Total reported incidents: 56
Arrests: 1
Traffic tickets: 29
Warnings: 27
June 3 at 1:28 a.m., a dog was heard barking at an undesirable hour.
June 3 at 2:41 a.m., an intoxicated man was reported on the section of Mountain Road near Brook Road but had disappeared into the night before police arrived.
June 3 at 6:23 a.m., an unrecognized vehicle was parked in the driveway of a Mountain Road residence but left before police arrived.
June 3 at 4:09 p.m., a key was found on Mountain Road.
June 3 at 4:28 p.m., police provided security for a concert at The Lodge at Spruce Peak.
June 3 at 7:14 p.m., a wallet was found on South Main Street.
June 3 at 8:51 p.m., a shouting match erupted in the Shaw’s parking lot on Maple Street but those involved fled by the time police arrived.
June 3 at 10:01 p.m., police conducted foot patrol on Mountain Road.
June 3 at 10:23 p.m., a minor parking lot crash occurred after that concert at Spruce Peak.
June 4 at 1:29 a.m., someone who got kicked out of a Mountain Road residence earlier in the evening returned to appeal the decision.
June 4 at 3:19 a.m., police conducted foot patrol on Main Street.
June 4 at 10:09 p.m., a dog heard barking on Pucker Street was determined to be unfounded.
June 4 at 3:18 p.m., a vehicle double parked on Maple Street got slapped with a ticket.
June 4 at 3:38 p.m., police provided drug recognition services for Morristown police at the Stowe Police Department.
June 4 at 5:21 p.m., an errant golf ball, likely originating from the Stowe Country Club on Cape Cod Road, dinged a vehicle in the parking lot.
June 4 at 6:30 p.m., a vehicle lost a wheel on Mountain Road, which in turn struck another vehicle.
June 4 at 6:57 p.m., a dog was charged with trespassing by a Barrows Road resident.
June 4 at 10:37 p.m., police mediated a mental health incident on Hidden Drive.
June 5 at 5:18 a.m., Stowe police assisted Montreal police with a notification about a stolen vehicle on White Gates Lane.
June 5 at 10:56 a.m., Stowe police are still investigating the theft of a Felt electric bicycle and sunglasses.
June 5 at 12:36 p.m., a minor car collision with no injuries occurred on South Main Street.
June 5 at 1:30 p.m., someone at the Village Green on Cape Cod Road thought she had lost multiple bicycles but later found them.
June 5 at 2:24 p.m., a Holmes Lane resident reported an online phishing scam.
June 5 at 2:46 p.m., an iPhone was reported lost on Mountain Road.
June 5 at 3:58 p.m., a Cape Cod Road resident expressed concern about the amount of trash someone put into a receptacle.
June 5 at 4:41 p.m., police mediated a mental health incident on Elmore Mountain Road.
June 5 at 5:18 p.m., a former employee trespassed at Sushi Yoshi on Mountain Road.
June 5 at 9:39 p.m., police are still investigating an incident where a vehicle was damaged in a parking lot after a nearby picnic table was turned over.
June 6 at 3:27 a.m., police checked for an overdue hiker on Nebraska Valley Road, but found no car in the parking lot.
June 6 at 7:24 a.m., a two-car collision resulted in property damage on South Main Street.
June 6 at 10:03 a.m., police are still investigating a burglary reported on Mountain Road.
June 6 at 10:58 p.m., a dispute over babysitting fees on Winterbird Lane got so intense police got involved, and ruled it a civil matter.
June 6 at 2:58 p.m., a wallet was lost on Main Street.
June 6 at 3:53 p.m., a ring was lost at Ranch Camp.
June 6 at 4:16 p.m., a razor blade found in a vehicle’s tire on Mountain Road was ruled to be not an intentional sabotage.
June 6 at 8:58 p.m., a Moscow Road resident complained about the noise from nearby dirt bikes.
June 7 at 1:35 a.m., police conducted foot patrol on Main Street.
June 7 at 11:25 a.m., a dog would not stop barking on Maple Street.
June 7 at 12:16 p.m., a wallet found on Mountain Road was quickly returned to its owner.
June 7 at 12:55 p.m., police mediated a dispute over an unleashed dog on a recreation path bridge that escalated into someone threatening harm to the animal.
June 7 at 2:11 p.m., a car struck a fire hydrant on Edson Hill Road.
June 7 at 5:05 p.m., a car crash was reported on Park Street.
June 7 at 7:00 p.m., Charles Goodspeed, 41, of South Burlington was cited for driving with a criminally suspended license.
June 7 at 7:04 p.m., police mediated another mental health incident on Elmore Mountain Road.
June 7 at 9:51 p.m., the show didn’t go on after a band playing on School Street got shut down following a noise complaint.
June 7 at 9:53 p.m., police assisted with a door that wouldn’t latch and lock on Pond Street.
June 8 at 12:50 a.m., police had trouble locating a suspicious vehicle that had pulled into a driveway on Weeks Hill Road after the complainant provided a limited description of the vehicle.
June 8 at 2:33 a.m., police conducted foot patrol on Mountain Road.
June 8 at 2:52 a.m., police secured an unlocked door on Mountain Road.
June 8 at 9:34 a.m., Stowe police assisted the Leesburg, Fla., police department in obtaining a written statement.
June 8 at 2:49 p.m., a credit card found on Mountain Road was turned over to the police.
June 8 at 4:45 p.m., a Park Street resident was concerned about day camp pickup protocol and potentially jumbled traffic.
June 8 at 5:08 p.m., a kid was seen riding his bicycle alone on Weeks Hill Road, but police did not locate them.
June 8 at 5:15 p.m., a cellphone was lost at Mansfield Base Lodge of Mountain Road.
June 8 at 9:12 p.m., a deer was struck and killed by a driver on Mountain Road.
June 8 at 10:15 p.m., Morristown police asked Stowe to check on someone at a Cross Road residence; he was fine.
June 9 at 10:00 a.m., a wallet found on Park Street turned into police was returned to its owner.
June 9 at 10:01 a.m., a two-vehicle collision with no injuries on Waterbury Road.
June 9 at 1:35 p.m., a paddleboard was stolen on Lindhaus Lane.
June 9 at 4:18 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported on Main Street.
June 9 at 8:03 p.m., a person reported peeking in windows on South Main Street could not be located.
June 9 at 9:27 p.m., a ticket was issued to someone parked in a no parking zone on Cemetery Road.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
