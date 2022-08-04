Total reported incidents: 48
Arrests: 2
Traffic tickets: 25
Warnings: 9
July 24 at 9:22 a.m., Stowe police popped over to Cambridge to assist Vermont State Police with a custody dispute.
July 24 at 2:32 p.m., a pedestrian was run over in a parking lot on Mountain Road. They sustained minor injuries and were transported to Copley Hospital for further evaluation.
July 24 at 4:48 p.m., police mediated a mental health incident on Elmore Mountain Road.
July 25 at 7:32 a.m., police are still investigating a vehicle that left the scene of an accident on Taber Hill Road.
July 25 at 10:41 a.m., a minor two-vehicle collision on Weeks Hill Road resulted in no injuries.
July 25 at 12:19 p.m., a suspicious man was parked in a driveway on Stagecoach Road.
July 25 at 12:25 p.m., police assisted Stowe EMS and Stowe Mountain Rescue with an injured hiker at Bingham Falls.
July 25 at 12:59 p.m., a shoulder pack was lost at Trapp Family Lodge on Trapp Hill Road.
July 25 at 1:25 p.m., police mediated another mental health incident on Elmore Mountain Road.
July 25 at 10:25 p.m., police visited a Park Street residence after a noise complaint and asked the resident to turn down the music, which they did upon request.
July 26 at 9:26 a.m., a person with Alzheimer’s was located on Mountain Road after being reported missing.
July 26 at 4:09 p.m., the sound of gunshots was thought to be heard around near the corn maze off Mountain Road, but police didn’t find anything.
July 26 at 4:37 p.m., an open door on Barrows Road was secured by police.
July 26 at 7:28 p.m., a vehicle operating erratically on Moscow Road was located by police, who found the driver was having a medical emergency.
July 26 at 10:19 p.m., police investigated a violation of court-ordered conditions of release on Luce Hill Road.
July 27 at 9:28 a.m., police kept an eye out for possible tractor trailer trucks trying to sneak into Smugglers Notch.
July 27 at 9:45 a.m., a suspicious vehicle reported on Fox Hill Road turned out to be floor technicians installing carpeting.
July 27 at 10:04 a.m., a package was delivered to the wrong address; police brought the package to its intended recipient.
July 27 at 1:42 p.m., a stand-up air conditioner and metal chair had been abandoned on Cemetery Road.
July 27 at 9:32 p.m., Mariah Jiron, 47, of Hyde Park was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, after registering a blood alcohol concentration of 0.175.
July 27 at 11:40 p.m., police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park in their search for a missing camper. (See related, page 2).
July 28 at 9:42 a.m., Stowe police assisted Stowe Fire Department with someone who was stuck in an elevator on Mountain Road.
July 28 at 11:34 a.m., police checked on the welfare of an elderly woman on Pucker Street and found her to be fine.
July 28 at 2:13 p.m., police mediated a threatening dispute between two parties on Mountain Road.
July 28 at 5:08 p.m., two dogs got into a fight on North Hollow Road.
July 28 at 5:51 p.m., a two-vehicle crash on Mountain Road resulted in minor injuries.
July 28 at 6:56 p.m., Benjamin Wells, 37, of Eden was arrested for domestic assault in an incident on Mountain Road.
July 28 at 7:26 p.m., a woman police say was drunk was found drying her clothes on an outside vent between the Alpinemart and Alfie’s Wild Ride on Mountain Road. She also had an open container and was transported to detoxification.
July 28 at 10:12 p.m., police mediated an argument at a home on Hillcrest Road.
July 29 at 2:28 p.m., a vehicle left idling in the Toll Road parking lot for hours was turned off by police.
July 29 at 2:34 p.m., police mediated a dispute regarding a dog being off its leash on the Stowe Recreation Path.
July 29 at 4:40 p.m., a door was once again unsecure on Barrows Road.
July 29 at 10:57 p.m., people getting rowdy by a firepit on West View Road were asked to keep it down after a complaint was made.
July 30 at 5:43 p.m., police mediated a fight at a Northern Lights Lodge on Mountain Road.
July 30 at 6:34 p.m., the body of an unidentified juvenile was reported on Nebraska Valley Road. Police said the death is not suspicious, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy. Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.
July 30 at 10:02 a.m., a person in a Chevrolet Silverado was reportedly driving around Topnotch Resort acting suspiciously, but police never located the vehicle.
July 30 at 1:59 p.m., Green Goddess Cafe on South Main Street complained to police that someone was posting slanderous comments about it on social media.
July 30 at 5:13 p.m., police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a missing piece of equipment that was sold by one party but never received by the buyer on Taber Hill Road.
July 30 at 6:33 p.m., a dog just wouldn’t stop barking on Holmes Lane.
July 30 at 8:44 p.m., a mental health incident was once again mediated on Elmore Mountain Road.
July 30 at 10:28 p.m., police checked on a vehicle that reportedly drove off Sterling Valley Road, but it could not be located.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
This article was updated on Aug. 5 to reflect that in the instance of a juvenile death recorded on July 30 that police said there was no immediate danger to the public.
