Total reported incidents: 106
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 37
Warnings: 32
July 30 at 5:12 a.m., Nicholas Hutton, 35, from Morristown, was arrested for burglary and unlawful mischief at the Matterhorn on Mountain Road.
July 30 at 7:17 a.m., loose horses were reported on Mountain Road.
July 30 at 10:12 a.m., an officer checked on a door left open at a building on Main Street and found the building to be secure.
July 30 at 11:20 a.m., a Stowe police officer conducted a foot patrol on Mountain Road.
July 30 at 1:29 p.m., a person sleeping in their vehicle on Mountain Road was found to be fine.
July 30 at 3:58 p.m., a dog was loose on Weeks Hill Road.
July 30 at 7:55 p.m., a vehicle broke down on South Main Street due to a flat tire.
July 30 at 9:33 p.m., another vehicle broke down on Mountain Road.
July 31 at 2:28 a.m., an unsecured business on Mountain Road was not broken into, police say.
July 31 at 2:27 p.m., a bear attacked a sheep on River Road and then ran off.
July 31 at 3:17 p.m., a car clipped a cyclist, but the biker wasn’t injured.
July 31 at 4:54 p.m., an erratic driver on Waterbury Road got away.
Aug. 1 at 9:12 a.m., a Nebraska Valley Road resident complained of speeding trucks.
Aug. 1 at 10:17 a.m., police assisted a truck driver with turning onto Mountain Road from the three-way stop on Main Street.
Aug. 1 at 10:27 a.m., a parking lot collision occurred on Main Street.
Aug. 1 at 1:52 p.m., a bad driver was complained about on Stagecoach Road.
Aug. 1 at 2:18 p.m., police called a tow truck for a broken-down vehicle on Waterbury Road.
Aug. 1 at 2:20 p.m., found credit cards turned into police were returned to their owner.
Aug. 1 at 4:54 p.m., Stowe police assisted with a tractor trailer truck that got stuck in the Smugglers Notch portion of Route 108.
Aug. 2 at 1:34 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred on Main Street.
Aug. 2 at 2:28 p.m., a possible scam request for money was reported.
Aug. 2 at 8:25 p.m., a person who was not in Stowe called the Stowe Police Department multiple times to complain about various things.
Aug. 3 at 12:54 a.m., a Stowe police officer conducted a foot patrol on South Main Street.
Aug. 3 at 7:37 a.m., a dog was said to be running into traffic on Stowe Hollow Road, but police never caught up with the canine.
Aug. 3 at 9:08 a.m., a set of keys was found on the Stowe Recreation Path.
Aug. 3 at 2:21 p.m., Stowe police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue and Stowe EMS with an injured person at Moss Glen Falls.
Aug. 3 at 7:59 p.m., Stowe police responded to a medical issue on Westmount View.
Aug. 3 at 9:18 p.m., police responded to a mental health incident on Mountain Road.
Aug. 3 at 9:49 p.m., someone complained about fireworks on North Hill Road, but police found that the event setting them off had a permit for the incendiaries.
Aug. 3 at 11:03 p.m., loud music was reported on Weeks Hill Meadows.
Aug. 4 at 3:08 a.m., a car hit a deer on South Main Street.
Aug. 4 at 6:55 p.m., a tiki torch was put out after someone complained of an unattended fire at a campsite on Notchbrook Road.
Aug. 5 at 2:37 p.m., a found cellphone was returned to its owner.
Aug. 5 at 5:55 p.m., Shane Roberts, 37 from Morristown, was arrested for driving under the influence on Waterbury Road after refusing a sobriety test.
Aug. 5 at 6:15 p.m., Someone complained about a tailgater on Moscow Road.
Aug. 5 at 7:51 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance on Atwood Lane and separated a couple for the night.
Aug. 5 at 8:42 p.m., a parking lot collision occurred on Mountain Road.
Aug. 5 at 9:43 p.m., a loud noise was reported on Park Street, but police found nothing.
Aug. 5 at 10:50 p.m., loud music at Weeks Hill Meadows belonged to a wedding party who dutifully turned the music down.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
