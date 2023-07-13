Total reported incidents: 69
Arrests: 0
Traffic tickets: 15
Warnings: 15
June 30 at 12:55 p.m., Yijiang Yu, 25, from New York, N.Y., was found dead at Sun and Ski Inn and Suites on Mountain Road. Police said that the death was not suspicious.
July 2 at 12:07 a.m., a tree fell on Route 100 and damaged a vehicle.
July 2 at 5:42 a.m., a cable wire was down on Trapps Hill Road.
July 2 at 3:40 p.m., a tree fell on some Mountain Road power lines.
July 2 at 4:10 p.m., a wallet found on South Main Street was returned to its owner.
July 2 at 7:23 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on West Hill Road.
July 2 at 8:06 p.m., a vehicle driving erratically on Waterbury Road was not located by police.
July 2 at 9:07 p.m., Stowe police assisted Vermont State Police with a truck driver stuck in Smugglers Notch.
July 2 at 9:18 p.m., a noise disturbance was resolved on Sylvan Woods Drive.
July 2 at 11:14 p.m., police assisted a South Marshall Road resident with recovering some documents from his roommate.
July 3 at 2:58 p.m., police assisted Stowe Mountain Rescue with an incident on Haul Road.
July 3 at 10:51 p.m., suspicious lights were reported at a construction site on Stagecoach Road.
July 4 at 3:43 p.m., guests reported trouble with staff at Commodores Inn on South Main Street.
July 4 at 4:54 p.m., police assisted Stowe Electric with traffic control on Maple Street.
July 4 at 11:42 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile problem.
July 5 at 7:45 a.m., police determined a broken window on a small outbuilding on Mountain Road was likely the work of a bear.
July 5 at 8:30 a.m., a vehicle was towed out of a ditch on Mayo Farm Road.
July 5 at 3:20 p.m., police provided medical assistance to someone at the police station on South Main Street.
July 6 at 11:07 a.m., a vehicle collision occurred on Big Spruce Road.
July 6 at 11:10 a.m., a person was asked to leave Topnotch Resort on Mountain Road for trespassing.
July 6 at 12:20 p.m., police received a report of someone trespassing.
July 6 at 3:21 p.m., a belligerent person at The Alchemist Brewery on Cottage Club Road left the property before police had to intervene.
July 6 at 4:54 p.m., damage to trail cameras was reported on Covered Bridge Road.
July 6 at 8:15 p.m., someone cut the brake lines and stole the muffler from a vehicle parked on Mountain Road.
July 6 at 8:58 p.m., a man and a woman were reportedly yelling on Goldbrook Road, but police never located such a couple.
July 6 at 9:30 p.m., a vehicle had reportedly gone off Stagecoach Road, but police found no vehicle upon investigating.
July 6 at 9:39 p.m., police dealt with a drunk person at Green Mountain Inn on Main Street.
July 7 at 1:38 p.m., a welfare check on a South Main Street person found the person just to be sleeping.
July 7 at 2:38 p.m., a harassing phone call was reported at police.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
