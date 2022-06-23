Total reported incidents: 40
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 18
Warnings: 18
June 12 at 10:10 a.m., a neighbor complained of unleashed dogs on a Sterling Ridge Road property.
June 12 at 1:05 p.m., Stowe police assisted the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s office at the police station.
June 12 at 7:57 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Partridge Hill Road.
June 13 at 1:01 p.m., a possible fraud or theft of services was investigated at Cork restaurant on School Street.
June 13 at 5:06 p.m., a vehicle passed someone unsafely on Stagecoach Road but was not located by police.
June 13 at 6:00 p.m., supplies at a building site on West Hill Road were damaged.
June 13 at 10:24 p.m., a raccoon was standing in the middle of Mountain Road but had fled the scene by the time police arrived.
June 14 at 5:06 a.m., police responded to a civil matter on South Main Street.
June 14 at 5:23 a.m., a person called a South Main Street resident inappropriate names and they reported the matter as verbal harassment.
June 14 at 8:22 a.m., a resident of Golden Eagle Resort on Mountain Road loaned their car to someone who didn’t return it.
June 14 at 9:13 a.m., a deer was hit on Waterbury Road.
June 14 at 10:32 a.m., drivers were speeding on School Street.
June 14 at 11:32 a.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with a matter at the police station.
June 14 at 8:57 p.m., a swerving vehicle on Waterbury Road was not located by police.
June 14 at 11:42 p.m., foot patrol was conducted on Main Street.
June 15 at 12:28 a.m., police assisted a disabled vehicle on Main Street.
June 15 at 8:52 a.m., a wallet was lost in Cady Hill Forest.
June 15 at 10:51 a.m., a construction vehicle pulled into the wrong driveway on Depot Street.
June 15 at 10:55 a.m., police provided traffic control to allow an oversized truck to pull out onto South Main Street.
June 15 at 2:25 p.m., a vehicle crashed on Waterbury Road.
June 15 at 4:25 p.m., a driver left the scene of a vehicle collision on West Hill Road.
June 15 at 6:23 p.m., police performed a welfare check at the Golden Eagle.
June 15 at 10:18 p.m., a Partridge Hill Road resident heard noises in their house; police checked it out and found nothing out of the ordinary.
June 16 at 7:59 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile problem on Partridge Hill Road.
June 16 at 9:58 a.m., police monitored traffic at Smugglers Notch.
June 16 at 11:19 a.m., police checked on a dog left in a vehicle on Park Street. The vehicle’s windows were adequately cracked, and the pooch was fine.
June 16 at 4:15 p.m., police performed another welfare check at the Golden Eagle Resort.
June 16 at 6:32 p.m., a credit card was left at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
June 17 at 10:07 a.m., Stowe police discussed noise complaints with security at The Lodge at Spruce Peak on the Mountain Road.
June 17 at 12:46 p.m., vehicle damage was reported on Mountain Haus Drive.
June 17 at 1:21 p.m., an erratic driver was given a warning on Stowe Hollow Road.
June 17 at 1:41 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
June 17 at 3:21 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Mountain Road.
June 17 at 6:07 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Mountain Road.
June 17 at 6:14 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Waterbury Road.
June 17 at 6:36 p.m., speeding vehicles were reported on Moscow Road.
June 17 at 7:15 p.m., police intervened in a fight between neighbors on Sylvan Woods Drive.
June 17 at 10:50 p.m., a light was flashing on a building on South Main Street, but police found nothing out of the ordinary.
June 18 at 7:23 a.m., Stowe police assisted Vermont State Police in Waterbury.
June 18 at 11:24 p.m., police were called to check on some partiers at a rental house on East Villa Lane.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
