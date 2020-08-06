Total reported incidents: 149
Arrests: 4
Tickets: 9; Warnings: 70
July 26 at 12:15 a.m., the people congregating at the local haunted hotspot, Emily’s Bridge, ghosted when police arrived to check on a noise complaint.
July 26 at 1:40 a.m., two quarrelers on Route 100 near the Waterbury town line agreed to part ways.
July 26 at 12:05 p.m., police investigated possible drug activity, but wouldn’t provide any more information.
July 26 at 1:07 p.m., a vehicle that went off the side of Stowe Hollow Road near Waterworks Road received only minor damage, and no one was hurt.
July 26 at 9:45 p.m., police checked in on a River Road resident, who was fine.
July 27 at 2:54 a.m., a man kept getting into and out of a parked car at a Mountain Road hotel, according to a witness who thought this odd.
July 27 at 8:17 a.m., a vehicle blocking Haul Road was later moved by its owner.
July 28 at 9:40 a.m., police are investigating possible check fraud at the Green Mountain Inn.
July 28 at 11:09 a.m., a person was asked to stop making the sort of Facebook post that was eliciting a call to police.
July 28 at 11:59 a.m., someone complained about construction on South Main Street. Actually, many people complain about that, but this person wanted the cops involved.
July 28 at 1:42 p.m., an intoxicated person was dealing with personal issues, but had family members there to help.
July 28 at 6:56 p.m., a New Yorker lost a driver’s license.
July 29 at 12:08 p.m., a person thought the spiked rims on the vehicle parked at Mac’s Market might be a safety hazard.
July 29 at 11:26 p.m., an inebriated pedestrian told police he or she already had a ride arranged.
July 30 at 1:12 p.m., an officer put down a fox near the optometrist’s office on Route 100 south of the village, at the request of Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
July 30 at 1:21 p.m., chickens in the roadway at the bottom of Taber Hill are a traffic hazard, said the caller.
July 30 at 5:05 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly damaged after bottoming out on road construction.
July 30 at 5:44 p.m., shortly after reporting they had loaned a vehicle to a friend and hadn’t gotten it back yet, the complainant called back and reported the vehicle had been returned.
July 30 at 6:15 p.m., a South Main water main sprung a leak, causing a traffic hazard for a bit.
July 30 at 8:02 p.m., police refereed a custodial dispute in Nebraska Valley.
July 30 at 11:49 a.m., after responding to a reported domestic disturbance on Mountain Road, police arrested Tamara Dean, 24, of Stowe for domestic assault.
July 31 at 5:35 p.m., people gathering at Moss Glen Falls, one of the most popular outdoors spots in Stowe, were not maintaining the required six feet physical distance.
July 31 at 6:01 p.m., some Mount Mansfield hikers told police they came across a fellow hiker who looked dehydrated, but declined help. They called just in case any other calls came in.
July 31 at 9:24 p.m., a bear was spotted on South Main Street.
July 31 at 10:19 p.m., police arrested Michael Vallely, 33, of New Canaan, Conn., for driving under the influence, first offense, after pulling him over on Route 100 south of town. Vallely refused to participate in a sobriety test, and was also issued a warning for not staying in his lane.
Aug. 1 at 12:50 a.m., police arrested Kevin C. O’Reilly, 27, of Melville, N.Y., for DUI No. 1 and refusing to submit to a breath test, after pulling him over on Mountain Road. O’Reilly was also warned about using a turn signal.
Aug. 1 at 10:48 a.m., police accused James Ford, 49, of Stowe of driving after license suspension.
Aug. 1 at 11:09 a.m., a tree blocking part of Brownsville Road was removed.
Aug. 1 at 3:47 p.m., the owner of some Moulton Lane dogs was notified the pooches were loose.
Aug. 1 at 4:29 p.m., assisted a person get in touch with mental health services.
Aug. 1 at 9:52 p.m., revelers on Cottage Club Road agreed to turn the music down, after a complaint.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
