Street; police are still investigating.
June 18 at 12:47 p.m., someone reported a suspicious email, concerned it was a scam.
June 18 at 1:15 p.m., someone turned in a lost cell phone found on Trapp Hill Road.
June 18 at 2:49 p.m., officers picked up and disposed of some needles dumped at the intersection of Dump and Mountain roads.
June 18 at 8:24 p.m., car versus deer on Mountain Road.
June 19 at 12:30 a.m., Joseph Haniak, 30, of Newburgh, N.Y., was arrested for driving under the influence (first offense). Haniak’s blood alcohol content was .094.
June 19 at 6:32 a.m., someone turned in a key they found on Main Street.
June 19 at 9:37 a.m., someone claimed a wallet they’d lost.
June 19 at 1 p.m., officers offered information regarding a custodial matter.
Note: The incidents above are not a full recount of police activity, rather a highlight of some of the events that occurred.
