Total reported incidents: 119
Tickets: civil, 1; traffic, 17; warnings, 33
Arrests: 3
Dog complaints: 6
Bear complaints: 4
July 19 at 12:04 p.m., one vehicle was reported tailgating another on Maple Street.
July 19 at 3:13 p.m., complaints about a dog off its leash at a Mountain Road hotel were directed to hotel management.
July 19 at 6:15 p.m., police investigated possible drug activity at the same hotel. No further information was available.
July 19 at 8:16 p.m., a dispute between two people over the purchase of some tools was deemed a civil matter.
July 19 at 11:26 p.m., a couple of juveniles were blowing doughnuts and driving recklessly in the Stowe Elementary School parking lot. Police issued the youths tickets for traffic violations and underage drinking.
July 20 at 10:23 a.m., a piece of electrical conduit fell on a car parked behind Stowe Community Church, damaging the hood. Police said it happened while the Stowe Electric Department was doing work there.
July 20 at 10:55 a.m., police gave two face masks to a homeless person who was reported panhandling and coughing on people on Mountain Road.
July 20 at 11:05 a.m., a dispute between a village business owner and a customer over a purchase was civil in nature, not criminal.
July 20 at 1:02 p.m., the homeless person on Mountain Road was reportedly again asking passersby for cash. Police later transported the person to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
July 20 at 1:13 p.m., issues surrounding eviction between a landlord and a tenant was left to the two parties to hash out.
July 20 at 3:38 p.m., a Maple Street resident was receiving harassing text messages.
July 20 at 8:12 p.m., police charged Cathy Hudson 58, of Cabot with driving under the influence, third offense. Hudson refused to provide a breath sample in a sobriety test. Hudson also got a ticket for failing to obey an officer and a warning for not using turn signals.
July 20 at 10:22 p.m., police handled a family matter involving a juvenile in a condo development off Mountain Road.
July 21 at 6:27 a.m., motorcycle versus deer on Route 100 just south of the village limits. The driver was checked out by EMS and didn’t need to go to the hospital.
July 21 at 1:32 p.m., a bear sighting was reported on the Stowe Recreation Path near bridge No. 5, the one just east of Cape Cod Road.
July 21 a 4:01 p.m., another bear sighting. This one allegedly visited a Dumpster on South Main Street, just south of Highland Avenue.
July 21 at 4:26 p.m., police were notified that a car was being repossessed.
July 21 at 11 p.m., after a traffic stop on Route 100 near Gold Brook Road, police charged William Widen, 34, of Stowe with DUI. Widen refused to provide a breath sample. He also got a ticket for speeding.
July 21 at 11:07 p.m., police informed the owner of several dogs in the Mansfield View area that those dogs were reported for barking.
July 22 at 11:10 a.m., a three-person family argument on River Road was defused when two of them agreed to leave.
July 22 at 12:30, another barking dog complaint, this one in Stowe Hollow.
July 22 at 12:38 p.m., police investigated a possible violation of a relief-from-abuse order at a Pucker Street address.
July 22 at 3:07 p.m., police found a needle at the Maplefields convenience store and safely disposed of it.
July 22 at 6:19 p.m., a person reported losing a necklace.
July 22 at 8:17 p.m., the intoxicated people behind a Mountain Road business elicited a complaint, but were gone when police arrived.
July 22 at 8:41 p.m., a dog was barking near Barrows and Luce Hill roads.
July 23 at 4:29 p.m., a Jeep driver allegedly yelled at a bicyclist on Mountain Road.
July 23 at 6:18 p.m., no injuries reported in a fender bender in the Shaw’s Supermarket parking lot.
July 24 at 11:44 a.m., another bear sighting, this one about three-quarters of a mile up Mountain Road from the village.
July 24 at 6:54 p.m., police and the fire department responded to a propane tank leak at a home on Route 100 near the Waterbury/Stowe town line.
July 25 at 9:37 a.m., a fitness class exercising in the Baggy Knees parking lot was doing so too loudly for the person who called it in.
July 25 at 12:36 p.m., police investigated an alleged dog attack on another dog.
July 25 at 4:02 p.m., police fielded a question about how to bear-proof a Dumpster.
July 25 at 8:34 p.m., police charged Joseph Lanoce, 23, of Johnson with driving under the influence of drugs. Lanoce also got a ticket for driving without headlights.
July 25 at 10:32 p.m., another barking dog complaint in Stowe Hollow. Police spoke with the owner.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
