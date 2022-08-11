Total reported incidents: 42
Arrests: 6
Traffic tickets: 26
Warnings: 19
July 31 at 1:26 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Palisades Lane and the person in question was fine.
July 31 at 3:17 p.m., William Lamb IV, 34, of Hyde Park was cited for leaving the scene of an accident on Mountain Road.
July 31 at 6:06 p.m., a complaint was made regarding bikes left in the woods on Edson Hill Road, but no such bikes were found.
July 31 at 6:34 p.m., a bear got into a dumpster on South Main Street.
July 31 at 8:11 p.m., a vehicle was speeding on Stagecoach Road and police never caught up with the driver.
August 1 at 2:21 p.m., a driver on Pucker Street pulled over with a flat tire and was making arrangements to get it taken care of.
August 1 at 3:35 p.m., Stowe police assisted Morristown police with an issue on Moren Loop in Morristown.
August 1 at 6:38 p.m., a hit and run involving a mailbox occurred on West Hill Road.
August 1 at 9:00 p.m., a vehicle broke down on South Main Street and was awaiting a tow.
August 1 at 10:53 p.m., police served a relief from abuse order on Elmore Mountain Road.
August 1 at 10:54 p.m., Shannon Williams, 26, of Stowe was arrested for violation of an abuse prevention order and resisting arrest. She was taken to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.
August 2 at 11:21 a.m., police assisted a driver with tow service on South Main Street.
August 2 at 1:15 p.m., police located a suspicious vehicle reported on Cottage Club Road but had nothing else to report about it.
August 2 at 3:29 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Mountain Road.
August 2 at 3:50 p.m., a dog was left in an RV without air conditioning on Main Street, but police never caught up with the vehicle.
August 3 at 4:55 a.m., a milk truck was driving all over the place on Brush Hill Road, but police weren’t in the immediate area so couldn’t do anything about it.
August 3 at 6:10 a.m., Jenel Poulin, 36, from Morristown was arrested on South Main Street for driving under the influence after refusing a sobriety test, and for allegedly possessing drugs, depressants, stimulants and narcotics.
August 3 at 8:07 a.m., a Sinclair Drive resident complained about the strong smell of smoke in the air.
August 3 at 10:25 a.m., trucks were speeding down Nebraska Valley Road.
August 3 at 11:45 a.m., a motorcycle was seen on Main Street dragging its saddlebag. Police caught up with the rider and got the issue fixed.
August 3 at 1:12 p.m., fraud was attempted on Main Street.
August 3 at 4:23 p.m., a vehicle was swerving all over the road on Pucker Street.
August 3 at 5:18 p.m., a photo book was found on South Main Street.
August 4 at 10:37 a.m., foot patrol was conducted on Main Street.
August 4 at 5:25 p.m., a truck was slowly swerving on Waterbury Road.
August 4 at 5:45 p.m., a man was asked to leave the Golden Eagle Resort on Mountain Road.
August 4 at 7:19 p.m., a driver was moving aggressively and passing in no-passing zones on Maple Street. Police never caught up with him.
August 4 at 10:08 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was spotted on Cottage Club Road. The driver had just pulled over to use his phone.
August 5 at 1:26 a.m., parking problems were reported at Topnotch Resort off Mountain Road.
August 5 at 1:46 a.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department with someone stuck in an elevator at Stowe Mountain Resort.
August 5 at 9:49 a.m., police are still investigating a possible theft at the Commodores Inn.
August 5 at 10:00 a.m., a vehicle was moving erratically on Maple Street.
August 5 at 3:49 p.m., police had to help someone get their car out of a parking spot on Depot Street.
August 5 at 7:20 p.m., police mediated a dispute on Beech Road.
August 5 at 9:43 p.m., Daniel Arriola, 26, of Romeoville, Ill., was arrested for driving under the influence, his second offense, on Mountain Road.
August 6 at 12:32 a.m., Maxwell Haines, 31, of Boston, Mass., was arrested for driving under the influence, his first offense, on Mountain Road.
August 6 at 1:22 a.m., Benjamin Wells, 37, of Eden, was arrested for violation of an abuse prevention order and violation of conditions of release on Mountain Road.
August 6 at 7:08 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was towed by the owner of the property where it was parked on Maple Street.
August 6 at 7:45 a.m., police disposed of drug paraphernalia found on a Mountain Road property.
August 6 at 1:46 p.m., police checked the Mountain Road area for a reported crash but never found anything.
August 6 at 3:27 p.m., a calf was thought to be too close to the roadway on Luce Hill Road.
August 6 at 5:04 p.m., a driver needed help pushing their car into the gas station parking lot on South Main Street.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.