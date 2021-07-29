Total reported incidents: 47
Arrests: 3
Traffic tickets: 18
Warnings: 10
July 18 at 2:28 a.m., a noise complaint made on Cape Cod Road got the ruckus turned down.
July 18 at 8:23 a.m., a tree fell, blocking the way on Weeks Hill Road. The highway department responded.
July 18 at 1:37 p.m., a purse was lost on Mountain Road.
July 18 at 3:24 p.m., a request for assistance on Mountain Road was cancelled prior to police arrival.
July 18 at 3:33 p.m., several jewelry items were stolen from Remarkable Things at Stowe Craft on Mountain Road.
July 19 at 12:10 p.m., police intervened in an altercation between a boss and an employee on Rudy’s Lane.
July 19 at 3:09 p.m., police dealt with a juvenile matter on Park Street.
July 19 at 4:34 p.m., an item was stolen from a house under construction on Horizons Lane.
July 19 at 8:53 p.m., Robert Bates Jr., 28, of Stowe was arrested for driving under the influence, his first offense, on Stagecoach Road.
July 19 at 9:16 p.m., two vehicles were reportedly driving up and down River Road but police did not locate them.
July 19 at 10:45 p.m., police looked into the welfare of someone on Sinclair Drive and found the person to be fine.
July 20 at 2:28 a.m., a house alarm sounded on Taber Hill Road and the absent homeowner requested police check the area.
July 20 at 10:19 a.m., a minor two-vehicle accident occurred on Pucker Street.
July 20 at 12:20 p.m., an argument over altered checks occurred on Cemetery Road, resulting in a trespass issue being noticed.
July 20 at 12:48 p.m., police gave a tour of a police vehicle and answered questions from students at Apple Tree Learning Center on Mountain Road.
July 20 at 1:34 p.m., a truck hit a sign on South Main Street.
July 20 at 5:24 p.m., a jacket and bag were lost on Main Street.
July 21 at 10:26 a.m., police responded to a juvenile matter.
July 21 at 12:47 p.m., damage to a vehicle on Moscow Road was reported after the incident occurred.
July 21 at 4:50 p.m., Derrick Lemnah, 43, of Shelburne was arrested for driving under the influence, his fourth offense, and with negligent operation and cruelty to a child after a motor vehicle crash on Moscow Road that resulted in no injuries.
July 21 at 5:51 p.m., police assisted someone providing them with information on Holmes Lane.
July 21 at 7:47 p.m., an unlawful use of a credit card prompted investigation from police on Sky Acres Drive.
July 22 at 8:22 a.m., police assisted the Stowe Fire Department responding to an incident on Mountain Road.
July 22 at 10:50 a.m., a minor collision occurred in a Mountain Road parking lot.
July 22 at 12:57 p.m., a 911 hang-up on Far Hill Road ended up being a medical call.
July 22 at 3:32 p.m., a wallet found on Maple Street was returned to its owner.
July 22 at 5:33 p.m., a caller on Cliff Street was concerned about increased traffic and alleged that drivers were ignoring posted traffic signs.
July 22 at 10:59 p.m., there was a break-in at the Green Goddess Cafe on South Main Street. A police investigation is underway.
July 22 at 11:04 p.m., police responded to a juvenile matter on Mountain Road.
July 23 at 8:50 a.m., a vehicle owner was contacted when the owner of a parking lot on Mountain Road wanted it moved.
July 23 at 11:03 a.m., police assisted someone in calling an ambulance on Cady Hill Road.
July 23 at 1:21 p.m., a parked truck rolled over a bank on Pucker Street.
July 23 at 3:00 p.m., police intervened in a civil issue between a landlord and tenant on South Main Street.
July 23 at 3:16 p.m., police responded to a verbal altercation on South Main Street.
July 23 3:52 p.m., items were found missing from a washroom on Farr Hill Road.
July 23 at 4:34 p.m., a complaint was filed regarding an eviction process on South Main Street.
July 23 at 6:30 p.m., a wallet found on South Main Street was returned to its owner.
July 23 at 8:59 p.m., police performed a welfare check on South Main Street.
July 23 at 9:33 p.m., a vehicle bumper was reported having fallen in the road on Route 100.
July 24 at 3:16 a.m., an elevator alarm was triggered on Mountain Road but there was no one in the elevator.
July 24 at 3:04 p.m., a man on the Stowe Recreation Path was reportedly being aggressive and cursing. Police located and spoke to the man.
July 24 at 3:10 p.m., a two-vehicle collision on Mountain Road resulted in one person being transported to Copley Hospital by emergency medical services.
July 24 at 6:34 p.m., police were called upon to check on a cow in the road on Pucker Street.
July 24 at 7:37 p.m., Tyler Larock, 27, from Stowe was arrested for driving under the influence, his first offense, on Waterbury Road.
July 24 at 9:56 p.m., a noise complaint on Sanborn Road ended up being fireworks.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney Office and can be amended or dropped.
