Total reported incidents: 38
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 64
Warnings: 56
July 4 at 12:07 p.m., a caller complained about vehicles parked on Maple Street due to the parade.
July 4 at 4:15 p.m., the owner of an ATV left at a Sterling Road Gorge residence was located by police and explained that it had broken down.
July 4 at 11:06 p.m., drunk swimmers refused to leave the pool at the Trapp Family Lodge, but police convinced them to do so.
July 5 at 11:34 a.m., a caller complained about vehicles illegally parked on School Street, but they were gone when police arrived.
July 5 at 12:34 p.m., a no trespassing letter was delivered at a Worcester Loop Road residence.
July 5 at 1:30 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Main Street.
July 5 at 11:54 p.m., a welfare check at a Waterbury Road residence found the subject fine.
July 6 at 7:26 a.m., an accident on Mountain Road was reported after it had occurred.
July 6 at 7:49 a.m., a Mountain Road resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.
July 6 at 8:22 a.m., police recovered a children’s bicycle at Plate on Main Street.
July 6 at 9:16 a.m., police responded to someone complaining of unwanted social media contact.
July 6 at 12:30 p.m., after a tree fell upon Mountain Road power lines. Stowe Electric was notified.
July 6 at 12:38 p.m., a two-vehicle collision in a parking lot on Mountain Road resulted only in property damage.
July 7 at 12:59 a.m., an erratically operated vehicle reported on Pucker Street was not located by police.
July 7 at 11:37 a.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Park Street.
July 7 at 4:32 p.m., online harassment was reported on Mountain Road.
July 7 at 7:26 p.m., Gage Hardy, 28, of Shelburne, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license on Moscow Road.
July 8 at 5:20 a.m., a Waterbury Road resident reported hearing noises, but nothing was found.
July 8 at 7:04 a.m., a parking lot collision on Park Street was reported after it occurred.
July 8 at 8:18 a.m., Stowe Police helped perform a background check.
July 8 at 9:14 a.m., a bike was reported stolen from inside the Stowe Parks and Recreation Office on Park Street.
July 8 at 10:06 a.m., a sculpture was stolen from the Remarkable Things on Mountain Road.
July 8 at 11:27 a.m., yet another theft from Remarkable Home on South Main Street.
July 8 at 2:17 p.m., kids had reportedly climbed upon the roof at Stowe Elementary School on Park Street.
July 8 at 6:14 p.m., a bear was hit by a car on Waterbury Road.
July 8 at 8:42 p.m., a report of a threat on Farr Hill Road was found to be unfounded.
July 9 at 11:58 p.m., vehicle damage from a collision at Pinnacle Meadows was reported after it occurred.
July 9 at 5:12 p.m., a dog was reportedly left in a car on Maple Street, but the car was gone when police arrived.
July 9 at 5:15 p.m., police responded to a custody dispute on Cliff Street.
July 9 at 11:58 p.m., Carrie Bagalio, 39, of Morrisville, was arrested for driving under the influence after refusing to submit to a sobriety test on Maple Street.
July 10 at 8:10 a.m., a concerned neighbor at Sylvan Woods called police about someone in the front yard of the complex, but police found nothing amiss.
July 10 at 11:40 a.m., a family member called with concern that an elderly relative on Cottage Club Road was possibly driving, but this person was found to be home and not driving.
July 10 at 12:19 p.m., a resident on Stowe Hollow Road called police after noticing a neighbor’s window was broken.
July 10 at 12:46 p.m., a Farr Hill Road resident believed themselves to be a victim of thievery, but police found that in fact no theft had occurred.
July 10 at 3:03 p.m., a license was found on South Main Street.
July 10 at 4:52 p.m., a wallet found on South Main Street was returned to its owner.
July 10 at 5:09 p.m., a lost hiker on Mountain Road was later found uninjured.
July 10 at 5:15 p.m., police responded to a trespassing complaint on Mountain Road.
July 10 at 7:47 p.m., a car hit a deer on Waterbury Road, which was handed over to Vermont State Police as it occurred in Waterbury.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
