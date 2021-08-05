Total reported incidents: 35
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 31
Warnings: 35
July 25 at 4:01 p.m., police assisted with a custodial matter on Cape Cod Road.
July 25 at 6:14 p.m., a verbal argument occurred at Sylvan Woods Drive but didn’t escalate into violence or result in any charges filed.
July 26 at 10:14 a.m., an angry patient refused to leave Stowe Family Practice on Mountain Road, but after police arrived the patient agreed to leave and contact them again tomorrow.
July 26 at 3:38 p.m., police performed a welfare check on Farr Hill Road.
July 26 at 9:45 p.m., a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Mountain Road and Luce Hill Road resulted in minor injuries for those involved, which were evaluated by Stowe EMS.
July 27 at 7:58 a.m., a two-car collision at the intersection of Pucker Street and Foxfire Lane did not involve injury.
July 27 at 11:32 a.m., police performed a welfare check on Brook Road, but the intended recipient of the check could not be found.
July 27 at 1:07 p.m., a vehicle was seen driving erratically on Pucker Street but could not be located by police.
July 27 at 1:27 p.m., a three-vehicle collision on Waterbury Road that resulted in no injury is still under investigation by police.
July 27 at 3:24 p.m., someone had money stolen out of their purse on Main Street.
July 27 at 4:08 p.m., a vehicle went off the road on Pucker Street but suffered no damage.
July 27 at 9:00 p.m., police served a citation on Mountain Road.
July 28 at 12:59 p.m., a person was threatening to damage some property on Butternut Lane.
July 28 at 1:56 p.m., a car hit a bear on Mountain Road.
July 28 at 4:09 p.m., a two-vehicle collision on Maple Street did not result in any injuries.
July 28 at 5:42 p.m., police were called upon to check out a vehicle involved in a collision on South Hollow Road, but no collision was found.
July 29 at 9:06 a.m., a two-vehicle collision on Pucker Street did not involve any injuries.
July 29 at 9:53 a.m., an animal had been left behind at a residence on Barrows Road after its owners left.
July 29 at 1:39 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter on Stagecoach Road.
July 29 at 1:49 p.m., a collision on Sylvan Road was reported after it had occurred.
July 29 at 4:31 p.m., vehicles were speeding on Moscow Road.
July 29 at 5:35 p.m., a vehicle was tailgating and sounding their horn on Waterbury Road.
July 29 at 6:13 p.m., police proclaimed a complaint over signs at The Stowe Inn on Mountain Road a civil matter.
July 30 at 9:28 a.m., a collision on Mountain Road was reported after it occurred.
July 30 at 10:52 a.m., a cell phone was lost on Nebraska Valley Road.
July 30 at 4:39 p.m., police responded to a custody dispute on Partridge Hill Road.
July 30 at 6:32 p.m., Stowe Police assisted Vermont State Police in executing a search warrant on South Main Street.
July 30 at 9:01 p.m., police never found a vehicle seen moving erratically on Route 100.
July 31 at 9:31 a.m., a vehicle moving erratically on Sunset Street was located by police on the side of the road with no operator in sight.
July 31 at 11:08 a.m., a vehicle reportedly not maintaining its lane on Mountain Road was not located.
July 31 at 11:57 a.m., police responded to a rescue call and medical assistance on Zogs Trail.
July 31 at 2:45 p.m., a vehicle was seen running for a long time on Depot Street. The owner located it and turned it off.
July 31 at 5:28 p.m., a welfare check on Holmes Lane found its subject just fine.
July 31 at 10:33 p.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue in finding a lost hiker on the Long Trail.
July 31 at 11:45 p.m., police responding to a possible break-in on Elizabeths Lane found the building secure.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.