Total reported incidents: 84
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 9
Warnings: 6
July 9 at 8:37 a.m., a vehicle collision occurred on Waterbury Road.
July 9 at 5:51 p.m., a tree fell on Worcester Loop.
July 9 at 6:58 p.m., Stowe Electric was alerted after downed wires were reported on Shaw Hill Road.
July 9 at 7:36 p.m., the subjects of a welfare check on Mountain Road were not located.
July 9 at 7:40 p.m., downed wires on Sterling Valley Road were determined to be in Morristown’s jurisdiction.
July 10 at 1:00 a.m., people walking along Route 100 were found to be fine.
July 10 at 8:17 a.m., portions of Moscow Road were closed due to flooding.
July 10 at 9:53 a.m., Stowe’s highway department was notified of potential road issues caused by flooding.
July 10 at 11:54 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Sylvan Woods Drive.
July 10 at 2:02 p.m., issues due to extensive rain were reported on Mountain Road, but police found the area to fine upon examination.
July 10 at 5:34 p.m., two drunk men were asked to leave the Backyard restaurant on Mountain Road.
July 10 at 6:24 p.m., the highway department was notified after flooding issues were found on North Hollow Road.
July 10 at 7:35 p.m., Michael Reyes, 33, from Rutland City, was arrested for driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense, driving after criminal license suspension and resisting arrest.
July 11 at 8:09 p.m., police assisted a business on South Main Street with a customer.
July 11 at 11:58 p.m., one person left the scene after police were called to intervene in a dispute on High Meadow Road.
July 11 at 2:09 p.m., harassing texts were reported on Cape Cod Road.
July 11 at 2:44 p.m., court paperwork was served on Brinkerhoff Lane.
July 11 at 7:09 p.m., a reportedly speeding vehicle was never located on Mansfield View Road.
July 11 at 9:00 p.m., a wallet was returned to its owner at the police station on South Main Street.
July 11 at 10:22 p.m., Stowe police assisted Vermont State Police with an arrest on Mountain Road.
July 11 at 10:32 p.m., a road rage incident was reported on Pucker Street.
July 12 at 6:52 a.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Sunset Street.
July 12 at 6:59 a.m., a motorcycle speeding and passing vehicles on Pucker Street was not located.
July 12 at 8:18 a.m., a burglary and theft of items from Piecasso on Mountain Road is still under investigation.
July 12 at 1:15 p.m., police called a tow truck for a vehicle that went into a ditch on Thomas Lane.
July 12 at 2:53 p.m., a vehicle pulled out in front of a cyclist on Mountain Road.
July 12 at 3:42 p.m., an erratic driver was reported on Pucker Street.
July 12 at 4:05 p.m., a custody dispute on Mountain Road ended with one person leaving the scene before police arrived.
July 12 at 7:16 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred on Maple Street.
July 13 at 1:13 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on West Hill Road.
July 13 at 7:42 a.m., Stowe police helped Burlington Police Department search for a missing person who was eventually found.
July 13 at 11:50 a.m., a person was allegedly harassing people on South Main Street.
July 13 at 12:58 p.m., a bike lock was found on Weeks Hill Road.
July 13 at 3:15 p.m., someone was tailgating another driver on South Main Street.
July 13 at 6:06 p.m., two bicycles were reported stolen on Stowe Hollow Road.
July 13 at 11:21 p.m., a driver who stopped on the side Main Street was fine.
July 14 at 8:12 a.m., a car hit a deer on Waterbury Road.
July 14 at 11:46 a.m., a truck was moved after it was blocking the delivery entrance to a business on Main Street.
July 14 at 2:52 p.m., someone said Barrows Road construction was not adequately warned, but police found there were signs in both directions.
July 14 at 5:15 p.m. an animal was thought to be in the road on Thomas Lane, but police never found anything.
July 14 at 5:56 p.m., a tractor trailer truck was reported in Smugglers Notch, but nothing was found by police.
July 14 at 6:20 p.m., a dog was reportedly running on Upper Hollow Road.
July 14 at 6:26 p.m., a person driving on the recreation path said it was an accident and that they thought the walkway was a road.
July 14 at 8:12 p.m., a vehicle parked on Upper Pinnacle Road was gone upon police arrival.
July 15 at 12:24 p.m., Stowe police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue on Cady Hill bike trails.
July 15 at 7:03 p.m., a noise complaint following fireworks on Cady Hill Road resulted in a warning being issued.
July 15 at 8:07 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile problem on Mountain Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.