Total reported incidents: 100
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 25
Warnings: 23
July 23 at 1:22 a.m., property at the Round Hearth Cafe and Marketplace was drunkenly vandalized.
July 23 at 2:09 a.m., police assisted a driver on Mountain Road.
July 23 at 3:25 a.m., Ying Zheng, 35, from New York, was arrested for driving under the influence, his first offense, with a blood-alcohol content of 0.143.
July 23 at 9:49 a.m., illegal camping was reported at Moscow Park.
July 23 at 10:07 a.m., a driver crashed on Waterbury Road, but no one was injured.
July 23 at 12:12 p.m., a parking lot collision occurred on Mountain Road.
July 23 at 2:40 p.m., mailboxes were tipped over on Bouchard Road.
July 24 at 2:10 a.m., police checked on a suspicious vehicle parked at the Maplefields on South Main Street.
July 24 at 5:16 a.m., police assisted with a welfare check at a Mountain Road residence.
July 24 at 1:43 p.m., police dealt with a civil issue involving a package that the person never actually ordered.
July 24 at 2:39 p.m., a cyclist almost hit some pedestrians while riding on a Main Street sidewalk.
July 24 at 5:22 p.m., police searched for a dog running at large on Stowe Hollow Road.
July 24 at 8:18 p.m., police checked on a disabled vehicle left on Mountain Road.
July 25 at 6:20 a.m., a Sylvan Park Road resident complained of construction noise.
July 25 at 9:39 a.m., police checked on a camper parked on Notchbrook Road.
July 25 at 12:54 p.m., court paperwork was served at the police station.
July 25 at 1:44 p.m., police checked on someone sleeping in their vehicle on Houston Farm Road.
July 25 at 5:52 p.m., a parking lot collision occurred on Mountain Road.
July 25 at 7:31 p.m., Stowe police assisted the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department with a deer that had been hit by a vehicle on Route 15.
July 26 at 9:14 a.m., a customer was asked to leave the UPS store on South Main Street.
July 26 at 11:50 a.m., Michael Reyes, 32, from Albany, N.Y., was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license on West Hill Road.
July 26 at 1:56 p.m., police received a complaint about a driver on West Hill Road but they were gone before police could arrive on scene.
July 26 at 2:16 p.m., police caught up with a driver on Pucker Street after a motor vehicle complaint and found he was not impaired.
July 26 at 4:12 p.m., police assisted a driver with a broken-down vehicle on South Main Street.
July 26 at 5:12 p.m., a parking lot collision occurred on South Main Street.
July 26 at 7:01 p.m., a minor vehicle collision resulted in no serious injuries on Main Street.
July 26 at 7:34 p.m., a dog running loose on Mountainside Drive was reunited with its owner.
July 27 at 1:09 p.m., police checked on a Maple Street woman and found her to be fine.
July 27 at 1:57 p.m., a complaint was made about gravel on the highway on Waterbury Road.
July 27 at 2:44 p.m., a parking lot collision occurred on Barrows Road.
July 27 at 4:40 p.m., a tree fell on Ayers Farm Road.
July 27 at 4:43 p.m., a car was removed from Main Street after it broke down.
July 27 at 5:10 p.m., someone complained about illegal dumping on Fox Hill Road.
July 27 at 6:22 p.m., a person trespassing on Inspiration Lane was not located by police.
July 27 at 8:56 p.m., a possible assault was reported, but no evidence was located to support the claim.
July 27 at 11:32 p.m., gunshots were reported on Edson Hill Road, but nothing was found upon investigation.
July 28 at 9:15 a.m., Matthew Eldridge, 42, of Stowe, was charged with first-degree aggravated domestic assault.
July 28 at 11:12 a.m., a driver was reportedly getting angry after being motioned to slow down on Notchbrook Road.
July 28 at 6:22 p.m., a reportedly swerving vehicle on Waterbury Road could not be found.
July 28 at 8:08 p.m., someone reported a speeding truck on Stagecoach Road.
July 28 at 10:30 p.m., a deer standing in Moscow Road was gone by the time police arrived.
July 28 at 10:33 p.m., Stowe police assisted Vermont State Police with a vehicle complaint originating in Waterbury.
July 29 at 12:27 a.m., a vehicle swerving on Mountain Road was found by police.
July 29 at 12:35 a.m., police mediated an argument that broke out at Smugglers’ Notch State Park Campground off Mountain Road.
July 29 at 3:12 p.m., a wallet containing an I.D. was lost on Main Street.
July 29 at 7:52 p.m., an iPhone was reportedly lost on South Main Street.
July 29 at 9:51 p.m., police mediated a dispute between patrons at The Bench restaurant on Mountain Road.
July 29 at 9:54 p.m., a vehicle was reportedly driving through the grass on the Polo Fields on West Hill Road.
July 29 at 10:28 p.m., someone’s vehicle was almost hit by another driver while walking by the gas pumps at Maplefields.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
