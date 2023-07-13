Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.