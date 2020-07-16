Total incidents: 113
Tickets: 9; warnings: 42
Medical calls: 2
Fire alarms: 1
Home alarms: 2
Arrests: 2
July 5 at 2:10 a.m., a man showed up drunk at a stranger’s house on Ollies Lane and was asked to leave. A family member gave him a ride.
July 5 at 2:28 a.m., alarm on Wade Pasture Road.
July 5 at 6:48 a.m., a man was reported hitting himself before running away along the Stowe Recreation Path. Police couldn’t find him.
July 5 at 9:35 a.m., a person reported a Kirkwood Lane residence was offering vacation rentals. The caller was referred to the homeowners association.
July 5 at 11:35 a.m., a cellphone found on Main Street was returned to its owner.
July 5 at 2:09 p.m., two children were too scared of a bear they saw on Maple Street to walk home, so police gave them a lift.
July 5 at 7:09 p.m., a Stowe resident told police he might be under surveillance. Police suspect paranoia.
July 6 at 1:07 p.m., two vehicles collided on Tamarack Road and one driver’s face was badly cut. Police are investigating the crash.
July 6 at 3:39 a.m., a woman told police she was hearing voices. Police suspect mental health issues.
July 6 at 5:44 p.m., a Lower Tamarack Road resident complaining about construction noise was referred to the contractor.
July 6 at 11:52 p.m., 911 hang-up call on South Main Street. No emergency.
July 7 at 12:16 a.m., after an assault was reported at the Hob Knob Inn, Eric Sekelski, 24, of Dunmore, Pa., was arrested on a charge of first-degree domestic assault. He was held initially at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
July 7 at 2:24 a.m., alarm on Lower Moulton Road.
July 7 at 7:34 a.m., a speeding construction vehicle on Adams Mill Road was reported to the company’s foreman.
July 7 at 7:38 a.m., a wallet found on the Rec Path was returned to its owner.
July 7 at 10:48 a.m., alarm on Horizons Lane.
July 7 at 12:39 p.m., a credit card was found somewhere.
July 7 at 1:10 p.m., a person who claimed a contractor didn’t pay them for work was referred to civil court.
July 7 at 2:18 p.m., as reported last week, a vehicle owned by Robert Schwartz of Stowe rolled off the Stowe Hardware parking lot and over a ledge, damaging a 1,000-gallon propane tank and causing a leak. The Stowe police and fire departments responded, and the fire department cleared propane from the tank while dispersing it with thousands of gallons of water.
July 7 at 4:48 p.m., two vehicles collided at Mountain Road and Luce Hill Road when one failed to stop at the stop sign.
July 7 at 6:12 p.m., a stand up paddleboard, paddle and life jacket were stolen from a Mountain Road residence.
July 7 at 7:44 p.m., juvenile matter on Barrows Road.
July 8 at 9:53 a.m., a caller complained about noisy exercisers on Mountain Road.
July 8 at 10:48 a.m., police couldn’t find a reportedly bad driver on Moscow Road.
July 8 at 10:58 a.m., a phone scam was unsuccessful.
July 8 at 5:36 p.m., the Stowe Electric Department cleaned things up after a tree brought down a power line on Maple Street.
July 8 at 5:42 p.m., a tree fell on two cars in the Doc Ponds parking lot, damaging the cars’ roofs and hoods.
July 8 at 9:41 p.m., medical call at Golden Eagle Resort.
July 9 at 10:35 a.m., medical call at Golden Eagle Resort.
July 9 at 1 p.m., a car window was broken, possibly by debris thrown by a lawnmower.
July 9 at 3:30 p.m., an argument over a tree on Wood Road was resolved without issue.
July 9 at 3:40 p.m., Louis Giordano, 83, of Wrentham, Mass., had a “medical event” while riding his bicycle on the Stowe Recreation Path, suffered a serious head injury and was dead when police and emergency medical services arrived. Authorities said Giordano fell off the bike because of the medical emergency, and the death is not considered suspicious.
July 9 at 7:54 p.m., police helped a driver navigate through South Main Street construction.
July 10 at 7:04 p.m., fire alarm on South Hollow Road.
July 10 at 12:24 p.m., a caller reported a hazard on Mountain Road, but police found nothing.
July 10 at 2:40 p.m., a suspicious man at the Gale Farm shopping center wasn’t there when police arrived.
July 10 at 3:38 p.m., a toolbox and battery were reported stolen from a truck on Luce Hill Road.
July 10 at 3:50 p.m., a suspicious man was reportedly in the Golden Eagle Resort locker room, but police found nothing.
July 10 at 5:09 p.m., a dog was running amok on Mansfield View properties. Police informed the owner.
July 10 at 6:29 p.m., Fish and Wildlife asked police to look for an injured deer on West Hill Road. No deer was found.
July 10 at 6:30 p.m., an ATV was reported driving on Brush Hill Road. Police didn’t find it.
July 10 at 8:42 p.m., one vehicle backed into another in The Bistro at Ten Acres parking lot.
July 11 at 1:30 a.m., alarm on Mountain Road.
July 11 at 6:53 a.m., police moved a construction sign that blew into the road.
July 11 at 10:21 a.m., boat trailers suspiciously shifted overnight in the Umiak Outdoor Outfitters parking lot. It’s unclear whether a person was trying to steal boats.
July 11 at 2:33 p.m., alarm on Lower Sanborn Road.
July 11 at 3:03 p.m., police checked on a Moulton Lane home when the cameras went dark. The power was out, but there were no other problems.
July 11 at 4:49 p.m., a Lang Farm Road property owner found a downed tree and firepit on their land and suspected a trespasser.
July 11 at 5:44 p.m., motor vehicle complaint on Worcester Road. No other information available.
July 11 at 7:23 p.m., police issued a ticket to the owner of dogs gallivanting around properties on Moulton Lane.
July 11 at 8:46 p.m., a fire was reported on North Hill Road, but police found nothing.
July 11 at 8:52 p.m., police checked the well-being of a Maple Street resident. Everything was OK.
July 11 at 9:49 p.m., people were reported not wearing masks in a Mountain Road store. Police checked and found nothing wrong.
July 11 at 9:49 p.m., alarm on Weeks Hill Road.
July 11 at 11:34 p.m., a swerving vehicle was pulled over on Route 100 and the driver, Liam Carroll, 19, of Norwalk, Conn., was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.